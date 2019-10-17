Suzanne Somers Celebrates Turning 73 in Her Birthday Suit

Suzanne Somers is looking amazing!

In honor of her 73rd birthday on Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram to share a nude photo of herself. In the shot, Somers is sitting outside surrounded by wild flowers, as she crosses her arms over her chest and smiles at the camera.

"Here I am at 73 in my Birthday Suit!!!" she captioned the photo.

ET's Keltie Knight spoke with Somers back in 2017 about how she's stayed happy and healthy through the years, crediting vitamins, exercise and sex.

"[I take] maybe 60 vitamins a day," Somers said, before revealing that she practices yoga and uses both the Thighmaster and Buttmaster to stay in shape.

"I will do yoga till I die. I do it every other day. My yoga teacher comes and we do it here," she said. "... And I use the Thighmaster religiously. The Buttmaster is incredible. You have to put this on and you can do the Buttmaster and the Thighmaster. It's very S&M-looking, but I mean, it really works. It's like, 'Wow.' While I'm doing this, I'm working my core also."

Another way she gets her heart rate up is through sex with her husband, Alan Hamel, who she wed back in 1977.

"We sit here at night and listen to music and pretend we have our trio in the other room. And we talk and dance and it's nice. Life is good," Somers said. "[We've had sex on] the bar, which we found sort of kinky."

Watch the video below for more on Somers.

