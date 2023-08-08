Sales & Deals

Sunday Riley's Best-Selling Skincare Is On Major Sale: Save 25% On Good Genes, C.E.O. Glow and More

By ETonline Staff
Sunday Riley Good Genes
We're in the final stretch of summer, which for us means stocking up on essential skin care products to spend more time outside and savor the sunshine. To help you maintain your glowing, smooth complexion year-round, the Dermstore Anniversary Sale just kicked off today with discounts on all our favorite Sunday Riley products.

Now through Thursday, August 17, you can save 25% on every best-selling Sunday Riley product with code CHEERS. From Vitamin C brightening serums and depuffing eye creams to celeb-loved face oils and complete routines, Dermstore's sale is the perfect opportunity to save on skincare for minimizing the seasonal side effects summer can have on your skin.

Shop 25% Off Sunday Riley

Included in the Anniversary Sale is Sunday Riley's cult-favorite Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment. Concentrated with lactic acid, aloe, squalane, and licorice root, combined with extracts from agave, orchid, and prickly pear, this multipurpose formula tightens your skin while creating a more radiant complexion. Suitable for all skin types, the fan-favorite product is nothing short of a game changer — and Oprah agrees. 

This glow-giving serum was previously featured in Oprah's Favorite Things list as her "go-to beauty regimen." Other celebs have not been shy about their love for the Good Genes treatment either. Drew Barrymore shared on Instagram, "If I just try this once or twice a week, I see a huge difference in the brightening, the tightening and the youthening of my skin."

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment
Dermstore
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment

Both Oprah Winfrey and Drew Barrymore swear by this anti-aging serum. Smoothing and refreshing skin, the facial treatment is enriched with lactic acid, which performs a gentle yet exfoliating action. 

$85$64
WITH CODE CHEERS

Ahead, shop our top picks for the best Sunday Riley deals at Dermstore. Just remember to use code CHEERS at checkout to unlock the 25% discount. 

C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C Turmeric Face Oil
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C Turmeric Face Oil
Dermstore
C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C Turmeric Face Oil

The Sunday Riley oil seals in much-needed moisture by treating your skin to brightening antioxidant vitamin C and anti-inflammatory turmeric.

$80$60
WITH CODE CHEERS
Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum
C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum
Dermstore
Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum

The lightweight formula of this cult favorite Vitamin C serum delivers maximum brightness and hydration to the delicate skin of your face with non-irritating, fast-acting ingredients.

$85$64
WITH CODE CHEERS
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream
Dermstore
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream

Your complexion deserves to be nourished, hydrated and glowing all year long. This deeply hydrating moisturizer works to protect skin against pollution, revealing brighter-looking skin.

$65$49
WITH CODE CHEERS
Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream
Sunday Riley Auto Correct
Dermstore
Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream

Powered by caffeine, this under-eye brightening cream helps diminish puffiness to reduce the appearance of dark circles.

$65$49
WITH CODE CHEERS
Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Cleanser
Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Cleanser
Dermstore
Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Cleanser

A healthy dose of rice oil can keep your skin from drying out while removing impurities with French green clay.

$35$26
WITH CODE CHEERS
Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum
Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum
Dermstore
Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum

This powerful serum claims to target fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, breakouts, an uneven skin tone and environmentally damaged skin.

$122$92
WITH CODE CHEERS
Luna Sleeping Night Oil 15ml
Luna Sleeping Night Oil
Dermstore
Luna Sleeping Night Oil 15ml

Upgrade your nightly skin care routine with a retinol-infused face oil to diminish the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and enlarged pores. 

$55$41
WITH CODE CHEERS

