For over a century, Stanley has been making some of the most durable camping gear and outdoor accessories. With the help of the viral tumbler that sent TikTok into a frenzy, Stanley is widely know for its quality drinkware designed to keep warm drinks warm and cold drinks cold. With peak hiking, camping, and fishing seasons approaching, Stanley kicked off a Summer Sale to help you save on the brand's beloved outdoor food and drink essentials.

Now through Monday, June 19, there are dozens of Stanley deals from insulated tumblers and camp mugs to food jars and more gear that can withstand all sorts of adventuring this summer.

Shop the Stanley Sale

Stanley gear rarely goes on sale, so now's the perfect time to grab your new go-to water bottle or even a Father's Day gift for the outdoorsy dad in your life. Made of durable stainless steel with double-wall vacuum-sealed insulation, Stanley drinkware is best-in-class for a lifetime of use.

Ahead, shop the best finds from the Stanley Summer Sale before the deals are gone next week.

