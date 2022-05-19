Shopping

Supergoop Summer Sale: Take 20% Off Sunscreen and Moisturizer

By ETonline Staff
Memorial Day weekend — the kickoff of summer — is upon us, and there's no better time to scoop up essential SPF skincare. Right now, you can save 20% on every Supergoop product from now through May 24 with the promo code, SUNNY20

Get 20% off Supergoop!

Supergoop! prioritizes wearing sun protection 365 days a year — rain or shine — and to make the process easy, they create non-gloopy, non-sticky SPF products that range in a variety of formulations from the classic broad-spectrum sun lotion to a skin-brightening vitamin C serum, and so much more.

Supergoop! has become a favorite among beauty fans, influencers and celebs for their sunscreen products that don't feel like a chore to apply. Their sunscreens are also great for all ages, skin types and skin tones. In other words, you won't find a white cast left with their SPF formulations, and right now you can join the cult following at limited discount prices.

These deals on Supergoop! products are only available for a limited time, so it's time to grab your favorite SPF skincare product while you can. Shop the best Supergoop! deals below. 

Every. Single. Face. Watery Lotion SPF 50
Every. Single. Face. Watery Lotion SPF 50
Every. Single. Face. Watery Lotion SPF 50

A daily sunscreen with a light, watery consistency that feels cooling on the skin. 

$34$27
WITH CODE SUNNY20
Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40
Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40
Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40

This SPF-enriched moisturizer keeps your skin nourished and protected from the sun, which will keep your complexion looking healthier for longer.

$42$34
WITH CODE SUNNY20
SPF 40 Unseen Sunscreen
Supergoop! SPF 40 Unseen Sunscreen
SPF 40 Unseen Sunscreen

Doubling as a makeup-gripping primer, this Supergoop sunscreen is totally invisible, weightless, and scent-free.

$36$29
WITH CODE SUNNY20
Glow Stick SPF 50
Glow Stick SPF 50
Glow Stick SPF 50

A portable, on-the-go solid sunscreen stick. 

$25$20
WITH CODE SUNNY20
Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 Sunscreen
PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 with Sunflower Extract
Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 Sunscreen

Get super-lightweight, ultra-moisturizing sun protection with this fast-absorbing formula that supports skin from dehydration while it fights off UVA and UVB rays.

$32$26
WITH CODE SUNNY20
Glowscreen SPF 40
Glowscreen SPF 40
Glowscreen SPF 40

Supergoop! SPF 40 Glowscreen gives you a naturally dewy finish. And your skin can stay moisturized and healthy thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5.

$36$29
CC Screen 100% Mineral CC Cream SPF 50
CC Screen
CC Screen 100% Mineral CC Cream SPF 50

Treat your skin with this tinted moisturizing formula that gives you some coverage while protecting your skin from UV rays. Available in 15 shades. 

$42$34
WITH CODE SUNNY20
Glow Oil SPF 50
Supergoop! SPF 50 Glow Oil
Glow Oil SPF 50

Deeply hydrate your skin without feeling greasy. this lightweight body oil is water-resistant for 80 minutes and even smells like refreshing cucumbers. 

$38$30
WITH CODE SUNNY20
Shimmershade SPF 30
Shimmershade SPF 30
Shimmershade SPF 30

That's right: Even your eye lids need protection from the sun. This multi-faceted cream eyeshadow formula will keep you looking cute and safe from getting sunburnt this summer. Available in four shimmery shades. 

$24$19
WITH CODE SUNNY20

