Target Black Friday 2020: Save $40 on Apple AirPods, Take 20% Off 4K TVs and More
Happy days ahead: Target's Black Friday 2020 deals are here! The current deals are heavy on electronics, with big savings on Amazon devices (like the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Echo Show 5), Beats headphones, Canon all-in-one printers, Apple Watch and AirPods.
For the month of November, new Black Friday deals and doorbusters will be dropping every week. Plus, Target will price match any item that goes on sale even lower at the retailer before Christmas.
With the Christmas holiday just a month away, early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon, Coach, Kate Spade, Nordstrom, Macy's, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Wayfair, Kohl's, Ulta BeautyNordstrom Rack, Zulily, Vitamix, Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch and other major retailers during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.
Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.
Check out all of this week's Black Friday deals at Target and see ET Style's top picks below.
