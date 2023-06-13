Shopping

The 10 Best Pool Floats to Shop from FUNBOY for an Instagram-Worthy Summer

By Lauren Gruber
FUNBOY Floats
FUNBOY

The official start of summer is just a week away and there's nothing better than lounging in the pool to kick off the sunny season. You've gotten your wardrobe and patio ready, but if you don't have pool floats on standby, then now's the time to shop for them. FUNBOY makes the trendiest pool floats that look as good in your backyard as they do on Instagram.

Whether you're planning a pool party or just want to sunbathe in the water all season long, there are tons of Instagram-famous floats on sale to make memories with the whole family. To help you find for the perfect pool float for your summer adventures, we've curated a list of our favorite FUNBOY pool floats to shop.

From adorable pool inflatables for kids (like this cute unicorn float) to the Barbie collection, we found something for everybody. If you're looking for more summer 2023 essentials, don't forget to check out our top picks for the best self tanners, sunscreens and swimsuits this season.

Below, shop our favorite FUNBOY pool floats for endless summer fun.

Funboy X Barbie Dream Clear Pink Chaise Lounger
Funboy X Barbie Dream Clear Pink Chaise Lounger
FUNBOY
Funboy X Barbie Dream Clear Pink Chaise Lounger

Drift and dream in the pool or on land with this Barbiecore inflatable chaise lounger designed for ultimate relaxation.

$89
Rainbow Daybed Pool Raft and Float
Funboy Rainbow Cloud Daybed
FUNBOY
Rainbow Daybed Pool Raft and Float

The search for a rainbow pool float (and floating daybed) is over. Just in time for Pride 2023, this raft offers a comfortable and colorful lounging paradise.

$139
Clear Mint Mesh Lounger - 2 Pack
Clear Mint Mesh Lounger - 2 Pack
FUNBOY
Clear Mint Mesh Lounger - 2 Pack

Stay cool while floating comfortably in the FUNBOY Clear Mesh Lounger Float that features a drink holder and headrest for ultimate comfort and relaxation. 

$90$79
Clear Pink Glitter Flamingo
Clear Pink Glitter Flamingo
FUNBOY
Clear Pink Glitter Flamingo

There's nothing more extra than a flamingo float. This adorable pool float is pink and glittery. I mean, it's shaped like a huge flamingo — what more can you want for summer?

$79
Disco Dome
Disco Dome
FUNBOY
Disco Dome

Instantly transform your water experience when you board the Disco Dome and escape to a tropical party atmosphere. 

$349
Funboy x Malibu Barbie Golf Cart Pool Float
Funboy x Malibu Barbie Golf Cart Pool Float
FUNBOY
Funboy x Malibu Barbie Golf Cart Pool Float

Tee off to the world of Malibu Barbie with the limited edition 50th Anniversary Retro Malibu Golf Cart by FUNBOY. 

$139
Coastal Stripe Mesh Chair - 2 Pack
Coastal Stripe Mesh Chair - 2 Pack
FUNBOY
Coastal Stripe Mesh Chair - 2 Pack

Sprawl out in style with a set of chic blue-and-white striped floats.

$78$69
Funbaby Clear Pink Glitter Unicorn
FUNBABY® CLEAR PINK GLITTER UNICORN
FUNBOY
Funbaby Clear Pink Glitter Unicorn

Kids should get in on the pool fun, too! With Funboy's Funbaby line, the cutest kids' floats and splash pads can help make the last days of summer so much more fun. 

$49
Sun Kissed Dual Chaise
Sun Kissed Dual Chaise
FUNBOY
Sun Kissed Dual Chaise

Two adults can lounge comfortably on this dual-sided chaise float.

$99
Retro Pink Convertible Float
Funbody Retro Pink Convertible Float
FUNBOY
Retro Pink Convertible Float

Escape to Malibu and experience the top-down feeling of California’s Pacific Coast highway with this cute Retro Pink Convertible Float.

$99

