Shopping

The 10 Best Soundbar Deals Ahead of the Super Bowl: Speakers From Bose, Samsung, JBL and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Soundbar Deals Ahead of the Super Bowl
Getty

The Super Bowl is now less than two weeks away. And unless you were lucky enough to score tickets to watch the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head and Rihanna hit the halftime show stage, you're likely pulling out all the stops to set up the best at-home game-viewing experience possible.

Whether you're watching alone or viewing the championship game with a big group, you'll want to immerse yourself fully in the game. The needs are pretty straightforward: We've shared the best Super Bowl TV deals. We've let you in on how to stream the Super Bowl live, even if you don't have cable. We've even offered tips on how to host the best Super Bowl party. So, to bring it all together, we've found the best Super Bowl soundbar deals to help you get that stadium sound for a much lower price. 

Especially if you just dropped hard-earned money on a new smart TV, you might think the sound it provides is enough. But because TVs are made to be thin and minimal nowadays — like the sleek Samsung Frame TV, for example — picture quality takes precedence over sound quality. That's why your home theater isn't prepared for Rihanna's highly anticipated halftime performance without a good source of surround sound, and a soundbar is a space-saving, non-invasive method that packs big sound. 

Investing in soundbar speakers can make you feel as if you're in the stands, feeling the crowd rumble while hearing the fans roar with excitement. But like most quality electronics they can run on the expensive side. But right now, there are all kinds of Super Bowl soundbar deals for your home theater. We've rounded up the Bose smart soundbar and more best-selling sound bars from across the web that are also currently marked down, so you'll get a great deal on great sound. 

Below, check out some of the best soundbar deals since Black Friday and Cyber Monday from Bose, JBL, Samsung and other great brands so you can surround yourself with sound so clear on game day that you'll feel like you're actually at Super Bowl LVI. 

Bose Smart Soundbar 900
Bose Smart Soundbar 900
Bose
Bose Smart Soundbar 900

Bose's technology immerses you in the game. The simple sound bar gives you theater-quality (or, in the case of the Super Bowl, stadium-level) sound in your living room.

$899$699
Bose Smart Soundbar 600
Bose Smart Soundbar 600
Bose
Bose Smart Soundbar 600

Using revolutionary Dolby Atmos, the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 gives you movie-theater quality. Right now you can save $50 on the game-changing device.

$499$449
Bose Premium Home Theater System
Bose Premium Home Theater System
Bose
Bose Premium Home Theater System

Hear all the notes in the halftime performance when you get this Bose home theater system including the subwoofer that provides deep bass and surround sound speakers. 

$2,347$1,897
Bose TV Speaker
Bose TV Speaker
Bose
Bose TV Speaker

The simplest and sleekest of Bose's sound bars, the Bose TV Speaker enhances the sound of your shows, movies and sporting events. You'll be surprised what a difference a small device can make for your viewing experience. 

$279$199
Sonos Beam Gen 2
Sonos Beam Gen 2
Amazon
Sonos Beam Gen 2

Great for those who want to dip their toes into the world of upgraded TV speakers, The Beam soundbar is compact and easy to use. Once you experience its crisp sound and balanced frequencies, you'll want one for every television in the house. 

$449$420
Samsung 2.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer
Samsung 2.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer
Best Buy
Samsung 2.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

This highly-rated soundbar from Samsung comes with a subwoofer so you can feel those deep, low rumbles. It wirelessly connects via Bluetooth so you don't need to be concerned about tangled or unsightly cords.

$280$120
JBL Bar 5.1 Soundbar with Built-in Virtual Surround
JBL Bar 5.1 - Soundbar with Built-in Virtual Surround
Amazon
JBL Bar 5.1 Soundbar with Built-in Virtual Surround

The Bar 5.1 from JBL offers cinematic quality sound without going to the movie theater. Despite just being one long bar and subwoofer, this speaker bundle boasts powerful surround sound. 

$600$450
Sony S100F 2.0ch Soundbar
Sony S100F 2.0ch Soundbar
Amazon
Sony S100F 2.0ch Soundbar

You can mount this Sony soundbar to the wall or fit it neatly under your TV. Use Bluetooth to pair your phone to the speaker and play tunes that fill the whole house before kickoff. 

$130$98
VIZIO M-Series 5.1.2 Immersive Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos
VIZIO M-Series 5.1.2 Immersive Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos
Amazon
VIZIO M-Series 5.1.2 Immersive Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos

Offering clearer and richer sound, the VIZIO M-Series soundbar and subwoofer have 11 expertly crafted speakers between them. They even have two speakers you can place strategically in the room to be fully surrounded by sound. 

$500$428
LG S65Q 3.1ch High-Res Audio Sound Bar
LG S65Q 3.1ch High-Res Audio Sound Bar
Amazon
LG S65Q 3.1ch High-Res Audio Sound Bar

The LG soundbar boosts dialogue during your favorite shows and games, meaning you'll have clearer sound and never miss an audible again.

$400$247

RELATED CONTENT:

Patrick Mahomes Wife Brittany Shades Eli Apple After Chiefs Win

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals at Amazon, Walmart, Samsung, and Best Buy

Rihanna Starts Rehearsals for Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Jason, Travis Kelce Will Be the 1st Brothers to Face Off at Super Bowl

The Best Amazon Deals on Ninja and KitchenAid Appliances to Shop Now

How to Watch Super Bowl LVII Live Without Cable on February 12

Everything You Need to Host a Super Bowl Party