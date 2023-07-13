Our favorite Ray-Ban sunglasses are still being majorly marked down after Amazon Prime Day. Despite Amazon Prime Day 2023 occurring on July 11th and July 12th, there are still plentiful discounts available, including great deals on Ray-Ban sunglasses. Whether you're heading to the beach, grilling in your backyard, going on a road trip to your next music festival, or just a big Top Gun fan, the most-loved Ray-Ban styles are seeing massive savings that you can still shop at Amazon.

Known for their classic style and high quality, Ray-Ban launched in the 1930s and the sunglasses have become a summer staple gracing the faces of countless celebrities. From best-selling aviators to club master styles and on-trend round options, you're bound to find your new go-to pair of sunglasses on sale at Amazon where Ray-Bans are up to 50% off.

With summer in full speed, it's the perfect time to invest in a quality pair of sunnies. Ahead, shop the best deals still available on Ray-Ban sunglasses from Amazon's Prime Day sale to save big on the effortlessly stylish accessory.

Best Post-Prime Day Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses for Summer

Ray-Ban Clubmaster Square Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Clubmaster Square Sunglasses Available in a variety of lens colours, such as green, grey and blue, which perfectly match the slim frame, Clubmaster Square delivers top-quality comfort while knowing how to turn heads. $163 $120 Shop Now

