Spanx just marked down tons of new styles for Black Friday to help make you look and feel your best for the holidays. The Spanx sale is already a must-visit destination for comfortable and flattering shapewear, clothing, and activewear. Through November 29, Spanx slashed the prices 20% off sitewide of bestsellers and wardrobe staples like leggings and pants.

Shop Spanx Black Friday Sale

You've probably fallen in love with Spanx's comfortable styles after trying on a pair of their pants or shapewear. Reese Witherspoon and Kourtney Kardashian own at least one pair of the ultra-flattering leggings. If you follow Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Things, you know she's a huge fan of the loungewear collection from Spanx.

Whether you want some classic Spanx basics to stock your seasonal wardrobe with or some everyday leggings, the Spanx Black Friday Sale sale has plenty of best-sellers at a budget-friendly price. But we suggest you hurry because sizes and colors are already starting to sell out.

Ahead, check out our favorite deals to shop from the Spanx Sale.

Best Black Friday Deals on Spanx Shapewear

OnCore Open-Bust Mid-Thigh Bodysuit Spanx OnCore Open-Bust Mid-Thigh Bodysuit This bodysuit can smooth and corral your middle so you look and feel your best while allowing you to wear your favorite bra or none at all. $98 $78 Shop Now

Best Black Friday Deals on Spanx Pants

Faux Leather Leggings Spanx Faux Leather Leggings They're a bestseller for a reason. These faux leather leggings from Spanx bring edge to any outfit, which means you can rock the coziest sweater and still look like a rock star. $98 $78 Shop Now

Faux Suede Leggings Spanx Faux Suede Leggings If the faux leather trend doesn’t appeal to you, maybe these faux suede leggings will per-suede you. Designed with structured seams and a comfortable stretch, these pull-on pants are flattering and comfortable. $98 $78 Shop Now

Velvet Leggings Spanx Velvet Leggings Designed with a Power Waistband and soft velvet fabric, these leggings are a go-to for every winter soiree. $98 $78 Shop Now

Best Black Friday Spanx Activewear Deals

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year's Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

