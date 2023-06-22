The stepson of one of the men aboard the missing Titanic submersible is speaking out after Cardi B and others criticized his choice to attend Monday's Blink-182 concert.

Brian Szasz, who is the stepson of British billionaire Hamish Harding, attended the Blink-182 concert in San Diego, California, the same day that it was reported that the sub carrying Harding and four other passengers lost signal.

One critic of Szasz's concert outing is Cardi B, who took to her Instagram Stories to share her unfiltered thoughts.

"People is like, 'Well what is he supposed to do? Be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for himself?' Yes," she said. "You supposed to be at the house sad. You supposed to be crying for me. You supposed to be right next to the phone waiting to hear any updates about me."

"Isn't it sad that you a whole f**king billionaire and nobody gives a f**k about you?" she added. "That's crazy. I'd rather be broke. I'd rather be broke and poor, but knowing that I'm loved."

Szasz responded to Cardi on Twitter, writing, "What a pos trashy celeb. Cardi B trying to get clout off me and my families suffering. I went to a Blink 182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news. Shame on you Cardi get some class!"

On Wednesday, Szasz took to his Instagram Story to go more in depth about his decision to attend the show and to speak out against Cardi's comments.

"Believe it or not I have about $100 to my name. I can't go out to the ocean. I have a legal situation keeping me here as well. I can't get on a flight. I don't have a passport," he claimed. "I was sitting here yesterday watching the news for two days straight. I go to a Blink-182 show because I have a ticket. It wasn't like I was having super fun, it wasn't like I was celebrating having a great time. I was just listening to some of my all-time favorite songs just nodding my head and just trying to get off the phone for maybe two hours or so and come right back into the drama. The submarine is stuck at the damn Titanic. There's nothing I can do for the situation at all."

He went on to blast the "W.A.P" rapper, adding, "So you take a complete b**ch like Cardi B, has no idea what's going on, her career is in such turmoil she needs clout off other people's suffering... tries to use the situation to exploit. They're not feeling sorry that my mom has to take care of two kids, not really giving a f**k that my stepdad is probably 99 percent chance he's dead. That doesn't matter... Cardi B, f**king grow up, get some class, you're tasteless."

After defending more of his recent online behavior, Szasz reflected on the situation with the missing submersible.

"This whole situation's a f**king nightmare, though, everything about it, especially what Hamish is going through down there. It's just f**king god awful. I really appreciate the love and support," he shared. "I haven't slept in days. It's not about me, obviously, just too worried about my mom, the situation. So I'm not rocking out or whatever they're trying to accuse me of doing. But it just makes the situation that much worse to have outside forces that are using their power for complete f**king evil."

Cardi also replied to a deleted tweet from Szasz, writing, "You was looking for clout all along, nobody knew who you were until you said that was ya stepdad!!! This is why people hate you spoiled brat billionaires yall soo desensitize."

In a since-deleted post on Facebook, shared by multiple outlets, Szasz revealed that his stepfather was one of the people aboard the missing sub.

"Hamish my stepdad is lost in a submarine thoughts and prayers that the rescue mission will be successful," he wrote in the since-deleted post.

Shortly after, Szasz shared a photo outside of the concert venue in San Diego where Blink-182 was playing, and defended his decision to see his favorite band while rescuers are working on locating the men.

"It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the Blink-182 show as it's my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times!♥️ 🙏," he wrote in another since-deleted post, which was captured via screenshot.

On Tuesday, Szasz also posted a photo on his Instagram Story from the concert, writing, "Yes I went to @blink-182 last night. What am I supposed to do sit at home and watch the news? Not sorry this band has helped me through hard times since 1998."

He also told his followers that his mother requested he remove the Blink-182 posts. "For privacy my mom asked me to delete all related posts thanks for the support," Szasz wrote.

On Sunday, a 22-foot submersible by Oceangate carrying five people below the surface of the Atlantic Ocean to the wreckage of the Titanic lost connection with a support ship. According to CBS News, aboard was Harding, Oceangate CEO Stockton Rush, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his teenage son, Suleman, and French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

Currently U.S. and Canadian crews are continuing their search and rescue mission for the vessel, which is said to have only a 96-hour sustainment capability in the event of an emergency situation. As of Thursday, it was reported they had 12 hours left.

