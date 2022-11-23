Spanx Just Put So Many Bestsellers on Sale for Black Friday: Shop New Markdowns on Must-Have Styles
Spanx just marked down tons of new styles for Black Friday to help make you look and feel your best for the holidays. The Spanx sale is already a must-visit destination for comfortable and flattering shapewear, clothing, and activewear. Through November 29, Spanx slashed the prices 20% off sitewide of bestsellers and wardrobe staples like leggings and pants.
You've probably fallen in love with Spanx's comfortable styles after trying on a pair of their pants or shapewear. Reese Witherspoon and Kourtney Kardashian own at least one pair of the ultra-flattering leggings. If you follow Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Things, you know she's a huge fan of the loungewear collection from Spanx.
Whether you want some classic Spanx basics to stock your seasonal wardrobe with or some everyday leggings, the Spanx Black Friday Sale sale has plenty of best-sellers at a budget-friendly price. But we suggest you hurry because sizes and colors are already starting to sell out.
Ahead, check out our favorite deals to shop from the Spanx Sale.
Best Black Friday Deals on Spanx Shapewear
A sculpting, mid-thigh bodysuit that's lightweight with a plunging neckline that goes with your more daring dresses.
The sculpting shaper is a favorite for its lightweight feel and slimming effect.
This bodysuit can smooth and corral your middle so you look and feel your best while allowing you to wear your favorite bra or none at all.
Best Black Friday Deals on Spanx Pants
They're a bestseller for a reason. These faux leather leggings from Spanx bring edge to any outfit, which means you can rock the coziest sweater and still look like a rock star.
These sleek, high-waist leggings will become a winter wardrobe staple.
If the faux leather trend doesn’t appeal to you, maybe these faux suede leggings will per-suede you. Designed with structured seams and a comfortable stretch, these pull-on pants are flattering and comfortable.
Designed with a Power Waistband and soft velvet fabric, these leggings are a go-to for every winter soiree.
Live out your Catwoman fantasies with these faux patent leather leggings from Spanx.
The same comfortable design of Oprah's favorite pants, but with a skinny cut and a sleek, black sequin stripe down the side of each leg.
Thanks to their stretchy material, these Spanx twill pants are just as breathable as they are stylish.
Designed with comfortable stretch denim, high-rise coverage and hidden tummy shaping, these Spanx skinny jeans are the perfect match for your tees, sweaters, tanks and everything in between.
Finish your Y2K style with a pair of retro ankle-length skinny jeans.
Choose between the regular, petite or tall build on these chic and comfortable stretchy pants.
Best Black Friday Spanx Activewear Deals
Save on the same activewear leggings donned by Kourtney Kardashian.
Powered by the fan-favorite Booty Boost short, this skort is ready for the tennis court and more by offering sculpting and an added booty lift. Carry your essentials from keys to credit cards and phone in the pockets.
Made with spacer fabric that’s lightweight, luxuriously soft and ultra drapey, Spanx's fan-favorite romper is your one-stop-shop for total comfort and flattery.
Let everyone's eyes come to you with these tie-dye leggings, available in stormy blue and cloudy grey.
Made from fan-favorite Faux Leather fabric, these leggings are a rockstar version of the leggings sported by celebs like Jennifer Hudson, Donatella Versace and Erin Andrews.
A pink skort with pockets? Say no more.
For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.
