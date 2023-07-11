Our favorite Ray-Ban sunglasses are being majorly marked down at Amazon Prime Day. This year, Amazon Prime Day 2023 is happening on today July 11 and tomorrow July 12, and there is no better accessory for summer than some stylish new shades to complete your everyday look. Whether you're heading to the beach, grilling in your backyard, going on a road trip to your next music festival, or just a big Top Gun fan, the most-loved Ray-Ban styles are seeing massive savings at Amazon Prime Day.

Known for their classic style and high quality, Ray-Ban launched in the 1930s and the sunglasses have become a summer staple gracing the faces of countless celebrities. From best-selling aviators to club master styles and on-trend round options, you're bound to find your new go-to pair of sunglasses on sale at Amazon where Ray-Bans are up to 60% off.

With summer in full speed, it's the perfect time to invest in a quality pair of sunnies. Ahead, shop the best deals on Ray-Ban sunglasses from Amazon's Prime Day sale to save big on the effortlessly stylish accessory.

Best Prime Day Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses for Summer

Ray-Ban Clubmaster Square Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Clubmaster Square Sunglasses Available in a variety of lens colours, such as green, grey and blue, which perfectly match the slim frame, Clubmaster Square delivers top-quality comfort while knowing how to turn heads. $163 $114 Shop Now

