The holidays are officially here, which means cold weather isn't too far behind for many of us.

When it gets chilly outside, altering our self-care routines to nourish and protect our hair and skin is necessary. Maybe you started a new skincare routine or decided to change your hairstyle up a bit. Whatever the case may be, it's the perfect time to invest in some new styling tools and toss out those old, worn-out hair dryers, curling irons, and everything else you've been waiting to replace. Luckily, T3 is here with can't-miss discounts on best-selling hair tools to help you achieve salon-quality looks at home and feel your best all season long.

Shop the T3 Micro Sale

Until Sunday, December 17, T3 is offering 25% off sitewide, so you can score deep discounts on some of the brand's go-to hair tools that even the stars rave over. Even better, get an additional 15% off when you use code GIFT15 at checkout. From stylish, lightweight hair dryers perfect for travel to curling irons that make bountiful, luminous curls, T3's lightweight tools are how some of the most notable celebrity hairstylists have achieved their clients' iconic looks over the years. We're talking swoon-worthy, red carpet-worthy styles seen on the likes of Amal Clooney, Hailey Bieber and Ashley Graham.

If you want to add one of T3's professional-grade tools to your collection, act quickly. This brand's sales don't come around incredibly rarely. If you're ready to ditch the salon and level up your home styling game, see below for some of the best deals on T3 hair tools. You'll be fielding questions about who did your hair all season long.

T3 AireBrush Duo T3 T3 AireBrush Duo The T3 AireBrush Duo gives you a salon-quality blowout right at home. This T3 hot brush comes with two interchangeable brush attachments and features 15 heat and speed combinations for every hair type. $190 $121 With Code GIFT15 Shop Now

T3 SinglePass StyleMax T3 T3 SinglePass StyleMax T3's SinglePass StyleMax is designed with 1-inch CeraGloss ceramic plates that maintain an even temperature and seal your hair cuticle for extra smoothness. $150 $96 With Code GIFT15 Shop Now

T3 Edge T3 T3 Edge T3's Edge is the ultimate all-in-one styling tool. Smooth strands, minimize static frizz, polish roots and more with the ceramic heated brush. $150 $96 With Code GIFT15 Shop Now

