As summer winds down, the Labor Day sales are doing the exact opposite. The holiday weekend deals provide the perfect opportunity to save big on wardrobe staples. Out of all the Labor Day sales you can shop this weekend, Spanx's Summer Warehouse Event is definitely not one to miss.

Right now, Spanx is offering up to 70% off hundreds of styles for its first-ever warehouse sale event. From Oprah's favorite pants to Kylie Jenner's bralette and Kourtney Kardashian's booty-boosting leggings, Spanx is a go-to for comfortable and flattering items you'll wear all fall. Even better, all the celeb-worn and best-selling closet essentials are majorly on sale.

Whether your wardrobe could use some fresh activewear, or your underwear drawer is due for some new bras and shapewear, the Spanx sale is a must-visit for clothes that can help make you look and feel your best. With items starting as low as $11, shopper-favorites are already running low in stock, so we recommend acting fast to save on your size.

Ahead, check out the best end-of-summer deals from the Spanx Warehouse Sale to shop before it's too late.

The Perfect Ankle Leggings Spanx The Perfect Ankle Leggings Amp up your leggings collection with a style that can keep up with you 24/7. With the same fit as the fan-favorite Faux Leather Leggings, this style flatters you from every angle. $98 $49 Shop Now

Stretch Twill Shorts, 6" Spanx Stretch Twill Shorts, 6" With a pull-on design and hidden tummy shaping, these shorts flatter all over. This best-selling style is garment-dyed for a soft, worn-in look that will gradually fade as you wash and live in them. $78 $23 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023

