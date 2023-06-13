The 10 Best Pool Floats to Shop from FUNBOY for an Instagram-Worthy Summer
The official start of summer is just a week away and there's nothing better than lounging in the pool to kick off the sunny season. You've gotten your wardrobe and patio ready, but if you don't have pool floats on standby, then now's the time to shop for them. FUNBOY makes the trendiest pool floats that look as good in your backyard as they do on Instagram.
Whether you're planning a pool party or just want to sunbathe in the water all season long, there are tons of Instagram-famous floats on sale to make memories with the whole family. To help you find for the perfect pool float for your summer adventures, we've curated a list of our favorite FUNBOY pool floats to shop.
From adorable pool inflatables for kids (like this cute unicorn float) to the Barbie collection, we found something for everybody. If you're looking for more summer 2023 essentials, don't forget to check out our top picks for the best self tanners, sunscreens and swimsuits this season.
Below, shop our favorite FUNBOY pool floats for endless summer fun.
Drift and dream in the pool or on land with this Barbiecore inflatable chaise lounger designed for ultimate relaxation.
The search for a rainbow pool float (and floating daybed) is over. Just in time for Pride 2023, this raft offers a comfortable and colorful lounging paradise.
Stay cool while floating comfortably in the FUNBOY Clear Mesh Lounger Float that features a drink holder and headrest for ultimate comfort and relaxation.
There's nothing more extra than a flamingo float. This adorable pool float is pink and glittery. I mean, it's shaped like a huge flamingo — what more can you want for summer?
Instantly transform your water experience when you board the Disco Dome and escape to a tropical party atmosphere.
Tee off to the world of Malibu Barbie with the limited edition 50th Anniversary Retro Malibu Golf Cart by FUNBOY.
Sprawl out in style with a set of chic blue-and-white striped floats.
Kids should get in on the pool fun, too! With Funboy's Funbaby line, the cutest kids' floats and splash pads can help make the last days of summer so much more fun.
Two adults can lounge comfortably on this dual-sided chaise float.
Escape to Malibu and experience the top-down feeling of California’s Pacific Coast highway with this cute Retro Pink Convertible Float.
