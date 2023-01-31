The 10 Best Soundbar Deals Ahead of the Super Bowl: Speakers From Bose, Samsung, JBL and More
The Super Bowl is now less than two weeks away. And unless you were lucky enough to score tickets to watch the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head and Rihanna hit the halftime show stage, you're likely pulling out all the stops to set up the best at-home game-viewing experience possible.
Whether you're watching alone or viewing the championship game with a big group, you'll want to immerse yourself fully in the game. The needs are pretty straightforward: We've shared the best Super Bowl TV deals. We've let you in on how to stream the Super Bowl live, even if you don't have cable. We've even offered tips on how to host the best Super Bowl party. So, to bring it all together, we've found the best Super Bowl soundbar deals to help you get that stadium sound for a much lower price.
Especially if you just dropped hard-earned money on a new smart TV, you might think the sound it provides is enough. But because TVs are made to be thin and minimal nowadays — like the sleek Samsung Frame TV, for example — picture quality takes precedence over sound quality. That's why your home theater isn't prepared for Rihanna's highly anticipated halftime performance without a good source of surround sound, and a soundbar is a space-saving, non-invasive method that packs big sound.
Investing in soundbar speakers can make you feel as if you're in the stands, feeling the crowd rumble while hearing the fans roar with excitement. But like most quality electronics they can run on the expensive side. But right now, there are all kinds of Super Bowl soundbar deals for your home theater. We've rounded up the Bose smart soundbar and more best-selling sound bars from across the web that are also currently marked down, so you'll get a great deal on great sound.
Below, check out some of the best soundbar deals since Black Friday and Cyber Monday from Bose, JBL, Samsung and other great brands so you can surround yourself with sound so clear on game day that you'll feel like you're actually at Super Bowl LVI.
Bose's technology immerses you in the game. The simple sound bar gives you theater-quality (or, in the case of the Super Bowl, stadium-level) sound in your living room.
Using revolutionary Dolby Atmos, the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 gives you movie-theater quality. Right now you can save $50 on the game-changing device.
Hear all the notes in the halftime performance when you get this Bose home theater system including the subwoofer that provides deep bass and surround sound speakers.
The simplest and sleekest of Bose's sound bars, the Bose TV Speaker enhances the sound of your shows, movies and sporting events. You'll be surprised what a difference a small device can make for your viewing experience.
Great for those who want to dip their toes into the world of upgraded TV speakers, The Beam soundbar is compact and easy to use. Once you experience its crisp sound and balanced frequencies, you'll want one for every television in the house.
This highly-rated soundbar from Samsung comes with a subwoofer so you can feel those deep, low rumbles. It wirelessly connects via Bluetooth so you don't need to be concerned about tangled or unsightly cords.
The Bar 5.1 from JBL offers cinematic quality sound without going to the movie theater. Despite just being one long bar and subwoofer, this speaker bundle boasts powerful surround sound.
You can mount this Sony soundbar to the wall or fit it neatly under your TV. Use Bluetooth to pair your phone to the speaker and play tunes that fill the whole house before kickoff.
Offering clearer and richer sound, the VIZIO M-Series soundbar and subwoofer have 11 expertly crafted speakers between them. They even have two speakers you can place strategically in the room to be fully surrounded by sound.
The LG soundbar boosts dialogue during your favorite shows and games, meaning you'll have clearer sound and never miss an audible again.
RELATED CONTENT:
Patrick Mahomes Wife Brittany Shades Eli Apple After Chiefs Win
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals at Amazon, Walmart, Samsung, and Best Buy
Rihanna Starts Rehearsals for Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance
Jason, Travis Kelce Will Be the 1st Brothers to Face Off at Super Bowl
The Best Amazon Deals on Ninja and KitchenAid Appliances to Shop Now
How to Watch Super Bowl LVII Live Without Cable on February 12