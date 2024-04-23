Sur La Table is one of the best destinations for everyone who loves cooking and entertaining. The only thing that might be better than the delicious meals you prepare is finding huge discounts on your go-to cookware and kitchen appliances from top brands.

Jus time for Mother's Day gifting, Sur La Table is hosting a huge Friends and Family Sale. Until Monday, April 29, you can take 20% off your order with the code FRIEND20 at checkout. From cookware and bakeware to glassware and coveted kitchen appliances, the Sur La Table sale is brimming with top brands like Le Creuset, Staub, Nespresso, GreenPan and so many more.

Shop the Sur La Table Sale

Whether your mom is a home chef, loves to or drink lattes, or just always has the Food Network channel on, you can never go wrong gifting her a functional kitchen gadget. Foodie moms will love and appreciate a gift from Sur La Table that can help make make her meals even tastier and more memorable.

To help you find the perfect Mother's Day gift for moms who love to cook, we've gathered the best kitchen deals to shop from the Sur La Table Friends and Family Sale. Ahead, save 20% on a new kitchen go-to that is both versatile and chic at an unbeatable price.

GreenPan Elite Convection Air Fry Oven Sur La Table GreenPan Elite Convection Air Fry Oven From proofing dough to roasting chicken to making personal pizza, this spacious oven delivers the power and precision to take on any task. The user-friendly screen makes this oven simple to use—perfect for beginner cooks and air fry aces. $400 $320 With code FRIEND20 Shop Now

Nespresso Vertuo Next By Breville Sur La Table Nespresso Vertuo Next By Breville The Vertuo Next is a compact but powerful machine that lets you customize your cup. Vertuo quickly prepares your favorite espresso drinks, as well as coffee, in a variety of sizes, with just the touch of button. $190 $152 With code FRIEND20 Shop Now

GreenPan Reserve 10-Piece Cookware Set Sur La Table GreenPan Reserve 10-Piece Cookware Set Do it all with this GreenPan Reserve 10-piece cookware set, designed to cover all kitchen bases in style. We love the julep green hue and striking matte gold-finished stainless steel handles. $400 $320 With code FRIEND20 Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.