Spencer Pratt is speculating about how things would be different if The Hills was airing today. On Sunday, Netflix posted an iconic throwback scene from the hit reality series featuring Spencer's now-wife, Heidi Montag, and her former best friend, Lauren Conrad.

In the clip, Heidi comes over to LC's apartment to apologize to her after rumors started that Lauren had made a sex tape with her ex-boyfriend, Jason Wahler, and Lauren believed Heidi and Spencer were behind the claims.

At the time, Lauren delivered the now-iconic line, "I want to forgive you and I want to forget you."

After the clip was posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Spencer retweeted it, writing, "If this was 2024 Heidi would have Bethany lawyers sue for defamation."

The Hills star is seemingly referencing former reality star Bethenny Frankel's work with the legal defense of reality TV stars and her desire to unionize the reality TV world. Frankel recently provided ostracized Vanderpump Rules alum Rachel Leviss with a platform on her podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel, in August 2023 following the fallout surrounding Scandoval, a term used to describe Leviss' relationship with Tom Sandoval while he was still seeing Ariana Madix.

In 2023, Frankel shared on Team Coco's Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast, "What we need is, we need a union -- not meaning me, I'm not even doing it anymore -- meaning, that genre needs a union because those people aren't even reading other people's words. They're taking such risks by being their own voice."

Last summer, Frankel urged reality stars to go on strike amid the SAG-AFTRA strikes, mentioning that people are still watching The Hills with the cast not seeing those residuals.

Spencer joked about Frankel's calls for a reality TV strike at the time, stitching the video on TikTok, saying, "I actually am on strike, Bethenny. I've just been waiting for somebody to notice. But I've been on strike for a while now. That's why you don't see me anywhere."

The Hills ran for six seasons from 2006 to 2010. In addition to Spencer, Heidi, and LC, the show also starred Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Justin Bobby Brescia, Whitney Port, and eventually Kristin Cavallari.

