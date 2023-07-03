Steve and Marjorie Harvey are still going strong after 16 years of marriage!

The Family Feud host and his wife took to Instagram to celebrate their momentous wedding anniversary, sharing a behind-the-scenes peek at their wedding anniversary photo shoot in Lake Como, Italy, according to stylist Elly Karamoh, who detailed their curated anniversary outfits on her Instagram page.

The video compilation posted by Steve and Marjorie features clips of the pair as they pose for their extravagant celebration. The footage shows Marjorie dressed in a backless YSL gown with a thigh-high leg slit and matching fur-trimmed cape as she poses against a windowsill before walking downstairs and exchanging loving kisses with her husband. Steve looks dapper as well, wearing a custom gold tweed blazer by Dolce & Gabbana layered over a flowy white set by Loewe.

The pair shares several kisses in the video while posing together by the lake, in an ornately decorated living room, and against an orange-and-white automobile.

"Anniversary time with the Love of My Life ❤️🙏🏾," Marjorie captioned the sweet video, which she set to Coco Jones' romantic ballad, "ICU."

Steve captioned his post, "Still going strong 🔥🩷🔥🩷🔥🩷."

The couple's friends and fans showered their individual posts with love and admiration. Celebrities such as Steve's former co-star, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and comedian Deon Cole complimented the couple, writing "Yeassssss🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," while Cole joked, "Maaan, this is everything to me! If I could just be faithful …"

The couple first crossed paths at a comedy club in 1990 and dated briefly before fizzling out. They reconnected after Steve's tumultuous divorce with his second wife, Mary L. Vaughn, was settled in 2005 and got married in 2007. Their blended family includes their seven children -- Brandi, Karli, Broderick, Wynton, Morgan, Jason and Lori -- and seven grandchildren.

The pair has launched many ventures together, including the Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation, which aims to "provide youth outreach services that help cultivate the next generation of responsible leaders."

The 66-year-old recently invited ET to visit the couple's ranch as they kicked off a new year of the Steve Harvey Mentoring Program's Mentoring Camps, which works to help young men "realize their potential and envision and prepare for a robust and productive future." SHMP aims to break the "misguided traits of manhood" and introduce role models who provide positive examples for their mentees.

Steve told ET that the program aims to teach the attendees "the real principles of manhood and [to] dream big."

"We teach them that real men go to work. Real men respect women. Real men honor God. Real men obey the law. Real men go to work. Real men take care of their children. Real men are responsible," Steve shared. "Real men show up. Real men do what they say they're going to do. That's what manhood is. I get them to understand that. And I have a Dreamville course out here that teaches them how to dream and how to make their dreams come true because I'm really good at that."

In the 13 years he's been running the program, Steve said he's only had one attended bail during the session. "And I'm talking thousands of kids, [only] one bail."

When it comes to what makes the SHMP mentoring camps stand out, Steve attributed the camp's success to their focus beyond traditional education.

"I identify with something that the school system doesn't: I talk about your dreams," he said. "If the school system would have a dream building course [where] they sat these kids down twice a week to just talk to them about their dreams, you'd save a lot more kids. But schools don't ask kids what their dream is, they just tell them you got to do maths, gotta do this [and] do this if you want to graduate. Well, graduate for what? Let's find out what for."

The actor shared that he has big plans for the future of the camp, wanting to take it beyond its' already impressive means on the 1600-acre ranch Steve bought from a Chick-fil-A.

"My vision is to build all permanent housing structures. I want to mentor year-round, but I got to build a dormitory that sleeps 350 kids," he revealed, adding that he'd also like to open a performing arts center that seats 600 people theater-style with a stage where they could put on plays shows, and people can come in and make presentations for corporations. He also wants to open up a STEM center, an indoor basketball gym, open up an EAS gaming center because that’s huge with the kids.

And since Steve and Majorie pay for everything out of their own pockets, the comedian noted that he doesn't make enough to make his vision a reality yet.

But he will because, as he told ET, it's his lot in life.

"I'm going to get it done regardless because one thing about my faith, man, God didn't bring me this far to leave me. He didn't have me buy this place to go fishing, no. I'm buying this place to mentor," the actor declared. "Now [whether] I have the buildings built or not, I'm going to bring these boys out here to mentor, and I'm going to let them fish, I'm going to let them zipline, I'm going to let them do archery, I'm going to let them learn to farm and I'm going to introduce them to their dreams."

