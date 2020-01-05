Taron Egerton Wins Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy

It was a big night for Rocketman!

At Sunday's 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Taron Egerton took home the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for playing Elton John in Rocketman, but the competition was steep.

Egerton was up against Daniel Craig for Knives Out, Roman Griffin Davis for Jojo Rabbit, Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Eddie Murphy for Dolemite Is My Name.

While DiCaprio and Murphy have numerous Golden Globe nominations between them, 12-year-old Davis, 30-year-old Egerton and 51-year-old Craig were all first-time nominees.

Egerton was noticeably in shock when he took the stage to accept his first career Golden Globe, as John cheered from the audience.

"I really wish I had written something," the 30-year-old actor admitted, his voice cracking as he stepped up to the microphone. "I'm so honored to be nominated alongside legitimate icons and also Roman, who is the sweetest kid and it was an incredible performance in Jojo and I'm incredibly honored to be nominated with you too!"

"This role has changed my life. It's been the best of my life. I am so proud of the film. Everyone standing up for Elton earlier, it's just such a joyous thing. We've loved every second," Egerton continued, praising his co-stars, Jamie Bell and Richard Madden. He also dedicated his award to his mother.

"Thank you, [David] Furnish, for allowing me to believe I was the man who was going to play your husband," Egerton added. "Bernie Taupin for being a lovely man as you are a legend... Finally to Elton John, thank you for the music and thank you for living a life less ordinary and thank you for being my friend."

Last November, ET spoke with Egerton on the red carpet of the Hollywood Film Awards, where the actor discussed his close friendship with the legendary singer.

"He called me when I was in the car on the way here. Yeah…it's like, the things I love about my friendship with him aren't really anything to do with the fact that he's Elton John," he explained. "I just, I love him as a person. Of course, occasionally there are moments I'm like, 'Oh my god, I sat in Elton John's kitchen,' but most of the time I try and not think about it because I don't feel like our friendship is about me hero-worshipping him. Of course, it is a little bit."

