Target Black Friday Deals That Are Available Now
Happy days ahead: The first batch of Target's Black Friday 2020 deals has arrived!
The current deals are heavy on electronics, with big savings on Amazon devices (like the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Echo Show 5), Beats headphones, Canon all-in-one printers and more.
For the month of November, new deals will be dropping every week -- preview them on the site Thursday through Saturday before they go live. Plus, Target will price match any item that goes on sale even lower at the retailer before Christmas.
Check out all of this week's Black Friday deals at Target and see our top picks below.
