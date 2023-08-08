Sunday Riley's Best-Selling Skincare Is On Major Sale: Save 25% On Good Genes, C.E.O. Glow and More
We're in the final stretch of summer, which for us means stocking up on essential skin care products to spend more time outside and savor the sunshine. To help you maintain your glowing, smooth complexion year-round, the Dermstore Anniversary Sale just kicked off today with discounts on all our favorite Sunday Riley products.
Now through Thursday, August 17, you can save 25% on every best-selling Sunday Riley product with code CHEERS. From Vitamin C brightening serums and depuffing eye creams to celeb-loved face oils and complete routines, Dermstore's sale is the perfect opportunity to save on skincare for minimizing the seasonal side effects summer can have on your skin.
Included in the Anniversary Sale is Sunday Riley's cult-favorite Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment. Concentrated with lactic acid, aloe, squalane, and licorice root, combined with extracts from agave, orchid, and prickly pear, this multipurpose formula tightens your skin while creating a more radiant complexion. Suitable for all skin types, the fan-favorite product is nothing short of a game changer — and Oprah agrees.
This glow-giving serum was previously featured in Oprah's Favorite Things list as her "go-to beauty regimen." Other celebs have not been shy about their love for the Good Genes treatment either. Drew Barrymore shared on Instagram, "If I just try this once or twice a week, I see a huge difference in the brightening, the tightening and the youthening of my skin."
Both Oprah Winfrey and Drew Barrymore swear by this anti-aging serum. Smoothing and refreshing skin, the facial treatment is enriched with lactic acid, which performs a gentle yet exfoliating action.
Ahead, shop our top picks for the best Sunday Riley deals at Dermstore. Just remember to use code CHEERS at checkout to unlock the 25% discount.
The Sunday Riley oil seals in much-needed moisture by treating your skin to brightening antioxidant vitamin C and anti-inflammatory turmeric.
The lightweight formula of this cult favorite Vitamin C serum delivers maximum brightness and hydration to the delicate skin of your face with non-irritating, fast-acting ingredients.
Your complexion deserves to be nourished, hydrated and glowing all year long. This deeply hydrating moisturizer works to protect skin against pollution, revealing brighter-looking skin.
Powered by caffeine, this under-eye brightening cream helps diminish puffiness to reduce the appearance of dark circles.
A healthy dose of rice oil can keep your skin from drying out while removing impurities with French green clay.
This powerful serum claims to target fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, breakouts, an uneven skin tone and environmentally damaged skin.
Upgrade your nightly skin care routine with a retinol-infused face oil to diminish the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and enlarged pores.
