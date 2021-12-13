Sunscreen brand Supergoop! is having a sitewide sale, and yes, you still need to wear sunscreen during winter! The beauty line has launched their Snow or Shine sale event -- offering 20% off everything and free shipping from now through Dec. 13, with the promo code SHINE2021.

Supergoop! prioritizes wearing sun protection 365 days a year, and to make the process easy, they create non-gloopy, non-sticky SPF products that range in a variety of formulations from the classic broad spectrum sun lotion to a glow-inducing dry oil. Supergoop! has become a favorite among beauty fans, influencers and celebs for their sunscreen products that don't feel like a chore to apply. Their sunscreens are also great for all ages, skin types and skin tones -- in other words, you won't find a white cast left with their SPF formulations.

While you stock up on your favorite Supergoop! skincare with SPF and sunscreen, be sure to share your tried-and-true or new discoveries from the brand with loved ones for the holiday season. Shop ET's top picks from the Supergoop! sale below.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 Arguably one of the most popular sunscreens, the Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 is a fan favorite for its untraceable, weightless wear. Great for all skin types and skin tones. $34 $27 Buy Now

Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40 Supergoop! Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40 You'll never "forget" to put on sunscreen again with this easy and practical sunscreen-and-moisturizer hybrid. Ideal for dry and combination skin types, the Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40 hydrates and protects against UVA and UVB rays. $38 $29 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop Ulta's Holiday Beauty Sale to Save Up to 50% on Gifts

25 Holiday Beauty Gift Sales to Shop This Week: Tarte, Fenty and More

Reformation Holiday Sale: Get Up to 40% Off Dresses, Jeans and More

Apple Deals for the Holidays: AirPods Pro Are Back on Sale

The Best Gifts for Home Chefs from Sur La Table's Holiday Sale

Best Buy Holiday Sale: Save Up to $600 on TVs, Appliances, and More

The Best Gifts from Madewell Are On Sale: Shop the Holiday Deals