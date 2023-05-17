Sunscreen is important to wear year-round, especially on sunshine-heavy holidays like Memorial Day. Even if you're not planning to lay out on the beach, it's imperative to incorporate SPF into your everyday skin-care routine with the right products. Fortunately, the Supergoop! Friends and Family Sale was extended for another day to get 20% off sitewide with the code SPF20 at checkout.

Shop the Supergoop Sale

Now through Wednesday, May 17, all of Supergoop's bestselling products such as the Unseen Sunscreen, Glow Screen, and PLAY Everyday Lotion are on sale. A favorite among celebs, influencers, and beauty fans, Supergoop is known for making sunscreen products for all ages, skin types and skin tones that don't feel like a chore to apply.

Supergoop prioritizes wearing sun protection 365 days a year — rain or shine — and to make the process easy, they create non-gloopy, non-sticky sun-protectant products that range in a variety of formulations from the classic broad-spectrum sun lotion to an innovative SPF-infused eyeshadow, and so much more.

These deals on Supergoop products are only available until tonight, so grab a discount on your favorite SPF essentials while you can. We've rounded up ten of the best Supergoop deals to shop below. Be sure to also check out all the best beauty sales happening right now to save on your entire skincare routine.

Glowscreen SPF 40 Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 Supergoop! SPF 40 Glowscreen gives you a naturally dewy finish. And your skin can stay moisturized and healthy thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5. $38 $30 WITH CODE SPF20 Shop Now

Shimmershade SPF 30 Supergoop! Shimmershade SPF 30 That's right: Even your eye lids need protection from the sun. This multi-faceted cream eyeshadow formula will keep you looking cute and safe from getting sunburnt this summer. Available in four shimmery shades. $24 $19 WITH CODE SPF20 Shop Now

