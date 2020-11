Target's Cyber Monday 2020 deals are here! The current deals are heavy on electronics, with big savings on the Amazon Echo Show 5, Apple Watch and AirPods, Beats headphones, iRobot Roomba vacuums and toys by LEGO.Through the month of November, new Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and doorbusters dropped every week, and it's not over yet. Plus, Target will price match any item that goes on sale even lower at the retailer before Christmas.

Target isn't the only retailer going all out for the holiday shopping season. With the Christmas holiday less than a month away, shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon, Coach, Kate Spade, Nordstrom, Macy's, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Wayfair, Kohl's, Ulta BeautyNordstrom Rack, Zulily, Vitamix, Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch and other major retailers during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Check out all of Target's Cyber Monday deals and see ET Style's top picks below. These deals won't last!

One Wireless Controller Xbox Target One Wireless Controller Xbox Save $20 on the Xbox One Wireless Controller. REGULARLY $64.99 $44.99 at Target

AirPods with Charging Case Apple Target AirPods with Charging Case Apple Apple AirPods are always a great gift idea. Save $30 right now. REGULARLY $159.99 $119.99 at Target

Echo Show 5 Smart Display with Alexa Amazon Target Echo Show 5 Smart Display with Alexa Amazon Do it all with the Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display. Watch entertainment, listen to audio, make voice or video calls, manage your calendar, voice control devices and ask Alexa anything. REGULARLY $89.99 $44.99 at Target

Microplush Bed Blanket Threshold Target Microplush Bed Blanket Threshold This cozy plush blanket will keep you warm on the coldest of days. REGULARLY $25 $13.80 at Target

Streaming Stick+ Black (3810R) Roku Target Streaming Stick+ Black (3810R) Roku Get the Roku TV Streaming Stick+ for under $30! REGULARLY $48.99 $29.99 at Target

Duo Nova 8qt 7-in-1 One-Touch Multi-Use Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker Instant Pot Target Duo Nova 8qt 7-in-1 One-Touch Multi-Use Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker Instant Pot If 2020 hasn't convinced you to add an Instant Pot to your kitchen arsenal, this amazing Black Friday deal surely will. REGULARLY $119.99 $69.99 at Target

Pro Crossaction 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Oral-B Target Pro Crossaction 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Oral-B Get 40% off the Oral-B electric toothbrush with rechargeable battery. REGULARLY $49.99 $29.99 at Target

65" 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV Sony Target 65" 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV Sony As is the case every year, Black Friday is a fantastic time to invest in a new TV. A tougher decision than buying an on-sale smart TV like this 65-inch HD option from Sony? Figuring out what to stream first. REGULARLY $799.99 $629.99 at Target

LEGO Ninjago Katana 4x4 LEGO Target LEGO Ninjago Katana 4x4 LEGO LEGOs are always a great gift for any and all of the kids in your life. Pick up this LEGO Ninjago Katana 4x4 set for 40% off at Target's Cyber Monday sale. REGULARLY $39.99 $23.99 at Target

iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum iRobot Roomba Target iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum iRobot Roomba Keep things clean and stay connected with the iRobot Roomba 675 vacuum. It connects to your wi-fi so that you can control the vacuum without lifting a finger. Well, maybe just one. REGULARLY $279.99 $211.99 at Target

Pixma MG3620 Wireless Inkjet All-in-One Printer Canon Target Pixma MG3620 Wireless Inkjet All-in-One Printer Canon If you occasionally need to print or scan documents while you're working from home and don't need bells and whistles (or an exorbitant price), this Canon all-in-one printer is the perfect choice. REGULARLY $79.99 $49.99 at Target

