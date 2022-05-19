Supergoop Summer Sale: Take 20% Off Sunscreen and Moisturizer

Memorial Day weekend — the kickoff of summer — is upon us, and there's no better time to scoop up essential SPF skincare. Right now, you can save 20% on every Supergoop product from now through May 24 with the promo code, SUNNY20.

Get 20% off Supergoop!

Supergoop! prioritizes wearing sun protection 365 days a year — rain or shine — and to make the process easy, they create non-gloopy, non-sticky SPF products that range in a variety of formulations from the classic broad-spectrum sun lotion to a skin-brightening vitamin C serum, and so much more.

Supergoop! has become a favorite among beauty fans, influencers and celebs for their sunscreen products that don't feel like a chore to apply. Their sunscreens are also great for all ages, skin types and skin tones. In other words, you won't find a white cast left with their SPF formulations, and right now you can join the cult following at limited discount prices.

These deals on Supergoop! products are only available for a limited time, so it's time to grab your favorite SPF skincare product while you can. Shop the best Supergoop! deals below.

Glowscreen SPF 40 Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 Supergoop! SPF 40 Glowscreen gives you a naturally dewy finish. And your skin can stay moisturized and healthy thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5. $36 $29 Buy Now

Shimmershade SPF 30 Supergoop! Shimmershade SPF 30 That's right: Even your eye lids need protection from the sun. This multi-faceted cream eyeshadow formula will keep you looking cute and safe from getting sunburnt this summer. Available in four shimmery shades. $24 $19 WITH CODE SUNNY20 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Everlane's Sustainable Swimsuits Are on Sale for 30% Off — But Hurry!

Tula Skincare Sale Ends Tonight: Get 20% Off Celeb-Loved Skincare

Best Amazon Deals on Travel Luggage Ahead of Memorial Day 2022

Khloé Kardashian's Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

The Best Memorial Day Furniture Sales: These 12 Have Already Started