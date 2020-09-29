Shopping

Take 40% Off All Sale and Select Full-Price Styles at Intermix

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Fall into these designer discounts! 

Intermix is having a flash sale offering up to 40% off of sale and regular-priced items including the latest in designer dresses, loungewear, shoes, jeans and pants, jackets, sweaters, jewelry, and more. All discounts will be automatically applied at checkout. 

Known for curating a wide selection of fashion brands, Intermix has become a hub for fashion finds from the likes of Zimmerman, Yves Salomon, A.L.C., Balmain, Bottega Veneta, Dior, Givenchy, Isabel Marant, Helmut Lang, Derek Lam, and Missoni, among others.

Intermix has a variety of trendy fashions for you to stock up on just in time for fall and winter, and with the holiday season approaching, you can find perfect pieces to add to your wardrobe for holiday parties, social-distanced Zoom meetings, a night out on the town, or a stylish day at home. Bargain hunters can also get their hands on sale items that will make great holiday gifts, birthday gifts, anniversary gifts, and gifts for other special occasions.  

But you have to act fast! Shoppers only have a few days to access deep discounts from major designers before the flash sale ends on Oct. 2.

Check out our top sales picks below, and be sure to check back with ET Style for more discounted items! 

Gathered Sleeveless Silk Chiffon Gown
Zimmermann
Zimmermann Gathered Sleeveless Silk Chiffon Gown
Intermix
Gathered Sleeveless Silk Chiffon Gown
Zimmermann

Zimmermann's classic silk chiffon gown with a high neckline and keyhole tie closure makes a great wardrobe investment. 

REGULARLY $750

Jen Silk Leopard Mini Dress
A.L.C.
A.L.C. Jen Silk Leopard Mini Dress
Intermix
Jen Silk Leopard Mini Dress
A.L.C.

A timeless leopard print cinched-waist mini dress that will never go out of style.

REGULARLY $595

Leandra Patent Leather Ankle Booties
AEYDE
Ayede Leandra Patent Leather Ankle Booties
Intermix
Leandra Patent Leather Ankle Booties
AEYDE

With a square-pointed toe and chunky heel, these trendy patent leather ankle booties can go from day to night.  

REGULARLY $375

Le High Skinny Jeans
FRAME
FRAME Le High Skinny Jeans
Intermix
Le High Skinny Jeans
FRAME

FRAME’s signature high rise skinny jeans are made from stretch denim for a perfect fit. 

REGULARLY $210

10 Crosby Rodeo Double-Breasted Blazer
Derek Lam
Derek Lam 10 Crosby Rodeo Double-Breasted Blazer
Intermix
10 Crosby Rodeo Double-Breasted Blazer
Derek Lam

Derek Lam’s double-breasted black blazer features gold-tone buttons and sharp peak lapels with side pockets and a little stretch for a snug fit. 

REGULARLY $450

3.32 Leather Slide Sandals
Studio Amelia
Studio Amelia 3.32 Leather Slide Sandals
Intermix
3.32 Leather Slide Sandals
Studio Amelia

These leather square-toe sandals feature padded leather for a comfortable fit. 

REGULARLY $340

Pavé Demi Hoop Earrings
Melanie Auld
Melanie Auld Pavé Demi Hoop Earrings
Intermix
Pavé Demi Hoop Earrings
Melanie Auld

Stunning demi hoop earrings with pavé cut crystals.

REGULARLY $105

Estelle Pleated Midi Skirt
Intermix
Intermix Estelle Pleated Midi Skirt
Intermix
Estelle Pleated Midi Skirt
Intermix

This chic pleated midi skirt is a seasonal must-have that can be paired with a variety of shoes. 

REGULARLY $228

Ada Cropped Leather Jacket
RETROFÊTE
Retrofete Ada Cropped Leather Jacket
Intermix
Ada Cropped Leather Jacket
RETROFÊTE

Add a retro element to your look with this cropped puff sleeve leather jacket.

REGULARLY $1,075

