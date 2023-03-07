Shopping

The 10 Best Amazon Deals on Skechers Walking and Running Shoes for Spring

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
skechers amazon cyber monday 2020 sale
Amazon/Skechers

With Spring a few weeks away, Amazon has deals on Skechers to help you get a new pair of running and walking shoes ahead of the new season. Amazon is currently offering deals on sneaker styles for your daily walks on the warm and sunny spring days ahead. If your walking shoes need replacing, we have found the best Skechers walking shoes on Amazon. Skechers are not only great for long walks, but also for those grueling shifts at work, running errands, and more. 

Whether you need comfortable kicks for your work-from-home outfit, you need sneakers to motivate you to workout or you're looking for sturdy shoes for your growing kids, you can find affordable and stylish Skechers at Amazon. Also, if you need to upgrade your running shoes, we have you covered too.

Check out ET's top picks on Skechers walking shoes we have curated from Amazon. 

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Amazon
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe

The perfect mesh walking shoe. With these walking shoes you don't have to deal with the hassle of laces. 

$50$40
Skechers Men's Moreno
Skechers Men's Moreno
Amazon
Skechers Men's Moreno

We love this Skechers men's lace-up shoe with vintage wash finish. It's also an Amazon Best Seller. 

$65$52
Skechers Women's Summits-Quick Getaway Sneaker
Skechers Women's Summits-Quick Getaway Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Women's Summits-Quick Getaway Sneaker

Get a jump start on training with these Summits-Quick Getaway Sneaker. 

$55$40
Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
Amazon
Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer

A Skechers men's canvas-and-suede slip-on shoe for easy wearing. 

$70$42
Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
Amazon
Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love

Comfortable Bobs sneakers that go with just about any casual 'fit? Sure thing!

$40$30
Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneaker
Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneaker

These Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneakers are as easy to walk in as they are to slip on. These are also an Amazon bestseller.

$60$48
Skechers Women's Microburst One up Fashion Sneaker
Skechers Women's Microburst One up Fashion Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Women's Microburst One up Fashion Sneaker

These walking flats are the perfect shoe for transitioning into any outfit.

$60$50
Skechers Unisex-Child Microspec-Bold Delight Sneaker
Skechers Unisex-Child Microspec-Bold Delight Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Unisex-Child Microspec-Bold Delight Sneaker

The Sketchers Microspec Bold Delight slip-on sneaker features an athletic mesh for a stylish and sporty look. 

$40$30
Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker

A sporty yet polished Skechers sneaker for any guy. These sneakers feature an air cooled memory foam insole. 

$65$55
Skechers Unisex-Child Mega-Craft Sneaker
Skechers Unisex-Child Mega-Craft Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Unisex-Child Mega-Craft Sneaker

These sneakers are for kids who live and breathe video games!  These Skechers Mega-Craft Sneakers are also available in blue and black.

$59$44

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear in Spring

Ashton Kutcher Wore the Celeb-Loved Sneakers That Are Less Than $80

The 15 Best Walking Shoes for Men To Wear This Spring

Runners, Rejoice: On Cloud Running Shoes Are 30% Off Right Now

Save Up to 50% On the New lululemon Running and Workout Shoes

adidas Ultraboost Running Shoe Sale: Save Up to 70% Off Right Now

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are On Sale at Amazon

The Best Amazon Deals On Skechers Walking and Running Shoes

The Best Running Shoes for Men in 2023

12 Best Workout Shoes for Women to Tackle Your Next Gym Session