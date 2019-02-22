Halle Berry looked ravishing in a Sebastian Gunawan Couture design as she presented the Career Achievement Award to Ruth E. Carter at the 2019 Costume Designers Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, on Feb. 19.

The event recognized Carter’s extraordinary body of work, which includes Black Panther, Sparkle, School Daze and Malcolm X, along with her lasting impact on filmmaking. Guests enjoyed classic Negroni cocktails during the ceremony, which was sponsored by Campari.

Getty Images for CDGA/JumpLine

On Feb. 16, This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia, Wilmer Valderrama and Rita Ora joined Olympic snowboarding star Shaun White in surprising his rocker girlfriend, Sarah Barthel, with a memorable birthday bash at Jonnie and Mark Houston’s On the Record, the celebrity speakeasy and club at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada. Earlier in the night, the group enjoyed Korean BBQ at Roy Choi's Best Friend restaurant.

Joe Fury

Beyonce showed off a sweet look on Instagram on Feb. 7, posting a trio of gorgeous pics in her Cult Gaia cut-out "Ilaria" collared button-up dress in a peach hue that just happens to be the 2019 Pantone Color of the year.



Romantic surprise! The Weeknd ordered numerous boxes of Venus ET Fleur flowers for his girlfriend, Bella Hadid, the day before Valentine’s Day. Included were a custom box arrangement that spelled out “Bella,” as well as large squares, and the pricey Le Plein arrangements that start at around $1,200 each. The 22-year-old model posted the extravagant display to her Instagram story.

Instagram

Luann de Lesseps had a Real Housewives of New York City reunion with Ramona Singer and Jill Zarin in Miami, Florida, on Feb. 15. The ladies arrived in style to Seaspice by boat and enjoyed an afternoon sipping on Perrier Jouet and eating prawns and Seaspice’s seafood casserole. The party didn’t stop for de Lesseps, who was later spotted doing karaoke at Bay Club.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay enjoyed dinner and drinks with her former co-host of Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man, Chester Lockhart, and her girlfriends at STK Las Vegas on Feb. 17. After arriving at around 6:45 p.m., the group started the night by sipping on STK's signature Strawberry Cobbler cocktail before dining on classics like a shellfish platter, short rib ravioli, sea bass and chicken.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attended Watches & Wonders Miami over Presidents Day Weekend.

World Red Eye

Aquaman star Jason Momoa enjoyed a pepperoni pizza at Joe’s Pizza in West Hollywood, California, on Feb. 13. The 39-year-old actor also posed for a pic with owner Giuseppe "Joe" Vitale, and shared how much he loves the pizza!

Joe’s Pizza

Michael B. Jordan stopped by the MACRO Lodge at Sundance hosted by producer Charles D. King and his wife, Stacey Walker King.

Lexus Gallegos for The MACRO Lodge

On Feb. 11, Emily Blunt and John Krasinksi posed alongside Jawan Jackson and Derrick Baskin, stars of the upcoming Broadway show Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, at the New York Tastemaker Screening of Fighting With My Family.

Jawan Jackson

Ross Mathews and Ali Wentworth hosted the 2019 Product of the Year Awards Show at the Edison Ballroom in New York City on Feb. 7. Kelleth Cuthbert, aka the Fiji Water Girl, served as trophy handler at the 2019 Product of the Year Awards Show and presented awards for the 36 winning products.

Product of the Year

Also on Feb. 7, Bahamian-American rock legend Lenny Kravitz unveiled a new campaign for The Bahamas set to the lyrics of his hit song, “Fly Away,” at Public Arts in New York City.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Daphne Oz was among the attendees at the Galentine event hosted by text-to-shop service, Jetblack, for members at the Roxanne Assoulin Showroom.

Getty Images

FUTURE performed at MADE Nightlife’s GREYSTONE Sundays GRAMMY Night party at sbe hot spot Nightingale in Los Angeles, California.

Jeremiah Lazo

Real Housewives of Dallas star LeeAnne Locken had a blast hanging with celebrity artist Sham Ibrahim at a pre-GRAMMY party at Liaison Restaurant + Lounge in Los Angeles, California, on Feb .7.

New York Times bestselling author and fitness expert Jennifer Cohen and Celebrity Big Brother's Kato Kaelin were also spotted at the pre-GRAMMY bash.

ET Online

ET Online

H.E.R. looked super chic in her custom olive green MCM x Miss Hylton outfit at Clive Davis' Pre-GRAMMY party in Beverly Hills, California, on Feb. 9.

The 2019 GRAMMY festivities brought out tons of huge celebs! On Feb. 9, LVRN and Postmates hosted their “Anti-GRAMMY, GRAMMY Party” to celebrate 6LACK’S 2019 GRAMMY nomination at the Hollywood Roosevelt in Hollywood, California. Usher, Soulja Boy, Quavo, Rich the Kid and Swae Lee were among the artists in attendance.

On Feb. 8, Lady Antebellum opened their Our Kind of Vegas residency to a full house at the Palms Casino Resort’s Pearl Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada. The residency will resume on May 10.

Denise Truscello

Kellie Pickler participated in Silk’s “Run to the Red Carpet” 7K race in Pasadena, California, on Feb. 9.

Jacob Rushing for Silk

The Orville’s Jessica Szohr stopped by the Backstage Creations suite at the Mammoth Film Festival in early February, where she checked out the Strong on Health nutritional subscription boxes.

Maryline Makena

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend may have skipped out on the GRAMMYs, but the night before, the pair enjoyed a date night at Spago Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, California. Later in the evening, Mick Jagger was spotted dining at Wolfgang Puck's flagship restaurant with girlfriend Melanie Hamrick.

Meanwhile, Wolfgang Puck’s restaurant inside Hotel Bel-Air also hosted a few musicians. Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo brought their kids there for lunch on Feb. 9, while Pharrell Williams had dinner there the next day, and GRAMMY morning brought Dua Lipa in for a Sunday brunch.

