The Super Bowl is now less than two weeks away. And unless you were lucky enough to score tickets to watch the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head and Rihanna hit the halftime show stage, you're likely pulling out all the stops to set up the best at-home game-viewing experience possible.

Whether you're watching alone or viewing the championship game with a big group, you'll want to immerse yourself fully in the game. The needs are pretty straightforward: We've shared the best Super Bowl TV deals. We've let you in on how to stream the Super Bowl live, even if you don't have cable. We've even offered tips on how to host the best Super Bowl party. So, to bring it all together, we've found the best Super Bowl soundbar deals to help you get that stadium sound for a much lower price.

Especially if you just dropped hard-earned money on a new smart TV, you might think the sound it provides is enough. But because TVs are made to be thin and minimal nowadays — like the sleek Samsung Frame TV, for example — picture quality takes precedence over sound quality. That's why your home theater isn't prepared for Rihanna's highly anticipated halftime performance without a good source of surround sound, and a soundbar is a space-saving, non-invasive method that packs big sound.

Investing in soundbar speakers can make you feel as if you're in the stands, feeling the crowd rumble while hearing the fans roar with excitement. But like most quality electronics they can run on the expensive side. But right now, there are all kinds of Super Bowl soundbar deals for your home theater. We've rounded up the Bose smart soundbar and more best-selling sound bars from across the web that are also currently marked down, so you'll get a great deal on great sound.

Below, check out some of the best soundbar deals since Black Friday and Cyber Monday from Bose, JBL, Samsung and other great brands so you can surround yourself with sound so clear on game day that you'll feel like you're actually at Super Bowl LVI.

Bose TV Speaker Bose Bose TV Speaker The simplest and sleekest of Bose's sound bars, the Bose TV Speaker enhances the sound of your shows, movies and sporting events. You'll be surprised what a difference a small device can make for your viewing experience. $279 $199 Shop Now

Sonos Beam Gen 2 Amazon Sonos Beam Gen 2 Great for those who want to dip their toes into the world of upgraded TV speakers, The Beam soundbar is compact and easy to use. Once you experience its crisp sound and balanced frequencies, you'll want one for every television in the house. $449 $420 Shop Now

Sony S100F 2.0ch Soundbar Amazon Sony S100F 2.0ch Soundbar You can mount this Sony soundbar to the wall or fit it neatly under your TV. Use Bluetooth to pair your phone to the speaker and play tunes that fill the whole house before kickoff. $130 $98 Shop Now

