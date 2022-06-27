Spanx's Summer Sale Ends Today: Take an Extra 30% Off Leggings, Shapewear, Pants and More
All the heat waves make us forget that summer didn't officially start until a week ago. To start the summer off right, Spanx has launched its End of Season Sale with double discounts on best-selling wardrobe staples like leggings, underwear and jeans.
For one last day today, June 27, you can get an extra 30% off the entire Spanx sale section when you use the promo code SALE at checkout. With the additional discount, select Spanx sale styles become a total of 50% off, so these are deals you don't want to miss.
You've probably fallen in love with Spanx's comfortable styles from trying on a pair of their pants or shapewear. The celeb-loved brand curates a variety of activewear, jeans and even some twill pants. Whether you want some classic Spanx basics to stock your seasonal wardrobe with or some evergreen leggings, the End of Season Sale has plenty of best-sellers at a budget-friendly price. However, many colorways, styles and sizes are already starting to sell out since this is a sale on a sale.
Ahead, check out our favorite deals from the Spanx End of Season Sale.
Made from fan-favorite Faux Leather fabric, these leggings are a rockstar version of the leggings sported by celebs like Jennifer Hudson, Donatella Versace and Erin Andrews.
Grab this luxuriously soft tee in gray or black for a new go-to you won't be able to live without.
Save on the same activewear leggings donned by Kourtney Kardashian.
Choose between the regular, petite or tall build on these chic and comfortable stretchy pants.
Thanks to their stretchy material, these Spanx twill pants are just as breathable as they are stylish.
Layer all your favorite looks with this delicate lace and satin bodysuit.
The same comfortable design of Oprah's favorite pants, but with a skinny cut and a sleek, black sequin stripe down the side of each leg.
A pink skort with pockets? Say no more.
Don a retro look with the Spanx Faux Suede Flare Pants.
Finish your Y2K summer style with a pair of retro ankle-length skinny jeans.
