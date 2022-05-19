Supergoop Summer Sale: Take 20% Off Sunscreen and Moisturizer
Memorial Day weekend — the kickoff of summer — is upon us, and there's no better time to scoop up essential SPF skincare. Right now, you can save 20% on every Supergoop product from now through May 24 with the promo code, SUNNY20.
Supergoop! prioritizes wearing sun protection 365 days a year — rain or shine — and to make the process easy, they create non-gloopy, non-sticky SPF products that range in a variety of formulations from the classic broad-spectrum sun lotion to a skin-brightening vitamin C serum, and so much more.
Supergoop! has become a favorite among beauty fans, influencers and celebs for their sunscreen products that don't feel like a chore to apply. Their sunscreens are also great for all ages, skin types and skin tones. In other words, you won't find a white cast left with their SPF formulations, and right now you can join the cult following at limited discount prices.
These deals on Supergoop! products are only available for a limited time, so it's time to grab your favorite SPF skincare product while you can. Shop the best Supergoop! deals below.
A daily sunscreen with a light, watery consistency that feels cooling on the skin.
This SPF-enriched moisturizer keeps your skin nourished and protected from the sun, which will keep your complexion looking healthier for longer.
Doubling as a makeup-gripping primer, this Supergoop sunscreen is totally invisible, weightless, and scent-free.
A portable, on-the-go solid sunscreen stick.
Get super-lightweight, ultra-moisturizing sun protection with this fast-absorbing formula that supports skin from dehydration while it fights off UVA and UVB rays.
Supergoop! SPF 40 Glowscreen gives you a naturally dewy finish. And your skin can stay moisturized and healthy thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5.
Treat your skin with this tinted moisturizing formula that gives you some coverage while protecting your skin from UV rays. Available in 15 shades.
Deeply hydrate your skin without feeling greasy. this lightweight body oil is water-resistant for 80 minutes and even smells like refreshing cucumbers.
That's right: Even your eye lids need protection from the sun. This multi-faceted cream eyeshadow formula will keep you looking cute and safe from getting sunburnt this summer. Available in four shimmery shades.
