Target After-Christmas Sale: Shop the Best Deals on Apple Products, Kitchen Appliances and More

By ETonline Staff
Target

Target's after-Christmas deals are here! The retailer continues to offer big savings up to 50% off across tons of categories

The deals are heavy on electronics, with discounts on the Amazon Echo Show 5, Apple AirPods, iRobot Roomba vacuums, toys by LEGO and more. Some savings are on par with Target's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, which offered savings on kitchen and dining items, furniture, decor, baby gear, beauty products, clothing and more. 

Target isn't the only retailer going all out for the post-holiday shopping season. Shoppers can still stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon, Coach, Kate Spade, Nordstrom, Macy's, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Wayfair, Kohl's, Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom Rack, Zulily, Vitamix,Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch and other major retailers.

Whether it's for birthday presents, gifts for teens, a treat for yourself or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Check out all of Target's after-Christmas deals and see ET Style's top picks below. These deals won't last!

4Ever DLX 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat
Graco
Graco 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat
Target
4Ever DLX 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat
Graco
Save $30 on select colors of this Graco convertible car seat.
REGULARLY $299.99
AirPods with Charging Case
Apple
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
Target
AirPods with Charging Case
Apple
Apple AirPods are always a great gift idea. Save $30 right now. 
REGULARLY $159.99
Echo Show 5 Smart Display with Alexa
Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display with Alexa
Target
Echo Show 5 Smart Display with Alexa
Amazon
Do it all with the Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display. Watch entertainment, listen to audio, make voice or video calls, manage your calendar, voice control devices and ask Alexa anything. 
REGULARLY $89.99
Duo Nova 8qt 7-in-1 One-Touch Multi-Use Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot
Instant Pot
Target
Duo Nova 8qt 7-in-1 One-Touch Multi-Use Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot
If this past year hasn't convinced you to add an Instant Pot to your kitchen arsenal, this amazing deal surely will. 
REGULARLY $119.99
Pro Crossaction 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
Oral-B
Oral-B Pro Crossaction 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
Target
Pro Crossaction 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
Oral-B
Get 20% off the Oral-B electric toothbrush with rechargeable battery. 
REGULARLY $49.99
65" 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV
Sony
Sony 65" 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV (KD65X750H)
Target
65" 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV
Sony
A tougher decision than buying an on-sale smart TV like this 65-inch HD option from Sony? Figuring out what to stream first.
REGULARLY $799.99
Ninjago Katana 4x4
LEGO
LEGO Ninjago Katana 4x4 70675
Target
Ninjago Katana 4x4
LEGO
LEGOs are always a great gift for any and all of the kids in your life. Pick up this LEGO Ninjago Katana 4x4 set, currently on sale.
REGULARLY $49.99
Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
iRobot
iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
Target
Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
iRobot
Keep things clean and stay connected with the iRobot Roomba 675 vacuum. It connects to your wi-fi so that you can control the vacuum without lifting a finger. Well, maybe just one.
REGULARLY $279.99
Pixma MG3620 Wireless Inkjet All-in-One Printer
Canon
Canon Pixma MG3620 Wireless Inkjet All-In-One Printer
Target
Pixma MG3620 Wireless Inkjet All-in-One Printer
Canon
If you occasionally need to print or scan documents while you're working from home and don't need bells and whistles (or an exorbitant price), this Canon all-in-one printer is the perfect choice.
REGULARLY $79.99

