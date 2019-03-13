Colton Underwood might not have listened to her warnings, but Tayshia Adams was right about Cassie Randolph not being ready for marriage.

During an interview with ET's Lauren Zima for Roses and Rose Live on Wednesday, Adams opened up about Underwood's shocking Bachelor finale and said she stands by her previous statements about Randolph, which provided weeks' worth of drama on the show.

"I feel that at that time, it was a big deal to us. That's why it was brought up," she candidly said of her and Kirpa Sudick telling Underwood that they didn't think Randolph and Caelynn Miller-Keyes were ready to get engaged. "It was a little bit blown up with the media afterward."

"I do still stand by what I said. I mean, ultimately, Cassie wasn't ready for an engagement at the end, and that's what I said. I didn't make up anything," Adams reasoned. "She did what was right for her and they're doing well now, so I hope that they get engaged [in the future]."

Adams, 28, confessed that finding out that Underwood had jumped a fence and quit the show after Randolph left him was a big "shock." "I thought he kind of was having a mid-life crisis, if you will. Or a crisis at 26," she said. Adams wasn't, however, too surprised with Underwood ending things when he showed up to Adams' hotel the next day.

"I just felt something was off [in our fantasy suite]," she explained, adding that it was "unspoken" that she and Underwood weren't going to have sex that night. "I think you saw it on my face the morning after the fantasy suite, I was a little hesitant."

When Underwood returned to the show after quitting, he decided it was time to break up with Adams and the other woman standing, Hannah Goodwin, to pursue a relationship with Randolph. Almost immediately after Underwood arrived for their breakup, Adams asked if they could speak off camera.

"I saw such a real side of him when we were alone, without cameras, without our mic packs on, and I just felt like if he needed to say something more to my face that he didn't want to say to the cameras, he was going to," she told ET, confessing she forgot she still had a mic on during their conversation. "I just wanted to look him in the eyes, and I wanted him to tell me [what was going on]."

Adams, who was shown on her date telling Underwood that she loved him, said her feelings for him were true. She was getting to the point of almost being in love and thought they just needed more time.

"That was my natural instinct [to comfort him]," she shared of her telling Underwood not to cry during their split, which she said lasted about 20 or 30 minutes. "That's who I am, so I didn't think exploding and yelling at him and getting upset was really going to help the situation... He had made up his mind, whether it's the right thing or the wrong thing, and comforting him at that time was what I felt was right."

The phlebotomist said she doesn't hold anything against Underwood, and her composed nature on "After the Final Rose" was due to her moving on from their relationship in the days following their breakup.

"I'm happy with how it went down. He obviously got his girl in the end," she said.

