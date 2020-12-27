Target's after-Christmas deals are here! The retailer continues to offer big savings up to 50% off across tons of categories.

The deals are heavy on electronics, with discounts on the Amazon Echo Show 5, Apple AirPods, iRobot Roomba vacuums, toys by LEGO and more. Some savings are on par with Target's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, which offered savings on kitchen and dining items, furniture, decor, baby gear, beauty products, clothing and more.

Target isn't the only retailer going all out for the post-holiday shopping season. Shoppers can still stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon, Coach, Kate Spade, Nordstrom, Macy's, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Wayfair, Kohl's, Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom Rack, Zulily, Vitamix,Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch and other major retailers.

Whether it's for birthday presents, gifts for teens, a treat for yourself or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Check out all of Target's after-Christmas deals and see ET Style's top picks below. These deals won't last!

4Ever DLX 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat Graco Target 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat Graco Save $30 on select colors of this Graco convertible car seat. REGULARLY $299.99 $269.99 at Target

AirPods with Charging Case Apple Target AirPods with Charging Case Apple Apple AirPods are always a great gift idea. Save $30 right now. REGULARLY $159.99 $129.99 at Target

Echo Show 5 Smart Display with Alexa Amazon Target Echo Show 5 Smart Display with Alexa Amazon Do it all with the Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display. Watch entertainment, listen to audio, make voice or video calls, manage your calendar, voice control devices and ask Alexa anything. REGULARLY $89.99 $44.99 at Target

Duo Nova 8qt 7-in-1 One-Touch Multi-Use Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker Instant Pot Target Duo Nova 8qt 7-in-1 One-Touch Multi-Use Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker Instant Pot If this past year hasn't convinced you to add an Instant Pot to your kitchen arsenal, this amazing deal surely will. REGULARLY $119.99 $69.99 at Target

Pro Crossaction 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Oral-B Target Pro Crossaction 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Oral-B Get 20% off the Oral-B electric toothbrush with rechargeable battery. REGULARLY $49.99 $39.99 at Target

65" 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV Sony Target 65" 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV Sony A tougher decision than buying an on-sale smart TV like this 65-inch HD option from Sony? Figuring out what to stream first. REGULARLY $799.99 $629.99 at Target

Ninjago Katana 4x4 LEGO Target Ninjago Katana 4x4 LEGO LEGOs are always a great gift for any and all of the kids in your life. Pick up this LEGO Ninjago Katana 4x4 set, currently on sale. REGULARLY $49.99 $39.99 at Target

Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum iRobot Target Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum iRobot Keep things clean and stay connected with the iRobot Roomba 675 vacuum. It connects to your wi-fi so that you can control the vacuum without lifting a finger. Well, maybe just one. REGULARLY $279.99 $229.99 at Target

Pixma MG3620 Wireless Inkjet All-in-One Printer Canon Target Pixma MG3620 Wireless Inkjet All-in-One Printer Canon If you occasionally need to print or scan documents while you're working from home and don't need bells and whistles (or an exorbitant price), this Canon all-in-one printer is the perfect choice. REGULARLY $79.99 $49.99 at Target

