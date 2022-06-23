Shopping

Spanx's Sale Is Taking an Extra 30% Off Leggings, Shapewear and More — But Only for This Weekend

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Spanx End of Season Sale
Spanx

All the heat waves make us forget that summer didn't officially start until a couple of days ago. To start the Summer Solstice off right, Spanx has launched its End of Season Sale to stock up on wardrobe staples like leggings, underwear and jeans with double discounts.

As we bid a bittersweet farewell to the spring season, the Spanx End of Season Sale is offering an additional discount on sale items, which makes most best-sellers a total of 50% off. Through Monday, June 27, you can get an extra 30% off the entire Spanx sale section when you use the promo code SALE at checkout. 

Shop the Spanx Sale

You've probably fallen in love with Spanx's comfortable styles from trying on a pair of their pants or shapewear. The celeb-loved brand curates a variety of activewear, jeans and even some twill pants. Whether you want some classic Spanx basics to stock your seasonal wardrobe with or some evergreen leggings, the End of Season Sale has plenty of best-sellers at a budget-friendly price. However, many colorways, styles and sizes are already starting to sell out since this is a sale on a sale.

Ahead, check out our favorite deals from the Spanx End of Season Sale

Faux Leather Track Stripe 7/8 Leggings
Faux Leather Track Stripe 7/8 Leggings
Spanx
Faux Leather Track Stripe 7/8 Leggings

Made from fan-favorite Faux Leather fabric, these leggings are a rockstar version of the leggings sported by celebs like Jennifer Hudson, Donatella Versace and Erin Andrews. 

$110$54
AirEssentials Short Sleeve ‘Got-Ya-Covered’ Tee
AirEssentials Short Sleeve ‘Got-Ya-Covered’ Tee
Spanx
AirEssentials Short Sleeve ‘Got-Ya-Covered’ Tee

Grab this luxuriously soft tee in gray or black for a new go-to you won't be able to live without.

$78$38
Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings
Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings
Spanx
Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings

Save on the same activewear leggings donned by Kourtney Kardashian.

$98$48
Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant
Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant
Spanx
Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant

Choose between the regular, petite or tall build on these chic and comfortable stretchy pants.

$128$63
Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant
Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant
Spanx
Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant

Thanks to their stretchy material, these Spanx twill pants are just as breathable as they are stylish. 

$128$63
Spotlight on Lace Satin Mid-Thigh Bodysuit
Spotlight on Lace Satin Mid-Thigh Bodysuit
Spanx
Spotlight on Lace Satin Mid-Thigh Bodysuit

Layer all your favorite looks with this delicate lace and satin bodysuit.

$88$43
The Perfect Black Pant, Ankle Sequin Tuxedo Skinny
The Perfect Black Pant, Ankle Sequin Tuxedo Skinny
Spanx
The Perfect Black Pant, Ankle Sequin Tuxedo Skinny

The same comfortable design of Oprah's favorite pants, but with a skinny cut and a sleek, black sequin stripe down the side of each leg.

$148$73
The Get Moving Skort, 14"
The Get Moving Skort, 14"
Spanx
The Get Moving Skort, 14"

A pink skort with pockets? Say no more. 

$72$35
Faux Suede Flare Pants
Faux Suede Flare Pants
Spanx
Faux Suede Flare Pants

Don a retro look with the Spanx Faux Suede Flare Pants.

$148$73
Ankle Skinny Jeans, Light Vintage Wash
Ankle Skinny Jeans, Light Vintage Wash
Spanx
Ankle Skinny Jeans, Light Vintage Wash

Finish your Y2K summer style with a pair of retro ankle-length skinny jeans.

$128$63

RELATED CONTENT:

Hailey Bieber's Go-To Denim Shorts Are 50% Off for Summer

The Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok

The Best Washer & Dryer Deals Right Now: Save Up to $1,300 at Samsung

Revolve Summer Sale: Get up to 85% off Summer Fashion and Beauty

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Tech Deals on Tablets, TV's, & More

Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale Just in Time for Summer

Summer Vacation Essentials on Amazon