From Oprah's favorite loungewear set and black pants to Kylie Jenner's bralette, Spanx is a go-to for comfortable and flattering wardrobe staples. Right now, you can score some of Spanx's best-sellers for less than half the price to help make you look and feel your best this winter. From shapewear to activewear, Spanx is already a must-visit destination, especially their sale section.

Shop the Spanx Sale

You've probably fallen in love with Spanx's comfortable styles after trying on a pair of their Perfect Pants or Leather-Like Joggers, but their leggings also deserve a space in your closet. Reese Witherspoon and Kourtney Kardashian both own at least one pair of Spanx's ultra-flattering leggings.

Whether you want some classic Spanx basics to stock your work wardrobe with or a pair of everyday leggings, the Spanx Sale is currently filled with tons of best-selling styles. But we suggest you hurry because sizes and colors are already starting to sell out. Ahead, check out our favorite deals on leggings and pants to shop from the Spanx sale.

Best Spanx Leggings Deals

The Perfect Ankle Leggings Spanx The Perfect Ankle Leggings Amp up your leggings collection with a style that can keep up with you 24/7. With the same fit as the fan-favorite Faux Leather Leggings, this style flatters you from every angle. $98 $69 Shop Now

Velvet Leggings Spanx Velvet Leggings Designed with a Power Waistband and soft velvet fabric, these leggings are a go-to for every winter soiree. $98 $69 Shop Now

Faux Suede Leggings Spanx Faux Suede Leggings If the faux leather trend doesn’t appeal to you, maybe these faux suede leggings will per-suede you. Designed with structured seams and a comfortable stretch, these pull-on pants are flattering and comfortable. $98 $69 Shop Now

Best Spanx Pants Deals

Leather-Like Jogger Spanx Leather-Like Jogger Get ready to meet your newest go-to pant for the winter. The Leather-Like Jogger gives you the look of true leather, without sacrificing comfort. $168 $118 Shop Now

Faux Suede Flare Pants Spanx Faux Suede Flare Pants Don a retro look with the Spanx Faux Suede Flare Pants that feature hidden core shaping technology and flexible fabric for ultimate comfort. $168 $118 Shop Now

