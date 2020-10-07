It's a sale on top of a sale right now at Sweaty Betty. Shop stylish activewear and take an extra 20% off already marked down items when you use promo code EXTRA20 at checkout.

Items on sale include leggings, sports bras, tanks, gym bags, hoodies and more. But hurry up and shop soon -- this deal ends Oct. 7.

Sweaty Betty is a London-based brand that hopes to "make it cool to sweat." In addition to their stylish designs, we love their commitment to sustainability by using eco-friendly fabrics like organic cotton, bamboo and recycled Italian fleece.

Shop ET Style's picks from the Sweaty Betty sale below -- these prices reflect the extra savings with code EXTRA20.

Gary Yoga Pants Sweaty Betty Sweaty Betty Gary Yoga Pants Sweaty Betty A great choice for lounging in style. REGULARLY $98 $39.20 at Sweaty Betty

Holistic Dress Sweaty Betty Sweaty Betty Holistic Dress Sweaty Betty Easy, breezy and marked down to an incredible price. REGULARLY $128 $51.20 at Sweaty Betty

Stamina Sports Bra Sweaty Betty Sweaty Betty Stamina Sports Bra Sweaty Betty A bright idea for your next workout. REGULARLY $40 $22.40 at Sweaty Betty

Icon Luxe Kit Bag Sweaty Betty Sweaty Betty Icon Luxe Kit Bag Sweaty Betty Stash all the things in this roomy tote. Don't forget to use promo code EXTRA20 at checkout to score the price below. REGULARLY $148 $82.40 at Sweaty Betty

Escape Luxe Fleece Cropped Hoodie Sweaty Betty Sweaty Betty Escape Luxe Fleece Cropped Hoodie Sweaty Betty The perfect hoodie for looking put together while you run errands. REGULARLY $140 $78.40 at Sweaty Betty

Power 7/8 Workout Leggings Sweaty Betty Sweaty Betty Power 7/8 Workout Leggings Sweaty Betty If you thought the regular sale price on these leggings was good, check out the extra sale price! REGULARLY $100 $40 at Sweaty Betty

Sign up for more fashion deals from ET Style! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's Fall Sale: Shop the Best Loungewear Deals

The Best Loungewear for Relaxing -- Matching Sets, Jogger Pants & More

Spanx Launches a Collection of Faux Leather Leggings

Carbon38 Sale: Save 30% Off Select Styles -- Plus Free Shipping

The Best Leggings for Lounging, Working Out and Yoga

Amazon's Fall Sale: Save 50% on Athleisure and Activewear