Sydney Sweeney is going back in time! The celebrated actress celebrated her 26th birthday in style -- specifically, the style of the 1980s.

To commemorate her special day, the Euphoria actress went back to high school via metaphorical time travel, and threw an elaborate '80s-prom-themed birthday bash with a guest list filled with her famous friends.

The hall was decked out in multiple mirror balls and long, flowing pink curtains draped down from the ceiling, flawlessly recreating the over-the-top elegance and shimmering glory of a true '80s prom.

The guests all took the theme seriously as well, rocking their best and most era-appropriate retro look for the festivities.

Sydney Sweeney/Instagram

The birthday girl herself went all out as well, doing up her hair in big, voluminous blonde curls while rocking a hot pink minidress with wildly puffy sleeves and a tiny, pink purse.

Sydney Sweeney/Instagram

Sweeney posted snapshots from the prom party to her Instagram, reposting many pics shared by her famous friends -- which included Camila Mendes, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp and Nicola Peltz, to name just a few.

All the guests were also on hand to watch Sweeney blow out the candles on her massive three-tier birthday cake.

Sydney Sweeney/Instagram

Meanwhile, less than a week after winning the award for Best Latin Video at the 2023 MTV VMAs, Anitta also came to celebrate Sweeney's party, and was excited for a chance to participate in the fun retro nostalgia.

"My first prom Thanks to the bday girl," Anitta captioned a photo of herself and Sweeny at the party. "U deserve the best!!!"

Sydney Sweeney/Instagram

