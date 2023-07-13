Shop

Take Up to 50% Off Ray-Ban Sunglasses After Amazon Prime Day: Shop the Summer Styles Still on Sale Now

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Our favorite Ray-Ban sunglasses are still being majorly marked down after Amazon Prime Day. Despite Amazon Prime Day 2023 occurring on July 11th and July 12th, there are still plentiful discounts available, including great deals on Ray-Ban sunglasses. Whether you're heading to the beach, grilling in your backyard, going on a road trip to your next music festival, or just a big Top Gun fan, the most-loved Ray-Ban styles are seeing massive savings that you can still shop at Amazon.

Known for their classic style and high quality, Ray-Ban launched in the 1930s and the sunglasses have become a summer staple gracing the faces of countless celebrities. From best-selling aviators to club master styles and on-trend round options, you're bound to find your new go-to pair of sunglasses on sale at Amazon where Ray-Bans are up to 50% off.

With summer in full speed, it's the perfect time to invest in a quality pair of sunnies. Ahead, shop the best deals still available on Ray-Ban sunglasses from Amazon's Prime Day sale to save big on the effortlessly stylish accessory. 

Best Post-Prime Day Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses for Summer

Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3025 Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

A pair of classic Ray-Ban aviators are a must-have in your sunnies collection. The original icon, this timeless style combines great styling with exceptional quality. 

$213$149
Ray-Ban Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB4194 Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Square Sunglasses

Offering UV protection, these polarized sunglasses are 50% off as a post Amazon Prime Day deal.

$176$88
Ray-Ban Clubmaster Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3016 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Clubmaster Square Sunglasses

Available in a variety of lens colours, such as green, grey and blue, which perfectly match the slim frame, Clubmaster Square delivers top-quality comfort while knowing how to turn heads.

$163$120
Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb2140 Original Wayfarer Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Sunglasses

The Original Wayfarer Ray-Bans are celeb-loved and mesh well with any style.

$163$120
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses

For a structured pair of sunnies, try the Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses. 

$163$120
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Men's Rb2132 New Wayfarer Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Square Sunglasses

The Wayfarer has evolved endlessly since it was born. Protecting you from harmful UV rays, this modern variation is smaller and with polarized lenses plus slightly softer angles for a comfortable fit. 

$151$112
Ray-Ban Erika Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Erika Round Sunglasses

For an oversized frame, these Ray-Ban sunglasses are the perfect pair to keep your eyes protected from sunup to sundown.

$175$123
Ray-Ban Jack Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3565 Jack Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Jack Round Sunglasses

These narrow fitting shades with a gold color are the perfect pair to spice up a summer outfit during outdoor activities.

$178$130
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Sunglasses

Classic plastic frame and lens, these sunnies are perfect to add to a dinner fit.

$166$116
Ray-Ban Justin Rectangular Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Justin Rectangular Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Justin Rectangular Sunglasses

Made in Italy, the Justin polarized sunglasses are classic for sunny beach days and offer UV protection from harmful UV rays.

$140$100

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

