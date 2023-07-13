Take Up to 50% Off Ray-Ban Sunglasses After Amazon Prime Day: Shop the Summer Styles Still on Sale Now
Our favorite Ray-Ban sunglasses are still being majorly marked down after Amazon Prime Day. Despite Amazon Prime Day 2023 occurring on July 11th and July 12th, there are still plentiful discounts available, including great deals on Ray-Ban sunglasses. Whether you're heading to the beach, grilling in your backyard, going on a road trip to your next music festival, or just a big Top Gun fan, the most-loved Ray-Ban styles are seeing massive savings that you can still shop at Amazon.
Known for their classic style and high quality, Ray-Ban launched in the 1930s and the sunglasses have become a summer staple gracing the faces of countless celebrities. From best-selling aviators to club master styles and on-trend round options, you're bound to find your new go-to pair of sunglasses on sale at Amazon where Ray-Bans are up to 50% off.
With summer in full speed, it's the perfect time to invest in a quality pair of sunnies. Ahead, shop the best deals still available on Ray-Ban sunglasses from Amazon's Prime Day sale to save big on the effortlessly stylish accessory.
Best Post-Prime Day Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses for Summer
A pair of classic Ray-Ban aviators are a must-have in your sunnies collection. The original icon, this timeless style combines great styling with exceptional quality.
Offering UV protection, these polarized sunglasses are 50% off as a post Amazon Prime Day deal.
Available in a variety of lens colours, such as green, grey and blue, which perfectly match the slim frame, Clubmaster Square delivers top-quality comfort while knowing how to turn heads.
The Original Wayfarer Ray-Bans are celeb-loved and mesh well with any style.
For a structured pair of sunnies, try the Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses.
The Wayfarer has evolved endlessly since it was born. Protecting you from harmful UV rays, this modern variation is smaller and with polarized lenses plus slightly softer angles for a comfortable fit.
For an oversized frame, these Ray-Ban sunglasses are the perfect pair to keep your eyes protected from sunup to sundown.
These narrow fitting shades with a gold color are the perfect pair to spice up a summer outfit during outdoor activities.
Classic plastic frame and lens, these sunnies are perfect to add to a dinner fit.
Made in Italy, the Justin polarized sunglasses are classic for sunny beach days and offer UV protection from harmful UV rays.
