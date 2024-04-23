Shop Sur La Table's Friends and Family Sale and save 20% on perfect Mother's Day gifts this week.
Sur La Table is one of the best destinations for everyone who loves cooking and entertaining. The only thing that might be better than the delicious meals you prepare is finding huge discounts on your go-to cookware and kitchen appliances from top brands.
Jus time for Mother's Day gifting, Sur La Table is hosting a huge Friends and Family Sale. Until Monday, April 29, you can take 20% off your order with the code FRIEND20 at checkout. From cookware and bakeware to glassware and coveted kitchen appliances, the Sur La Table sale is brimming with top brands like Le Creuset, Staub, Nespresso, GreenPan and so many more.
Whether your mom is a home chef, loves to or drink lattes, or just always has the Food Network channel on, you can never go wrong gifting her a functional kitchen gadget. Foodie moms will love and appreciate a gift from Sur La Table that can help make make her meals even tastier and more memorable.
To help you find the perfect Mother's Day gift for moms who love to cook, we've gathered the best kitchen deals to shop from the Sur La Table Friends and Family Sale. Ahead, save 20% on a new kitchen go-to that is both versatile and chic at an unbeatable price.
GreenPan Elite Convection Air Fry Oven
From proofing dough to roasting chicken to making personal pizza, this spacious oven delivers the power and precision to take on any task. The user-friendly screen makes this oven simple to use—perfect for beginner cooks and air fry aces.
Sur La Table Green Splatter Oval Baker
On sale for less than $25, this baker is made from durable stoneware is perfect for casseroles, brownies and more.
Nespresso Vertuo Next By Breville
The Vertuo Next is a compact but powerful machine that lets you customize your cup. Vertuo quickly prepares your favorite espresso drinks, as well as coffee, in a variety of sizes, with just the touch of button.
GreenPan Reserve 10-Piece Cookware Set
Do it all with this GreenPan Reserve 10-piece cookware set, designed to cover all kitchen bases in style. We love the julep green hue and striking matte gold-finished stainless steel handles.
Sur La Table Acacia Wood Curved Serving Bowl
Serve up her favorite pastas, salads and more with this beautiful bowl featuring an elegant, curved design. Made from durable acacia wood, this bowl will add a nature-inspired touch to Mom's table.
Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso® Plus Bread Maker
MOm can now make her own loaves at home with this bread maker from Zojirushi. Multiple options, including ones for making cakes, multigrain bread, gluten-free bread and more, allow her to make her favorite bread with almost no effort.
Nespresso VertuoLine By Breville With Aeroccino3 Frother
This automatic espresso machine uses Nespresso Vertuo capsules that brew delicious single-serve coffee and espresso. The Aeroccino3 milk frother and steamer fully froths cold milk in 60 seconds, or hot milk in just 10 seconds longer.
GreenPan Craft Steel Chef’s Pan With Lid, 5 Qt.
Made exclusively for Sur La Table, this chef's pan features a snag-free interior coated in an extremely durable and ultra-conductive diamond-infused ceramic nonstick that provides easy food release and a quick clean up.
Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.
