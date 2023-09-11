If you're trying to get a jumpstart on your fall skin care routine, the massive Kiehl's Friends and Family Sale should do just the trick. Just in time to stock up on skincare essentials for the new season, every best-selling Kiehl's product is 25% off right now.

Shop 25% Off Kiehl's

Kiehl's has been a trusted name since the 1850s and consistently delivers all-natural, scientifically-proven skincare, hair care, and body care products. From powerful Vitamin C serums to hydrating facial cleansers, this sale is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself (and your skin in the process) to top-quality skincare on your wishlist.

Included in the sale are tried-and-true moisturizers, serums, eye creams and more. Kaley Cuoco has long raved about Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream while both Ashley Graham and Oprah have sung praises of the hydrating Creme de Corps Whipped Body Butter — both of which are now 25% off.

Below, shop our top picks from the Kiehl's Friends & Family sale to update your fall skincare routine.

Avocado Eye Cream Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream is a gentle, hydrating eye treatment whose ingredients list actually sounds kind of delicious. Hydrating avocado oil restores moisture to the skin, cocoa butter adds softness and shea butter provides youthful suppleness. $60 $45 Shop Now

Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum Ulta Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum According to Kiehl's, the precise micro-dose formulation of their anti-aging serum delivers visible results with minimal visible redness, dryness, or peeling. Wrinkles are visibly reduced, skin is firmer, pores appear minimized, and skin tone and texture are more even. $65 $45 Shop Now

