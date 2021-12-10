Shopping

Supergoop! Winter Skincare Sale: Take 20% Off Sunscreen Bestsellers

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Sunscreen brand Supergoop! is having a sitewide sale, and yes, you still need to wear sunscreen during winter! The beauty line has launched their Snow or Shine sale event -- offering 20% off everything and free shipping from now through Dec. 13, with the promo code SHINE2021. 

Supergoop! prioritizes wearing sun protection 365 days a year, and to make the process easy, they create non-gloopy, non-sticky SPF products that range in a variety of formulations from the classic broad spectrum sun lotion to a glow-inducing dry oil. Supergoop! has become a favorite among beauty fans, influencers and celebs for their sunscreen products that don't feel like a chore to apply. Their sunscreens are also great for all ages, skin types and skin tones -- in other words, you won't find a white cast left with their SPF formulations.

While you stock up on your favorite Supergoop! sunscreens, be sure to share your tried-and-true or new discoveries from the brand with loved ones for the holiday season. Shop ET's top picks from the Supergoop! sale below. 

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines

Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
Supergoop!
Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
Arguably one of the most popular sunscreens, the Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 is a fan favorite for its untraceable, weightless wear. Great for all skin types and skin tones. 
$34$27
Daily Dose Vitamin C + SPF 40 Serum
Daily Dose Vitamin C + SPF 40 Serum
Supergoop!
Daily Dose Vitamin C + SPF 40 Serum
This vitamin C serum and sunscreen hybrid protects the skin from sun damage, while helping to brighten. 
$46$37
Glowscreen SPF 40
Glowscreen SPF 40
Supergoop!
Glowscreen SPF 40
Can't get enough glow? Glowscreen SPF 40 boosts hyration, provides sun protection and gives the skin a pretty pearlescent finish. 
$36$27
CC Screen 100% Mineral CC Cream SPF 50
CC Screen Mineral CC Cream SPF 50
Supergoop!
CC Screen 100% Mineral CC Cream SPF 50
On lazy days, grab this CC cream. It instantly evens out the skin's appearance and provides broad spectrum protection. Available in 15 shades. 
$39$31
Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40
Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40
Supergoop!
Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40
You'll never "forget" to put on sunscreen again with this easy and practical sunscreen-and-moisturizer hybrid. Ideal for dry and combination skin types, the Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40 hydrates and protects against UVA and UVB rays. 
$38$29
PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 with Sunflower Extract
PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 with Sunflower Extract
Supergoop!
PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 with Sunflower Extract
Stock up on the original Supergoop! broad spectrum SPF 50 sun lotion for the face and body. This sunscreen is water and sweat-resistant for 80 minutes. 
$32$26
PLAY Antioxidant Body Mist SPF 50 with Vitamin C
PLAY Antioxidant Body Mist SPF 50 with Vitamin C
Supergoop!
PLAY Antioxidant Body Mist SPF 50 with Vitamin C
An easy-to-use spray version of the OG Supergoop! sunscreen. 
$21$16
Glow Stick SPF 50
Glow Stick SPF 50
Supergoop!
Glow Stick SPF 50
We love this portable, on-the-go dry oil sunscreen stick. The twist-up packaging is mess-free! 
$25$20
Bright-Eyed 100% Mineral Eye Cream SPF 40
Bright-Eyed Mineral Eye Cream SPF 40
Supergoop!
Bright-Eyed 100% Mineral Eye Cream SPF 40
A daytime eye cream that illuminates the under eye area, while protecting the delicate skin from the results of sun damage like lines and hyperpigmentation. 
$36$27

