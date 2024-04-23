Sales & Deals

Sur La Table's Sale is Filled With the Best Mother's Day Gifts for Moms Who Love to Cook

GreenPan Cookware
Sur La Table
By ETonline Staff
Published: 8:35 AM PDT, April 23, 2024

Shop Sur La Table's Friends and Family Sale and save 20% on perfect Mother's Day gifts this week.

Sur La Table is one of the best destinations for everyone who loves cooking and entertaining. The only thing that might be better than the delicious meals you prepare is finding huge discounts on your go-to cookware and kitchen appliances from top brands.

Jus time for Mother's Day gifting, Sur La Table is hosting a huge Friends and Family Sale. Until Monday, April 29, you can take 20% off your order with the code FRIEND20 at checkout. From cookware and bakeware to glassware and coveted kitchen appliances, the Sur La Table sale is brimming with top brands like Le Creuset, Staub, Nespresso, GreenPan and so many more.

Shop the Sur La Table Sale

Whether your mom is a home chef, loves to or drink lattes, or just always has the Food Network channel on, you can never go wrong gifting her a functional kitchen gadget. Foodie moms will love and appreciate a gift from Sur La Table that can help make make her meals even tastier and more memorable.

To help you find the perfect Mother's Day gift for moms who love to cook, we've gathered the best kitchen deals to shop from the Sur La Table Friends and Family Sale. Ahead, save 20% on a new kitchen go-to that is both versatile and chic at an unbeatable price.

GreenPan Elite Convection Air Fry Oven

GreenPan Elite Convection Air Fry Oven
Sur La Table

GreenPan Elite Convection Air Fry Oven

From proofing dough to roasting chicken to making personal pizza, this spacious oven delivers the power and precision to take on any task. The user-friendly screen makes this oven simple to use—perfect for beginner cooks and air fry aces.

$400 $320

With code FRIEND20

Shop Now

Sur La Table Green Splatter Oval Baker

Sur La Table Green Splatter Oval Baker
Sur La Table

Sur La Table Green Splatter Oval Baker

On sale for less than $25, this baker is made from durable stoneware is perfect for casseroles, brownies and more. 

$30 $24

With code FRIEND20

Shop Now

Nespresso Vertuo Next By Breville

Nespresso Vertuo Next By Breville
Sur La Table

Nespresso Vertuo Next By Breville

The Vertuo Next is a compact but powerful machine that lets you customize your cup. Vertuo quickly prepares your favorite espresso drinks, as well as coffee, in a variety of sizes, with just the touch of button.

$190 $152

With code FRIEND20

Shop Now

GreenPan Reserve 10-Piece Cookware Set

GreenPan Reserve 10-Piece Cookware Set
Sur La Table

GreenPan Reserve 10-Piece Cookware Set

Do it all with this GreenPan Reserve 10-piece cookware set, designed to cover all kitchen bases in style. We love the julep green hue and striking matte gold-finished stainless steel handles.

$400 $320

With code FRIEND20

Shop Now

Sur La Table Acacia Wood Curved Serving Bowl

Sur La Table Acacia Wood Curved Serving Bowl
Sur La Table

Sur La Table Acacia Wood Curved Serving Bowl

Serve up her favorite pastas, salads and more with this beautiful bowl featuring an elegant, curved design. Made from durable acacia wood, this bowl will add a nature-inspired touch to Mom's table. 

$50 $40

With code FRIEND20

Shop Now

Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso® Plus Bread Maker

Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso® Plus Bread Maker
Sur La Table

Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso® Plus Bread Maker

MOm can now make her own loaves at home with this bread maker from Zojirushi. Multiple options, including ones for making cakes, multigrain bread, gluten-free bread and more, allow her to make her favorite bread with almost no effort.

$463 $320

With code FRIEND20

Shop Now

Nespresso VertuoLine By Breville With Aeroccino3 Frother

Nespresso VertuoLine By Breville With Aeroccino3 Frother
Sur La Table

Nespresso VertuoLine By Breville With Aeroccino3 Frother

This automatic espresso machine uses Nespresso Vertuo capsules that brew delicious single-serve coffee and espresso. The Aeroccino3 milk frother and steamer fully froths cold milk in 60 seconds, or hot milk in just 10 seconds longer.

$270 $216

With code FRIEND20

Shop Now

GreenPan Craft Steel Chef’s Pan With Lid, 5 Qt.

GreenPan Craft Steel Chef’s Pan With Lid, 5 Qt.
Sur La Table

GreenPan Craft Steel Chef’s Pan With Lid, 5 Qt.

Made exclusively for Sur La Table, this chef's pan features a snag-free interior coated in an extremely durable and ultra-conductive diamond-infused ceramic nonstick that provides easy food release and a quick clean up.

$200 $120

With code FRIEND20

Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

