Spanx Just Put So Many Bestsellers on Sale for Black Friday: Shop New Markdowns on Must-Have Styles

By Wesley Horvath‍
Spanx just marked down tons of new styles for Black Friday to help make you look and feel your best for the holidays. The Spanx sale is already a must-visit destination for comfortable and flattering shapewear, clothing, and activewear. Through November 29, Spanx slashed the prices 20% off sitewide of bestsellers and wardrobe staples like leggings and pants. 

You've probably fallen in love with Spanx's comfortable styles after trying on a pair of their pants or shapewear. Reese Witherspoon and Kourtney Kardashian own at least one pair of the ultra-flattering leggings. If you follow Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Things, you know she's a huge fan of the loungewear collection from Spanx. 

Whether you want some classic Spanx basics to stock your seasonal wardrobe with or some everyday leggings, the Spanx Black Friday Sale sale has plenty of best-sellers at a budget-friendly price. But we suggest you hurry because sizes and colors are already starting to sell out. 

Ahead, check out our favorite deals to shop from the Spanx Sale. 

Best Black Friday Deals on Spanx Shapewear

Suit Your Fancy Plunge Low-Back Mid-Thigh Bodysuit
Suit Your Fancy Plunge Low-Back Mid-Thigh Bodysuit
Spanx
Suit Your Fancy Plunge Low-Back Mid-Thigh Bodysuit

A sculpting, mid-thigh bodysuit that's lightweight with a plunging neckline that goes with your more daring dresses.

$148$118
OnCore High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short
OnCore High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short
Spanx
OnCore High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short

The sculpting shaper is a favorite for its lightweight feel and slimming effect.

$78$62
OnCore Open-Bust Mid-Thigh Bodysuit
OnCore Open-Bust Mid-Thigh Bodysuit
Spanx
OnCore Open-Bust Mid-Thigh Bodysuit

This bodysuit can smooth and corral your middle so you look and feel your best while allowing you to wear your favorite bra or none at all.

$98$78

Best Black Friday Deals on Spanx Pants

Faux Leather Leggings
Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx
Faux Leather Leggings

They're a bestseller for a reason. These faux leather leggings from Spanx bring edge to any outfit, which means you can rock the coziest sweater and still look like a rock star. 

$98$78
Faux Leather Moto Leggings
Faux Leather Moto Leggings
Spanx
Faux Leather Moto Leggings

These sleek, high-waist leggings will become a winter wardrobe staple.

$110$88
Faux Suede Leggings
Faux Suede Leggings
Spanx
Faux Suede Leggings

If the faux leather trend doesn’t appeal to you, maybe these faux suede leggings will per-suede you. Designed with structured seams and a comfortable stretch, these pull-on pants are flattering and comfortable. 

$98$78
Velvet Leggings
Velvet Leggings
Spanx
Velvet Leggings

Designed with a Power Waistband and soft velvet fabric, these leggings are a go-to for every winter soiree.

$98$78
Faux Patent Leather Leggings
Faux Patent Leather Leggings
Spanx
Faux Patent Leather Leggings

Live out your Catwoman fantasies with these faux patent leather leggings from Spanx.

$123$98
The Perfect Black Pant, Ankle Sequin Tuxedo Skinny
The Perfect Black Pant, Ankle Sequin Tuxedo Skinny
Spanx
The Perfect Black Pant, Ankle Sequin Tuxedo Skinny

The same comfortable design of Oprah's favorite pants, but with a skinny cut and a sleek, black sequin stripe down the side of each leg.

$148$74
Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant
Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant
Spanx
Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant

Thanks to their stretchy material, these Spanx twill pants are just as breathable as they are stylish. 

$128$102
Vintage Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans
Vintage Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans
Spanx
Vintage Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans

Designed with comfortable stretch denim, high-rise coverage and hidden tummy shaping, these Spanx skinny jeans are the perfect match for your tees, sweaters, tanks and everything in between.

$128$64
Ankle Skinny Jeans, Light Vintage Wash
Ankle Skinny Jeans, Light Vintage Wash
Spanx
Ankle Skinny Jeans, Light Vintage Wash

Finish your Y2K style with a pair of retro ankle-length skinny jeans.

$128$64
Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant
Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant
Spanx
Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant

Choose between the regular, petite or tall build on these chic and comfortable stretchy pants.

$128$64

Best Black Friday Spanx Activewear Deals

Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings
Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings
Spanx
Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings

Save on the same activewear leggings donned by Kourtney Kardashian.

$98$78
The Get Moving Pleated Skort, 14"
Spanx Skort
Spanx
The Get Moving Pleated Skort, 14"

Powered by the fan-favorite Booty Boost short, this skort is ready for the tennis court and more by offering sculpting and an added booty lift. Carry your essentials from keys to credit cards and phone in the pockets. 

$88$70
AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper
AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper
Spanx
AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper

Made with spacer fabric that’s lightweight, luxuriously soft and ultra drapey, Spanx's fan-favorite romper is your one-stop-shop for total comfort and flattery.

$128$102
Booty Boost Active Tie Dye 7/8 Leggings
Booty Boost Active Tie Dye 7/8 Leggings
SPANX
Booty Boost Active Tie Dye 7/8 Leggings

Let everyone's eyes come to you with these tie-dye leggings, available in stormy blue and cloudy grey. 

$98$55
Faux Leather Track Stripe 7/8 Leggings
Faux Leather Track Stripe 7/8 Leggings
Spanx
Faux Leather Track Stripe 7/8 Leggings

Made from fan-favorite Faux Leather fabric, these leggings are a rockstar version of the leggings sported by celebs like Jennifer Hudson, Donatella Versace and Erin Andrews. 

$110$55
The Get Moving Skort, 14"
The Get Moving Skort, 14"
Spanx
The Get Moving Skort, 14"

A pink skort with pockets? Say no more. 

$72$40

 For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

