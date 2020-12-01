Target Cyber Week 2020: Shop the Best Deals on Apple Products, Kitchen Appliances & More
Target's Cyber Week Deals are still on! The retailer continues to offer big savings up to 50% off across categories through Dec. 5, following Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
The deals are heavy on electronics, with discounts on the Amazon Echo Show 5, Apple AirPods, iRobot Roomba vacuums and toys by LEGO. Target is dropping a new daily deal through the week in addition to current savings on kitchen, dining, furniture, baby gear, beauty, clothing and more. Plus, Target will price match any item that goes on sale even lower at the retailer before Christmas.
Target isn't the only retailer going all out for the holiday shopping season. With the Christmas holiday less than a month away, shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon, Coach, Kate Spade, Nordstrom, Macy's, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Wayfair, Kohl's, Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom Rack, Zulily, Vitamix, Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch and other major retailers.
Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.
Check out all of Target's Cyber Week deals and see ET Style's top picks below. These deals won't last!
