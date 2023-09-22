Sales & Deals

Stock Up and Save 30% on Best-Selling Activewear During the Outdoor Voices Fall Sale

Outdoor Voices Fall Sale
Outdoor Voices
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 9:30 AM PDT, September 22, 2023

Shop the best deals on activewear from Outdoor Voices' Fall Sale, including leggings, jackets and more.

Fall is the perfect time to get outside and enjoy nature. Whether you're rallying on a tennis court or leaf peeping, the cooler temperatures and multi-colored foliage make getting out of the house all the more satisfying. If you want to look good while taking advantage of the season, the Outdoor Voices Fall Sale is now offering 30% off everything.

Shop the Outdoor Voices Fall Sale

Now through Tuesday, September 26, every single high quality and stylish piece of activewear is on sale at Outdoor Voices. Included with the impressive 30% off deals are clearance items from OV Extra, which means even bigger savings on bestsellers like workout shorts, fleece jackets and the cult-favorite Exercise Dress

Outdoor Voices also has hiking gear on sale, like RecTrek pants made from fabric that's resistant to rain, spills and stains. Women will also want to check out the brand's beloved leggings that wick sweat and smooth out the waist. 

No matter what sort of activewear you need to add to your wardrobe this autumn, the Outdoor Voices Fall Sale has you covered. Be sure to act fast, because you only have a few days to score these sitewide savings. Below, check out our favorite sale picks for women and men.

Best Outdoor Voices Fall Deals for Women

Windbreaker Colorblock Pullover

Windbreaker Colorblock Pullover
Outdoor Voices

Windbreaker Colorblock Pullover

Keep out the chill with this windbreaker that can be folded up and worn like a fanny pack when needed. 

$98 $69

Shop Now

Court Dress

Court Dress
Outdoor Voices

Court Dress

Rock this tennis-inspired dress with a stylish cut-out on and off the court. It comes in two equally cute colors.

$108 $52

Shop Now

Windbreaker 3" Short

Windbreaker 3" Short
Outdoor Voices

Windbreaker 3" Short

Don't forget the matching shorts that pair with the multi-functional windbreaker. 

$78 $55

Shop Now

RecTrek 26" Pant

RecTrek 26" Pant
Outdoor Voices

RecTrek 26" Pant

These classic pants have an adjustable drawstring and zippered pockets. Made with RecTrek, these pants are lightweight, element-resistant and stretchy.

$98 $69

Shop Now

The Exercise Dress

The Exercise Dress
Outdoor Voices

The Exercise Dress

One of Outdoor Voices' most popular items, this exercise dress offered in seven colors has adjustable straps, built-in shorts and pockets.

$100 $70

Shop Now

Organic Cotton Terry Shrunken Hoodie

Organic Cotton Terry Shrunken Hoodie
Outdoor Voices

Organic Cotton Terry Shrunken Hoodie

A cozy hoodie made from soft and plush organic cotton will become a wardrobe staple this fall. You can also get matching shorts.

$88 $62

Shop Now

SeamlessRib 7/8 Legging

SeamlessRib 7/8 Legging
Outdoor Voices

SeamlessRib 7/8 Legging

Pair the SeamlessRib Longline Bra with its matching ribbed 7/8 legging made from buttery soft, body-compressing, stretchy fabric.

$78 $55

Shop Now

SeamlessRib Longline Bra

SeamlessRib Longline Bra
Outdoor Voices

SeamlessRib Longline Bra

For lounging and low-impact workouts, this longline sports bra features a contrast trim.

$48 $34

Shop Now

RecFleece Snap Jacket

RecFleece Snap Jacket
Outdoor Voices

RecFleece Snap Jacket

This cozy, lightweight fleece pairs just as well with activewear sets as it does with jeans.

$98 $69

Shop Now

Best Outdoor Voices Fall Deals for Men

RecFleece Snap Up Hoodie

RecFleece Snap Up Hoodie
Outdoor Voices

RecFleece Snap Up Hoodie

Soft fleece made to layer will be handy when the temperatures of early fall fluctuate throughout the day.

$98 $69

Shop Now

Windbreaker Jacket

Windbreaker Jacket
Outdoor Voices

Windbreaker Jacket

Hit the trails with this windbreaker that can be converted into a backpack when you begin to work up a sweat. 

$108 $76

Shop Now

RecTrek Pant

RecTrek Pant
Outdoor Voices

RecTrek Pant

Designed for comfort and mobility the RecTrek Pant is suitable for low to medium impact workouts or just lounging around. 

$98 $69

Shop Now

RecTrek 7” Colorblock Short

RecTrek 7” Colorblock Short
Outdoor Voices

RecTrek 7” Colorblock Short

Durable, versatile, and unlined, this functional, mid-rise short is made in wind and water-resistant RecTrek, featuring four-way stretch, drawstring waistband, and plenty of pockets.

$78 $55

Shop Now

Rugby Longsleeve

Rugby Longsleeve
Outdoor Voices

Rugby Longsleeve

This classic polo made from 100% cotton is best suited for dog walks and days filled with running errands.

$98 $69

Shop Now

CloudKnit Pullover

CloudKnit Pullover
Outdoor Voices

CloudKnit Pullover

Outdoor Voices says this pullover is the "softest pullover you’ll ever put on."

$88 $62

Shop Now

CloudKnit Slim Sweatpant

CloudKnit Slim Sweatpant
Outdoor Voices

CloudKnit Slim Sweatpant

If you add the CloudKnit Pullover to your cart, consider adding the equally soft and matching CloudKnit Slim Sweatpant.

$88 $62

Shop Now

