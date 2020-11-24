Happy days ahead: The first batch of Target's Black Friday 2020 deals has arrived! The current deals are heavy on electronics, with big savings on Amazon devices (like the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Echo Show 5), Beats headphones, Canon all-in-one printers, Apple Watch and AirPods.

For the month of November, new Black Friday deals and doorbusters will be dropping every week. Plus, Target will price match any item that goes on sale even lower at the retailer before Christmas.

With the Christmas holiday just a month away, early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon’s Early Black Friday sale, Nordstrom, Macy's, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Wayfair and other major retailers, before the official Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin. Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices.

Check out all of this week's Black Friday deals at Target and see ET Style's top picks below.

Duo Nova 8qt 7-in-1 One-Touch Multi-Use Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker Instant Pot Target Duo Nova 8qt 7-in-1 One-Touch Multi-Use Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker Instant Pot If 2020 hasn't convinced you to add an Instant Pot to your kitchen arsenal, this amazing Black Friday deal surely will. REGULARLY $119.99 $69.99 at Target

Pro Crossaction 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Oral-B Target Pro Crossaction 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Oral-B Get 40% off the Oral-B electric toothbrush with rechargeable battery. REGULARLY $49.99 $29.99 at Target

Echo Show 5 Smart Display with Alexa Amazon Target Echo Show 5 Smart Display with Alexa Amazon Do it all with the Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display. Watch entertainment, listen to audio, make voice or video calls, manage your calendar, voice control devices and ask Alexa anything. REGULARLY $89.99 $74.99 at Target

Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Revlon Target Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Revlon This easy-to-use Revlon hot brush blow dries and adds volume to the hair quickly. REGULARLY $41.99 $29.39 at Target

AirPods with Charging Case Apple Target AirPods with Charging Case Apple Apple AirPods are always a great gift idea. Save $30 right now. REGULARLY $159.99 $129.99 at Target

65" 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV Sony Target 65" 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV Sony As is the case every year, Black Friday is a fantastic time to invest in a new TV. A tougher decision than buying an on-sale smart TV like this 65-inch HD option from Sony? Figuring out what to stream first. REGULARLY $799.99 $629.99 at Target

Pixma MG3620 Wireless Inkjet All-in-One Printer Canon Target Pixma MG3620 Wireless Inkjet All-in-One Printer Canon If you occasionally need to print or scan documents while you're working from home and don't need bells and whistles (or an exorbitant price), this Canon all-in-one printer is the perfect choice. REGULARLY $79.99 $49.99 at Target

