Target is kicking off Black Friday early this holiday season with the introduction of their week-long Holiday Best deals before Thanksgiving Day. From Oct. 31 on, every Sunday Target is unveiling the newest weekly deals on select items, and shoppers can rest easy knowing any sale bearing the “Holiday Best” label will be marked at the lowest planned price of the season. If, for any reason, a deal drops even lower later on, Target’s holiday price match guarantee will let shoppers retroactively price match products through Dec. 24. 

Here at ET, we know a good deal when we see one. Between supply chain disruptions and severe shipping delays, shopping for the holiday season is already well underway. If you’re looking to grab those items on your wishlist before it’s too late, Target’s early Black Friday Holiday Best deals are a great option. With convenient shopping options from same-day delivery through Shipt, to drive-up and walk-in online order pick-up so you can buy online and pick up in store, you can enjoy the shopping season without stressing over shipping delays.  

With sales on the latest tech, entertainment, kitchen appliances and more, this week's Target Black Friday sale is set to be a great one for finding gifts-- whether they be for yourself or others. And don’t forget to check out ET’s gift guide hub, for help finding that perfect present for everyone on your list this year. 

Check back weekly to make sure you don’t miss out on these amazing deals! Here are the best deals from this week of Target's Holiday Best sale.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

PowerXL 5qt Single Basket Air Fryer
PowerXL 5qt Single Basket Air Fryer
Target
PowerXL 5qt Single Basket Air Fryer
If you're shopping for air fryers, this one is an incredible deal at 50% off.
$120$60
Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum
Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum
Target
Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum
Shoppers love how light this cordless vacuum is, but they're shocked at just how much dirt and dust it picks up. 
$380$250
Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones
Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones
Target
Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones
With its adjustable and comfortable design, up to 40 hours of battery life and Fast Fuel charging that revives headphones for three hours after just five minutes of charging, it’s hard to beat the Beats Solo 3 headphones with this Black Friday deal.
$200$100

On top of those great deals for the week of Nov. 7 through 13, Target dropped even more Holiday Best deals today in celebration of early Black Friday, including new tech, big kitchen savings, and up to 60% off select video games for Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation. Ahead, check out some of the can't-miss deals. 

Keurig K-Duo Single-Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Duo Single-Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker
Target
Keurig K-Duo Single-Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker
Whether you want one cup of coffee, or a full carafe, this is a great deal on the Keurig Duo. 
$180$100
L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Remix Honeylicious Fashion Doll
L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Remix Honeylicious Fashion Doll
Target
L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Remix Honeylicious Fashion Doll
Unbox 25 surprises with this LOL Surprise doll and play the full-size record that really plays music to reveal a surprise song. 
$35$17
Instant Pot 6qt 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle
Instant Pot 6qt 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle
Target
Instant Pot 6qt 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle
This Instand Pot pressure cooker bundle serves as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, steamer, sterilizer and food warmer. And with quick one-touch smart cooking, making your favorite recipes will be deliciously easy. 
$130$100
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup pod coffee maker
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup pod coffee maker
Target
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup pod coffee maker
Save on counter space and coffee shop bills with this Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup pod coffee maker.
$90$60
Bose QuietComfort 35 noise cancelling wireless headphones II
Bose QuietComfort 35 noise cancelling wireless headphones II
Target
Bose QuietComfort 35 noise cancelling wireless headphones II
These noise cancelling headphones have 20 hours of battery life and a noise-rejecting dual microphone system so you can turn even the most chaotic spaces into a work, relaxation or just plain quiet environment. 
$300$200
HP 15.6" Laptop with Windows Home in S mode
HP 15.6" Laptop with Windows Home in S mode
Target
HP 15.6" Laptop with Windows Home in S mode
Upgrade your remote work set up with this reliable, light and long-lasting laptop with fast charging technology to make it easy to work from anywhere. Plus, enjoy a free upgrade to Windows 11 when it becomes available. 
$540$430
JLab GO Air True Wireless Earbuds
JLab GO Air True Wireless Earbuds
Target
JLab GO Air True Wireless Earbuds
$30
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones
Target
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones
$250$150
L.O.L. Surprise! Remix Hair Flip Tots with Hair Reveal & Music mini figurine
L.O.L. Surprise! Remix Hair Flip Tots with Hair Reveal & Music mini figurine
Target
L.O.L. Surprise! Remix Hair Flip Tots with Hair Reveal & Music mini figurine
One of the hottest gifts of the season, L.O.L dolls have totally taken over the toy world. This L.O.L Tots doll includes 15 surprises to unbox, including hair clips, an outfit and a song! It’s the gift that keeps on giving.
$16$8
Element 65" 4K UHD frameless Roku TV
Element 65" 4K UHD frameless Roku TV
Target
Element 65" 4K UHD frameless Roku TV
Enhance your home theater with this frameless smart TV that maximizes screen space and allows you to stream, control and even share content to your TV with Apple Airplay. This TV also works with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant.
$650
KitchenAid Professional 5-Qt. Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Professional 5-Qt. Stand Mixer
Target
KitchenAid Professional 5-Qt. Stand Mixer
$430
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet 8"
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet 8"
Target
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet 8"
$140
Nintendo Switch Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case - Super Mario
Nintendo Switch Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case - Super Mario
Target
Nintendo Switch Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case - Super Mario
$20
Ninja Kitchen System with Auto IQ Boost and 7-Speed Blender
Ninja Kitchen System with Auto IQ Boost and 7-Speed blender
Target
Ninja Kitchen System with Auto IQ Boost and 7-Speed Blender
This gadget is a blender, juicer and food processor all rolled into one sleek product that will look great on the kitchen counter. 
$200

