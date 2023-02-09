Spanx Sale 2023: Shop Major Discounts on Best-Selling Legging and Pant Styles This Winter
From Oprah's favorite loungewear set and black pants to Kylie Jenner's bralette, Spanx is a go-to for comfortable and flattering wardrobe staples. Right now, you can score some of Spanx's best-sellers for less than half the price to help make you look and feel your best this winter. From shapewear to activewear, Spanx is already a must-visit destination, especially their sale section.
You've probably fallen in love with Spanx's comfortable styles after trying on a pair of their Perfect Pants or Leather-Like Joggers, but their leggings also deserve a space in your closet. Reese Witherspoon and Kourtney Kardashian both own at least one pair of Spanx's ultra-flattering leggings.
Whether you want some classic Spanx basics to stock your work wardrobe with or a pair of everyday leggings, the Spanx Sale is currently filled with tons of best-selling styles. But we suggest you hurry because sizes and colors are already starting to sell out. Ahead, check out our favorite deals on leggings and pants to shop from the Spanx sale.
Best Spanx Leggings Deals
These shape-enhancing leggings, made from Spanx's signature compression fabric, live up to their name — helping to sculpt your rear while ensuring the most flattering fit.
Amp up your leggings collection with a style that can keep up with you 24/7. With the same fit as the fan-favorite Faux Leather Leggings, this style flatters you from every angle.
Designed with Spanx's Power Waistband and high-gloss fabric, these side stripe leggings keep you ultra-comfortable all day and night.
Designed with a Power Waistband and soft velvet fabric, these leggings are a go-to for every winter soiree.
If the faux leather trend doesn’t appeal to you, maybe these faux suede leggings will per-suede you. Designed with structured seams and a comfortable stretch, these pull-on pants are flattering and comfortable.
Best Spanx Pants Deals
Thanks to smoothing ponte fabric and a comfortable, pull-on design, the Ankle 4-Pocket offers a sleek look, a great butt and features functional back pockets.
Get ready to meet your newest go-to pant for the winter. The Leather-Like Jogger gives you the look of true leather, without sacrificing comfort.
Crafted with plush, soft velvet fabric, the Front Slit Pant is the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe.
The Perfect Pant in Ankle Piped Skinny features a skinny-leg cut with piping detail, offering a sleek and flattering look for any occasion.
Don a retro look with the Spanx Faux Suede Flare Pants that feature hidden core shaping technology and flexible fabric for ultimate comfort.
