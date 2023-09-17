News

Sydney Sweeney Throws Star-Studded '80s Prom-Themed 26th Birthday Party

By Zach Seemayer
Published: 11:09 PM PDT, September 17, 2023

The 'Euphoria' star

Sydney Sweeney is going back in time! The celebrated actress celebrated her 26th birthday in style -- specifically, the style of the 1980s.

To commemorate her special day, the Euphoria actress went back to high school via metaphorical time travel, and threw an elaborate '80s-prom-themed birthday bash with a guest list filled with her famous friends.

The hall was decked out in multiple mirror balls and long, flowing pink curtains draped down from the ceiling, flawlessly recreating the over-the-top elegance and shimmering glory of a true '80s prom.

The guests all took the theme seriously as well, rocking their best and most era-appropriate retro look for the festivities. 

Sydney Sweeney/Instagram

The birthday girl herself went all out as well, doing up her hair in big, voluminous blonde curls while rocking a hot pink minidress with wildly puffy sleeves and a tiny, pink purse.

Sydney Sweeney/Instagram

Sweeney posted snapshots from the prom party to her Instagram, reposting many pics shared by her famous friends --  which included Camila Mendes, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp and Nicola Peltz, to name just a few.

All the guests were also on hand to watch Sweeney blow out the candles on her massive three-tier birthday cake.

Sydney Sweeney/Instagram

Meanwhile, less than a week after winning the award for Best Latin Video at the 2023 MTV VMAs, Anitta also came to celebrate Sweeney's party, and was excited for a chance to participate in the fun retro nostalgia.

"My first prom Thanks to the bday girl," Anitta captioned a photo of herself and Sweeny at the party. "U deserve the best!!!"

Sydney Sweeney/Instagram

Video

Sydney Sweeney Admits Life in the Public Eye Is a 'Day by Day' Learning Lesson (Exclusive)

RELATED CONTENT:

Leather-Clad Sydney Sweeney Stars in The Rolling Stones' 'Angry' Video

News

Leather-Clad Sydney Sweeney Stars in The Rolling Stones' 'Angry' Video

Sydney Sweeney Addresses Those Glen Powell Romance Rumors

News

Sydney Sweeney Addresses Those Glen Powell Romance Rumors

Sydney Sweeney Spills on Filming Rom-Com With Glen Powell (Exclusive)

News

Sydney Sweeney Spills on Filming Rom-Com With Glen Powell (Exclusive)

Sydney Sweeney is Pretty in Pink at 2023 Met Gala

Met Gala

Sydney Sweeney is Pretty in Pink at 2023 Met Gala

Sydney Sweeney on Her Love for Restoring Vintage Cars and New Rom-Com

Features

Sydney Sweeney on Her Love for Restoring Vintage Cars and New Rom-Com

 

Tags: