'Superman & Lois' Series in Early Stages at The CW

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a new Superman & Lois series!

The CW is putting together a show centered on one of the comic book world's most-famous couples, starring Tyler Hoechlin as the DC superhero and his alter ego, Clark Kent, and Elizabeth Tulloch as the journalist Lois Lane. Both actors confirmed the news with separate posts on Instagram.

"I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to tell this story, that for now shall remain a secret," Hoechlin wrote alongside a series of images beginning with Christopher Reeve and Margot Kidder on the set of the 1978 film Superman and ending with several of him and Tulloch.

"But I've been blessed with nothing less than the most wonderful people to do it alongside of," he continued. "I couldn't ask for a better partner than @BitsieTulloch in all of this. I've already learned so much from her and I know that won't stop anytime soon. So thank you @gregberlanti and everyone else who brought her in as our Lois Lane."

Tulloch echoed Hoechlin's excitement, writing alongside an outlet's coverage of the news, "@tylerhoechlin and I are so happy that we can finally talk about this project!!! I am so excited (thank you @warnerbrostv, @dccomics, @thecw, @gberlanti et al). Our incredible showrunner Todd Helbing is writing SUCH a riveting, unique, and poignant story for us. And I couldn't ask for a better or more fun partner than Tyler 🎉."

ET has reached out to The CW and Warner Bros. Television for comment.

The new addition to The CW's slate centered on the couple will "deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society," according to multiple outlets.

The CW

Hoechlin was first cast as the Man of Steel in 2016 for an arc on Supergirl and appeared in the Arrow-verse crossover in 2018, returning this year as Clark. Tulloch first stepped into Lois' shoes in 2018 for the DC crossover event and will reprise her role this year.

Last month, ET spoke with Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman star Dean Cain about the possibility of returning to the superhero role alongside former co-star Teri Hatcher.

"I would love to see that happen because I think we ended on the weirdest note ever and so we've talked about it and I would love to see what they are doing 25 years later, and I'd love to see that situation," Cain told ET at the time. The show ended with Lois and Clark mysteriously being gifted with an unknown baby.

Since, Superman and Lois' relationship was also explored on Smallville, which aired from 2001 to 2011.

