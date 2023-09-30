It's time to break out your grills and tailgating gear because Week 5 of college football is bringing the action. This afternoon, the No. 3 Texas Longhorns host the No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. Two unbeaten teams face off for the final time as conference opponents.

Texas and Kansas have clashed 21 times before, but today's game will be a the first time both have battled each other as ranked teams. The Longhorns hold a 17-4 all-time record in the series and now they meet for a must-watch battle in Austin.

Here is everything to know about how to watch the Big 12 matchup between Texas and Kansas live at home today.

When is the Texas vs. Kansas game?

The matchup between Texas Longhorns and Kansas Jayhawks is set to kick off Saturday, September 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT).

How to Watch the Texas vs. Kansas Game Without Cable

The Texas vs. Kansas game will be broadcast on ABC. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch Saturday's game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. You'll have access to more than 50 channels such as Fox, NBC, ESPN and FS1 — along with the Big Ten Network and SEC Network.

Hulu + Live TV will get you access to ABC, FOX, CBS, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network to watch all the action. Now through October 11, there is a Hulu + Live TV deal offering 30% off your first three months of streaming. You'll also get access to ESPN+ for even more college football.

While it usually costs $70 per month, you can sign up for Hulu + Live TV at a discounted rate of $49.99 per month for your first three months — just in time to catch the rest of the 2023 NCAA college football season.

FuboTV is another great option for watching college football online. The sports-focused live TV streaming service has access to 14 channels broadcasting live college football games — including local, national, and college networks. Fubo costs $74.99 per month, but you'll want to upgrade and opt for the $84.99/month Elite plan to get ESPNU, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, and ACC Network.

Right now, fuboTV is offering a seven-day free trial.

