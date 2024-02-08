Teddi Mellencamp is embracing a new sense of strength and resilience as she faces ongoing health challenges in 2024.

In a recent Instagram post, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared a photo revealing a large surgical scar on her back from the removal of her 13th melanoma, along with a candid caption detailing her journey toward mental and physical empowerment.

The 42-year-old explained that she typically chooses a word to focus on each year, and initially, she had jokingly selected "cope" for 2024. However, she revealed that she has since shifted her focus to the word "strength."

Mellencamp candidly shared the emotional toll of her battle with melanoma, acknowledging the highs and lows she has experienced over the past two years.

Describing a state of constant anxiety and fear, she admitted to feeling overwhelmed by the challenges posed by her health condition. However, she declared her refusal to succumb to negativity, proclaiming, "EFF THAT," and expressing her determination to prioritize strength and resilience moving forward.

Since her most recent surgery six weeks ago, Mellencamp announced that she has been cleared to resume normal activities, prompting her to set her sights on becoming the strongest version of herself both mentally and physically.

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Wheelhouse

As an accountability coach, she emphasized her commitment to personal growth and wellness.

"I am now focusing on how I can be the strongest version of me possible," she wrote. "I am committing to being in the best mental and physical shape I can be in. This year my primary focus (in addition to my fam) will be becoming my STRONGEST self yet."

Reflecting on her journey, Mellencamp shared that she first revealed her melanoma diagnosis in September and has been transparent about her experiences on social media. Despite the challenges she faces, including "sad" days, she remains steadfast in her determination to navigate her health journey with courage and authenticity.

Mellencamp's battle with skin cancer began in March 2022 when her RHOBH co-star, Kyle Richards, noticed suspicious spots on her back during a workout session. Over the following eight months, Mellencamp underwent 12 melanoma removal procedures, ultimately facing stage 2 skin cancer. Throughout her journey, she decided to document her experience on social media, sharing her story with her followers and advocating for skin cancer awareness.

