Target Just Released More Black Friday Sales: The Best Deals on Office and Gaming Chairs

By ETOnline Staff
Target Black Friday Gaming Chairs
Target kicked off Black Friday early this holiday season with the introduction of their week-long Holiday Best deals before Thanksgiving Day. From Oct. 31 on, every Sunday Target is unveiling the newest weekly deals on select items, and shoppers can rest easy knowing any sale bearing the “Holiday Best” label will be marked at the lowest planned price of the season. If, for any reason, a deal drops even lower later on, Target’s holiday price match guarantee will let shoppers retroactively price match products through Dec. 24. 

Between supply chain disruptions and severe shipping delays, shopping for the holiday season is already well underway. If you’re looking to grab those items on your wishlist before it’s too late, Target’s early Black Friday Holiday Best deals are a great option. With convenient shopping options from same-day delivery through Shipt, to drive-up and walk-in online order pick-up so you can buy online and pick up in store, you can enjoy the shopping season without stressing over shipping delays.  

With sales on the latest tech, entertainment, furniture and more, this week's Target Black Friday sale has great deals on ergonomic chairs to elevate your gaming setup. If your office hours or gaming sessions go on for hours, these deals are for you. And don’t forget to check out ET’s gift guide hub, for help finding that perfect present for everyone on your list this year. 

Check back weekly to make sure you don’t miss out on these amazing deals! Here are the best deals on office and gaming chairs at Target's Holiday Best sale.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Ergonomic Adjustable Mesh Office Chair
Ergonomic Adjustable Mesh Office Chair
Target
Ergonomic Adjustable Mesh Office Chair
$230$207
Big & Tall Executive Leather Office Chair
Big & Tall Executive Leather Office Chair
Target
Big & Tall Executive Leather Office Chair
$330$297
Plush Microfiber Adjustable Office Chair with Wheels
Plush Microfiber Adjustable Office Chair with Wheels
Target
Plush Microfiber Adjustable Office Chair with Wheels
$130$90
Adjustable Gaming and Office Chair with Wheels
Adjustable Leather/Mesh Gaming/Office Chair with Wheels
Target
Adjustable Gaming and Office Chair with Wheels
$180$117
Prominent High Back Work/Computer Chair
Prominent High Back Work/Computer Chair
Target
Prominent High Back Work/Computer Chair
$170$153
Modern Executive Conference Chair
Modern Executive Conference Chair Gray
Target
Modern Executive Conference Chair
$230$218
Leather Shiatsu Heated Massage Chair
Leather Shiatsu Heated Massage Chair
Target
Leather Shiatsu Heated Massage Chair
$450$405
Racing Style Adjustable Gaming Chair with Lumbar Support
Racing Style Adjustable Gaming Chair with Lumbar Support
Target
Racing Style Adjustable Gaming Chair with Lumbar Support
$240$216
Adjustable Mesh and Leather Chair with Wheels
Adjustable Mesh/Leather Gaming/Office Chair with Wheels
Target
Adjustable Mesh and Leather Chair with Wheels
$190$142
Computer Desk
Computer Desk
Target
Computer Desk
$160$144

