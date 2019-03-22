Cheers! Mindy Kaling raised a Stella Artois Limited Edition Chalice for World Water Day to “Pour it Forward” and help end the global water crisis. Each Chalice purchased equals five years of access to clean water from Water.org for someone in need.

Hometown celebration! Jennifer Hudson marked the end of filming of the much-anticipated Cats big-screen production in her hometown of Chicago at hotspot TAO with family and friends last Saturday. Hudson was so touched by the cake she was presented with that she started belting out “Memory,” the iconic song her character sings in Cats.

Dinner by the beach! On March 16, Courteney Cox hosted an intimate dinner at her Malibu, California, home to celebrate the release of good friend and celebrity designer Jenni Kayne’s debut entertaining book, Pacific Natural: Simple Seasonal Entertaining.

Friends including Laura Dern came out to celebrate, while the menu and overall decor of the event was inspired by Kayne’s book. The dishes included parchment wrapped halibut with lavender and lemon, citrus roast carrots with smoked labneh with green harissa and chocolate bark with pistachios, candied citrus and florals.

Melissa Gidney

On March 15, AnnaLynne McCord stepped out for the grand opening of The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas where VIP guests enjoyed a performance from Gavin Rossdale and Bush.

Startraksphoto.com/Michael Simon

On March 4, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp were spotted dining at Benjamin Prime Steakhouse in New York City. The ladies enjoyed a girls night out and dined on filets, burrata and rounds of Champagne.

On March 9, Diddy took the stage at E11EVEN in Miami, Florida, to commemorate the late Christopher Wallace, a.k.a The Notorious B.I.G., on Biggie Day. The hip-hop mogul showed lots of love to Biggie’s chart-topping hits including “Big Poppa” and “Hypnotize,” and told the crowd “it’s Biggie Day, it’s not about me.” The night featured a surprise performance from Nas who joined Diddy onstage and performed hits including “Oochie Wally.”

ADINAYEV

Gym, tan, party! Jenni "JWoww" Farley received the ultimate surprise birthday from DJ Pauly D and her other Jersey Shore castmates, including Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Guadagnino, at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, last Saturday. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Guidice, who was also at Harrah's, stopped by the party to wish Farley happy birthday.

The chic life! Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was recently spotted in Los Angeles, California in the new BCBG SS19 collection.

BCBGMAXAZRIA

Model behavior! Christie Brinkley hosted BELLA magazine’s “Influencer” cover launch party at Bagatelle New York in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District, on March 13.

Steve White and Teresa Pyskaty

On March 10, Vanessa Lachey teamed up with Stonyfield Organic and beat the Guinness World Record for the most number of bagged lunches packed in just three minutes.

Michael Simon

Ciara and Russell Wilson partied at Nikki Beach Saint Barth's Amazing Sundays celebration on March 10.

Taking a load off! Anthony Anderson couldn’t resist testing the 100 percent organic bamboo sheets by Ettitude.

GBK

On March 9, Olivia Wilde was spotted at Collider.com Media Studio at A-List Communications’ Supper Suite sponsored by El Tesoro Tequila, Blue Moon Brewing and hint Water, during the SXSW festival weekend.

Photagonist

American Gods stars Emily Browning, Bruce Langley and Yetide Badaki attended the STARZ "House of the Gods" intimate experience at SXSW on March 9, in Austin, Texas.

Dan Boczarski

Jennifer Garner spoke to the importance of staying safe in the sun at a Neutrogena event in Washington, D.C., on March 1.

MOVI Inc.

Anderson .Paak enjoyed a glass of whiskey while on the set of Jameson’s #LoveThyBar video in Los Angeles, California, where he also drummed away for the PSA.

Jameson Irish Whiskey

Grey’s Anatomy star Giacomo Gianniotti posed at Super 8 by Wyndham’s Journey Safe event on March 7, in New York City. The event marks the launch of the brand’s new campaign, #JourneySafe, which aims to sound the alarm on drowsy driving timed to Daylight Saving and National Sleep Awareness Month.

Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Super 8 by Wyndham

Natalia Dyer checked out accessories and apparel from mou boots, Tai Jewelry, and Line and Dot, at the A-List Communications' Supper Suite during SXSW in Austin, Texas.

@jtype

David Burtka will be launching his first cook book, Life is a Party, next month, featuring his favorite recipes for entertaining with friends and family. In an exclusive outtake from the book, Burtka is seen sharing a fun snow day moment with his twins, Harper and Gideon, for a day of hot coco, maple syrup candy, snowman building and more.

Danielle Levitt

Bill Nye the Science Guy was photographed with Insomniac Founder Pasquale Rotella earlier this month, to announce the theme of this year’s EDC Las Vegas, which is Kinetic Energy. In addition to collaborating with Insomniac on the announcement of the theme, Nye will also host the Opening Ceremony for EDC Las Vegas on May 17.

Insomniac Events

The ghost-with-the-most is coming to Broadway! Beetlejuice the musical, starring Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice), Sophia Anne Caruso (Lydia and the rest of the cast celebrated its New York City arrival with a First Look Event at NYC’s Subculture on Feb 28. Broadway performances begin later this month at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Chad David Kraus

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx and wife and How2Girl Courtney Sixx arrived at The Dirt' premiere at the Cinerama Dome on March 18. Courtney was glowing while sporting her new baby bump!

Getty Images

Brittny Gastineau spent her St. Patty's day hosting an 1849 wine beauty influencer brunch at Catch LA where she caught up with pals Shiva Safai and Melanie Marris.

Rodin Eckenroth

Vanessa Hudgens was spotted in Los Angeles enjoying the new Pure Leaf Herbal iced tea.

Michael Simon

Whitney Port picked up Differin Gel on a Walgreens run in Los Angeles.

Michael Simon

Dad of two, Jason Biggs hosts the launch of Tommee Tippee’s No Knock cup in New York City.

Tommee Tippee

Connor Obrochta, Derek Peth, Nick Viall and Jordan Kimball attend the Betches Media Bachelor Finale Viewing Party Presented By Ship on March 12, at Slate New York in New York City.

Astrid Stawiarz

Three-time NY Best Selling author and top fitness expert, Jennifer Cohen, interviewed Dennis Rodman at the launch of her new podcast Habits & Hustle. Rodman opened up to Cohen about growing up, everyday life habits, women he’s dated in Hollywood and Kim Jong-un at Westfield Century City, California.

Eugene Powers

