Target's Cyber Week Deals are still on! The retailer continues to offer big savings up to 50% off across categories through Dec. 5, following Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The deals are heavy on electronics, with discounts on the Amazon Echo Show 5, Apple AirPods, iRobot Roomba vacuums and toys by LEGO. Target is dropping a new daily deal through the week in addition to current savings on kitchen, dining, furniture, baby gear, beauty, clothing and more. Plus, Target will price match any item that goes on sale even lower at the retailer before Christmas.

Target isn't the only retailer going all out for the holiday shopping season. With the Christmas holiday less than a month away, shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon, Coach, Kate Spade, Nordstrom, Macy's, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Wayfair, Kohl's, Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom Rack, Zulily, Vitamix, Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch and other major retailers.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Check out all of Target's Cyber Week deals and see ET Style's top picks below. These deals won't last!

AirPods with Charging Case Apple Target AirPods with Charging Case Apple Apple AirPods are always a great gift idea. Save $30 right now. REGULARLY $159.99 $129.99 at Target

Echo Show 5 Smart Display with Alexa Amazon Target Echo Show 5 Smart Display with Alexa Amazon Do it all with the Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display. Watch entertainment, listen to audio, make voice or video calls, manage your calendar, voice control devices and ask Alexa anything. REGULARLY $89.99 $44.99 at Target

Duo Nova 8qt 7-in-1 One-Touch Multi-Use Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker Instant Pot Target Duo Nova 8qt 7-in-1 One-Touch Multi-Use Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker Instant Pot If 2020 hasn't convinced you to add an Instant Pot to your kitchen arsenal, this amazing Black Friday deal surely will. REGULARLY $119.99 $69.99 at Target

Pro Crossaction 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Oral-B Target Pro Crossaction 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Oral-B Get 20% off the Oral-B electric toothbrush with rechargeable battery. REGULARLY $49.99 $39.99 at Target

65" 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV Sony Target 65" 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV Sony As is the case every year, Black Friday is a fantastic time to invest in a new TV. A tougher decision than buying an on-sale smart TV like this 65-inch HD option from Sony? Figuring out what to stream first. REGULARLY $799.99 $629.99 at Target

LEGO Ninjago Katana 4x4 LEGO Target LEGO Ninjago Katana 4x4 LEGO LEGOs are always a great gift for any and all of the kids in your life. Pick up this LEGO Ninjago Katana 4x4 set for 40% off at Target's Cyber Monday sale. REGULARLY $39.99 $23.99 at Target

iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum iRobot Roomba Target iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum iRobot Roomba Keep things clean and stay connected with the iRobot Roomba 675 vacuum. It connects to your wi-fi so that you can control the vacuum without lifting a finger. Well, maybe just one. REGULARLY $279.99 $179.99 at Target

Pixma MG3620 Wireless Inkjet All-in-One Printer Canon Target Pixma MG3620 Wireless Inkjet All-in-One Printer Canon If you occasionally need to print or scan documents while you're working from home and don't need bells and whistles (or an exorbitant price), this Canon all-in-one printer is the perfect choice. REGULARLY $79.99 $49.99 at Target

