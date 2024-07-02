Suki Waterhouse is opening up about her relationship with fiancé Robert Pattinson.

In a rare interview with British Vogue, the 32-year-old actress and singer shares details about her relationship with the 38-year-old actor, including the charming story of how they met.

Waterhouse reveals that she and the Twilight star first crossed paths six years ago at a star-studded game night in Los Angeles. Waterhouse describes it as "one of the things people do here to congregate," suggesting it was a typical social event in Hollywood circles, albeit with a star-studded guest list.

"I was sure that I'd met him a long time ago, but he didn’t think that we had," she says.

Waterhouse describes the atmosphere as "very, very intense," with "lots of 'big' characters, real heavy hitters" in attendance. She specifically mentions Al Pacino, Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz as participants, adding that "everyone was really acting.”

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson - Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The main activity of the evening was a game called Werewolf. Werewolf (also known as Mafia in some circles) is a party game of deception in which players are secretly assigned roles as villagers or werewolves and must deduce who among them is a werewolf while the werewolves attempt to eliminate the villagers without being caught.

"[We] started giggling at the absurdity of the whole thing," Waterhouse tells the outlet. Their laughter became so disruptive that they "got told off" and an unamed director separated them during the intense game.

Although they didn't exchange numbers that night, Waterhouse says the encounter "had percolated [something]. I think Rob's quite funny, I light up when I'm around him."

They reconnected months later, with Waterhouse noting that life in L.A. "definitely became a lot more fun" when she met Pattinson.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson - Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images

Waterhouse and Pattinson welcomed their first child, a daughter, in March, and the new mother praises Pattinson's calm demeanor during the birth, describing him as "the dad I could have hoped for."

Waterhouse adds that she and Pattinson planned the pregnancy, saying, "One day we looked at each other and said, 'Well, this is as ready as we're going to be.'"

The Batman star was in Paris, France, recently, where he attended the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show, and spoke with others at the event about his daughter.

In a clip posted to X (formerly Twitter), Pattinson marveled over being a dad, explaining, "It makes you feel very old and very young at the same time."

"She's so cute," Pattinson shared with a smile. "I'm amazed by how quickly their personality comes out. Even at three months, I'm like, 'Oh. yeah, I can kind of see who she is already.' It's amazing. It's great."

Pattinson and Waterhouse have been together since July 2018. In December, a source confirmed to ET that they are engaged. "They're incredibly happy and excited for their future together as a couple and family."

The pair officially announced the birth of their daughter in April. The Daisy Jones and the Six star took to Instagram to share the first photo of the new addition to their family. In the ethereal polaroid picture, Waterhouse posed for the camera while cradling the swaddled newborn.

"Welcome to the world angel ❤️," she captioned the pic.

Waterhouse later revealed the sex of her baby during her set at Coachella in April -- her first performance since giving birth.

"I don't know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently, some pretty big events have been going down," said Waterhouse, alluding to the birth of her and Pattinson's first child in a video shared on social media. "I love amazing ladies and I've been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life."

Back in January, ET spoke with Waterhouse at the Emmy Awards, where she sported her baby bump underneath a gorgeous red dress, which she addressed in the interview.

Suki Waterhouse - Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

"This dress was actually difficult to put together," Waterhouse said at the time. "They really had to take it apart and re-design it to make it fit, 'cause a lot of the fittings was just me holding [my bump] and just being like, 'Oh, this is nice,' but it didn't seem like it was gonna happen."

