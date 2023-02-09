Shopping

Spanx Sale 2023: Shop Major Discounts on Best-Selling Legging and Pant Styles This Winter

By Wesley Horvath
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
Spanx End of Season Sale
Spanx

From Oprah's favorite loungewear set and black pants to Kylie Jenner's bralette, Spanx is a go-to for comfortable and flattering wardrobe staples. Right now, you can score some of Spanx's best-sellers for less than half the price to help make you look and feel your best this winter. From shapewear to activewear, Spanx is already a must-visit destination, especially their sale section. 

Shop the Spanx Sale

You've probably fallen in love with Spanx's comfortable styles after trying on a pair of their Perfect Pants or Leather-Like Joggers, but their leggings also deserve a space in your closet. Reese Witherspoon and Kourtney Kardashian both own at least one pair of Spanx's ultra-flattering leggings.

Whether you want some classic Spanx basics to stock your work wardrobe with or a pair of everyday leggings, the Spanx Sale is currently filled with tons of best-selling styles. But we suggest you hurry because sizes and colors are already starting to sell out. Ahead, check out our favorite deals on leggings and pants to shop from the Spanx sale. 

Best Spanx Leggings Deals

Booty Boost Active Camo 7/8 Leggings
Booty Boost Active Camo 7/8 Leggings
Spanx
Booty Boost Active Camo 7/8 Leggings

These shape-enhancing leggings, made from Spanx's signature compression fabric, live up to their name — helping to sculpt your rear while ensuring the most flattering fit.

$98$69
The Perfect Ankle Leggings
The Perfect Ankle Leggings
Spanx
The Perfect Ankle Leggings

Amp up your leggings collection with a style that can keep up with you 24/7. With the same fit as the fan-favorite Faux Leather Leggings, this style flatters you from every angle.

$98$69
Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings
Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings
Spanx
Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings

Designed with Spanx's Power Waistband and high-gloss fabric, these side stripe leggings keep you ultra-comfortable all day and night.

$110$77
Velvet Leggings
Velvet Leggings
Spanx
Velvet Leggings

Designed with a Power Waistband and soft velvet fabric, these leggings are a go-to for every winter soiree.

$98$69
Faux Suede Leggings
Faux Suede Leggings
Spanx
Faux Suede Leggings

If the faux leather trend doesn’t appeal to you, maybe these faux suede leggings will per-suede you. Designed with structured seams and a comfortable stretch, these pull-on pants are flattering and comfortable. 

$98$69

Best Spanx Pants Deals

The Perfect Pant, Ankle 4-Pocket
The Perfect Pant, Ankle 4-Pocket
Spanx
The Perfect Pant, Ankle 4-Pocket

Thanks to smoothing ponte fabric and a comfortable, pull-on design, the Ankle 4-Pocket offers a sleek look, a great butt and features functional back pockets. 

$128$90
Leather-Like Jogger
Leather-Like Jogger
Spanx
Leather-Like Jogger

Get ready to meet your newest go-to pant for the winter. The Leather-Like Jogger gives you the look of true leather, without sacrificing comfort.

$168$118
Velvet Front Slit Pant
Velvet Front Slit Pant
Spanx
Velvet Front Slit Pant

Crafted with plush, soft velvet fabric, the Front Slit Pant is the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe. 

$128$90
The Perfect Pant, Ankle Piped Skinny
The Perfect Pant, Ankle Piped Skinny
Spanx
The Perfect Pant, Ankle Piped Skinny

The Perfect Pant in Ankle Piped Skinny features a skinny-leg cut with piping detail, offering a sleek and flattering look for any occasion. 

$128$90
Faux Suede Flare Pants
Faux Suede Flare Pants
Spanx
Faux Suede Flare Pants

Don a retro look with the Spanx Faux Suede Flare Pants that feature hidden core shaping technology and flexible fabric for ultimate comfort. 

$168$118

