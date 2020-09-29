Take 40% Off All Sale and Select Full-Price Styles at Intermix

Fall into these designer discounts!

Intermix is having a flash sale offering up to 40% off of sale and regular-priced items including the latest in designer dresses, loungewear, shoes, jeans and pants, jackets, sweaters, jewelry, and more. All discounts will be automatically applied at checkout.

Known for curating a wide selection of fashion brands, Intermix has become a hub for fashion finds from the likes of Zimmerman, Yves Salomon, A.L.C., Balmain, Bottega Veneta, Dior, Givenchy, Isabel Marant, Helmut Lang, Derek Lam, and Missoni, among others.

Intermix has a variety of trendy fashions for you to stock up on just in time for fall and winter, and with the holiday season approaching, you can find perfect pieces to add to your wardrobe for holiday parties, social-distanced Zoom meetings, a night out on the town, or a stylish day at home. Bargain hunters can also get their hands on sale items that will make great holiday gifts, birthday gifts, anniversary gifts, and gifts for other special occasions.

But you have to act fast! Shoppers only have a few days to access deep discounts from major designers before the flash sale ends on Oct. 2.

Check out our top sales picks below, and be sure to check back with ET Style for more discounted items!

Gathered Sleeveless Silk Chiffon Gown Zimmermann Intermix Gathered Sleeveless Silk Chiffon Gown Zimmermann Zimmermann's classic silk chiffon gown with a high neckline and keyhole tie closure makes a great wardrobe investment. REGULARLY $750 $137.40 at Intermix

Jen Silk Leopard Mini Dress A.L.C. Intermix Jen Silk Leopard Mini Dress A.L.C. A timeless leopard print cinched-waist mini dress that will never go out of style. REGULARLY $595 $357 at Intermix

Leandra Patent Leather Ankle Booties AEYDE Intermix Leandra Patent Leather Ankle Booties AEYDE With a square-pointed toe and chunky heel, these trendy patent leather ankle booties can go from day to night. REGULARLY $375 $225 at Intermix

Le High Skinny Jeans FRAME Intermix Le High Skinny Jeans FRAME FRAME’s signature high rise skinny jeans are made from stretch denim for a perfect fit. REGULARLY $210 $126 at Intermix

10 Crosby Rodeo Double-Breasted Blazer Derek Lam Intermix 10 Crosby Rodeo Double-Breasted Blazer Derek Lam Derek Lam’s double-breasted black blazer features gold-tone buttons and sharp peak lapels with side pockets and a little stretch for a snug fit. REGULARLY $450 $270 at Intermix

3.32 Leather Slide Sandals Studio Amelia Intermix 3.32 Leather Slide Sandals Studio Amelia These leather square-toe sandals feature padded leather for a comfortable fit. REGULARLY $340 $204 at Intermix

Pavé Demi Hoop Earrings Melanie Auld Intermix Pavé Demi Hoop Earrings Melanie Auld Stunning demi hoop earrings with pavé cut crystals. REGULARLY $105 $63 at Intermix

Estelle Pleated Midi Skirt Intermix Intermix Estelle Pleated Midi Skirt Intermix This chic pleated midi skirt is a seasonal must-have that can be paired with a variety of shoes. REGULARLY $228 $89.40 at Intermix

Ada Cropped Leather Jacket RETROFÊTE Intermix Ada Cropped Leather Jacket RETROFÊTE Add a retro element to your look with this cropped puff sleeve leather jacket. REGULARLY $1,075 $645 at Intermix

