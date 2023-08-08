We're in the final stretch of summer, which for us means stocking up on essential skin care products to spend more time outside and savor the sunshine. To help you maintain your glowing, smooth complexion year-round, the Dermstore Anniversary Sale just kicked off today with discounts on all our favorite Sunday Riley products.

Now through Thursday, August 17, you can save 25% on every best-selling Sunday Riley product with code CHEERS. From Vitamin C brightening serums and depuffing eye creams to celeb-loved face oils and complete routines, Dermstore's sale is the perfect opportunity to save on skincare for minimizing the seasonal side effects summer can have on your skin.

Shop 25% Off Sunday Riley

Included in the Anniversary Sale is Sunday Riley's cult-favorite Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment. Concentrated with lactic acid, aloe, squalane, and licorice root, combined with extracts from agave, orchid, and prickly pear, this multipurpose formula tightens your skin while creating a more radiant complexion. Suitable for all skin types, the fan-favorite product is nothing short of a game changer — and Oprah agrees.

This glow-giving serum was previously featured in Oprah's Favorite Things list as her "go-to beauty regimen." Other celebs have not been shy about their love for the Good Genes treatment either. Drew Barrymore shared on Instagram, "If I just try this once or twice a week, I see a huge difference in the brightening, the tightening and the youthening of my skin."

Ahead, shop our top picks for the best Sunday Riley deals at Dermstore. Just remember to use code CHEERS at checkout to unlock the 25% discount.

