Teresa Giudice Opens Up About Having a Second Breast Augmentation

Teresa Giudice is speaking out about her decision to have a second breast augmentation.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the 47-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed that, a decade after her last breast augmentation, she decided to go under the knife again.

"I believe it’s important to always stand strong and feel like your best, most confident self," she captioned a photo of herself with her doctor. "Ten years after my first breast augmentation I decided to have my breasts redone. I am so thankful for Dr. Preminger. She was amazing, and so professional. I absolutely loved her and could not be happier with the results."

Though Giudice admitted that she "was very nervous to redo" her breasts, she wrote that she felt that "it was necessary for me to feel like my best self."

"I encourage anyone who doesn’t feel their best self to work on feeling better. Even if it is the smallest thing every day," she wrote, before praising her doctor.

"If it is something that requires cosmetic surgery to feel better I highly recommend Dr. Preminger, and could not be happier with the results." Giudice continued.

Giudice first had her breasts done in 2008, and the process aired during the first season of RHONJ in 2009.

During a 2018 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Giudice revealed that she "changed out" her implants, which she kept the same size, so that they would look "a little fuller."

Watch the video below for more on Giudice, including her recent split from her husband, Joe.

