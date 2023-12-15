From best-selling flat irons, curling irons, and detangling brushes, score major discounts on top-rated T3 hair tools.
The holidays are officially here, which means cold weather isn't too far behind for many of us.
When it gets chilly outside, altering our self-care routines to nourish and protect our hair and skin is necessary. Maybe you started a new skincare routine or decided to change your hairstyle up a bit. Whatever the case may be, it's the perfect time to invest in some new styling tools and toss out those old, worn-out hair dryers, curling irons, and everything else you've been waiting to replace. Luckily, T3 is here with can't-miss discounts on best-selling hair tools to help you achieve salon-quality looks at home and feel your best all season long.
Until Sunday, December 17, T3 is offering 25% off sitewide, so you can score deep discounts on some of the brand's go-to hair tools that even the stars rave over. Even better, get an additional 15% off when you use code GIFT15 at checkout. From stylish, lightweight hair dryers perfect for travel to curling irons that make bountiful, luminous curls, T3's lightweight tools are how some of the most notable celebrity hairstylists have achieved their clients' iconic looks over the years. We're talking swoon-worthy, red carpet-worthy styles seen on the likes of Amal Clooney, Hailey Bieber and Ashley Graham.
If you want to add one of T3's professional-grade tools to your collection, act quickly. This brand's sales don't come around incredibly rarely. If you're ready to ditch the salon and level up your home styling game, see below for some of the best deals on T3 hair tools. You'll be fielding questions about who did your hair all season long.
T3 SinglePass Curl Professional Curling Iron 1.25"
With five customized heat settings and a smart microchip that — according to the retailer — helps to "keep temperature fluctuations in check," users can craft effortless curls with T3's high-tech curling iron tool.
T3 Fit Ionic Compact Hair Dryer
Lightweight. Agile. Performance packed. 30% smaller than a traditional hairdryer, T3 Fit is powered by advanced IonAir technology for fast drying with smooth, shiny results.
T3 Lucea Professional Straightening & Styling Iron
T3's highly-rated Lucea 1.5” flat iron features wider CeraGloss ceramic plates to cover more area and provide frizz-free results.
T3 AireBrush Duo
The T3 AireBrush Duo gives you a salon-quality blowout right at home. This T3 hot brush comes with two interchangeable brush attachments and features 15 heat and speed combinations for every hair type.
T3 Featherweight StyleMax Professional Ionic Hair Dryer
A favorite of hair professionals, this lightweight blow dryer auto-customizes heat and speed settings to your hair texture for shiny results.
T3 SinglePass StyleMax
T3's SinglePass StyleMax is designed with 1-inch CeraGloss ceramic plates that maintain an even temperature and seal your hair cuticle for extra smoothness.
T3 Edge
T3's Edge is the ultimate all-in-one styling tool. Smooth strands, minimize static frizz, polish roots and more with the ceramic heated brush.
