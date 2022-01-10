The 10 Best Treadmills and Ellipticals for Home Workouts

We're already a couple of weeks into the new year. Terrifying, isn't it? The only thing scarier than starting a new year is keeping up with your New Year's resolutions. The ongoing pandemic complicated all our 2022 gym plans -- thanks Omicron variant. Even if you're avoiding your local gym, that doesn't mean you can't show off your adorable Alo Yoga leggings at your home gym.

Working out in the comfort of your home is, well, a lot more comfortable than going to the gym. You get to take as many breaks between reps as you want, and nobody cares if your athleisure wear doesn't match -- except for maybe your cat, but he's always judgey. You don't have to create an elaborate home gym to work out at home. Instead, you can start small with a treadmill or an elliptical.

We can already guess what you're thinking. Ellipticals take up too much space! And treadmills are noisy. However, fitness equipment has evolved a lot over the last several years.

Ellipticals and treadmills especially have become a lot quieter, more compact, and even smarter. With ever-evolving smart technology, some brands of treadmills and ellipticals even track your exercise trends to create personalized workout regimens.

Of course, every treadmill or elliptical has its pros and cons. Don't worry: We've done all the heavy lifting in the research department. Whether you need an elliptical you can use with your knee pain, or you need a treadmill that can slide under your sofa when you aren't using it, ET has you covered.

Shop ET's 2022 treadmill and elliptical picks below to find the perfect exercise machine for you!

If you live in a small studio apartment but still want to add a treadmill to your adobe, then LifeSpan might have the solution for you.

LifeSpan TR800 Classic Treadmill Desk LifeSpan LifeSpan TR800 Classic Treadmill Desk This LifeSpan treadmill compacts a desk and treadmill into one product. Need to get your steps in while you edit a video? No problem! We personally love that you can customize the color and size of the desktop. Plus, you can change the height of the desk. $1,449 AT LIFESPAN Buy Now $1549 AT AMAZON Buy Now

If you're fine-tuning your Amazon shopping cart, don't forget to add an elliptical or treadmill.

Sunny Health & Fitness ASUNA Slim Folding Treadmill Amazon Sunny Health & Fitness ASUNA Slim Folding Treadmill This light-weight treadmill model comes with wheels and the ability to fold. If you have a small apartment, or just don't want your exercise equipment taking up space all the time, we think this Sunny Health & Fitness treadmill is perfect for you. You just fold the handrails down, then you can wheel the treadmill under your bed and out of sight. $700 $560 Buy Now

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T7515 Smart Treadmill Amazon Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T7515 Smart Treadmill If you're looking for another foldable Sunny Health & Fitness treadmill with even more features, then this SF-T7515 model could be the treadmill for you. This smart treadmill comes with an auto include feature, which increases the amount of calories you burn. The digital monitor also lets you keep track of your progress. Plus, the handrails have programmable quick buttons. $529 $500 Buy Now

Beachey Compact Folding Treadmill Amazon Beachey Compact Folding Treadmill We think folding treadmills are the future of home gyms. Beyond being a space-saver, this folding treadmill doesn't require any assembly. It also comes with built-in Bluetooth speakers and a really quiet motor. So, you don't have to worry about bothering the rest of your household whenever you step on the belt. $290 Buy Now

Schwinn Fitness 411 Compact Elliptical Amazon Schwinn Fitness 411 Compact Elliptical This Schwinn elliptical is great for low-impact exercises. If you have bad knees or knee pain, this machine won't stress your joints. This elliptical also has 16 resistance levels and 20 different training programs, which will keep your workout routine fresh and interesting. $800 $549 Buy Now

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-E905 Elliptical Amazon Sunny Health & Fitness SF-E905 Elliptical If you live in a small apartment or you're just tight on space, this is the ideal elliptical for you. At just 28" long, 17" wide, and 57" tall, this Sunny Health & Fitness elliptical model is really compact. This elliptical model comes with 8 resistance levels and a digital pulse monitor. Although it's small, this machine is sturdy thanks to its built-in stabilizer, which keeps it from tipping over mid-workout. Did we mention that this machine is also budget-friendly? $179 $125 Buy Now

Some brands, such as Bowflex, create ellipticals that give you a full-body workout.

Bowflex Max Trainer M6 Bowflex Bowflex Max Trainer M6 The Bowflex Max Trainer M6 has 16 levels of resistance. This model also comes with a smart screen that will guide you through your fitness goals. With the purchase of the Max Trainer M6, you also get a one-year-long JRNY membership. The JRNY membership curates workouts personally for you and your needs. It's almost like getting a built-in personal trainer with this Bowflex model. $1,500 $1,200 Buy Now

You might not think of browsing the exercise equipment section at Best Buy whenever you're looking for new headphones. However, Best Buy has some great options that will help you stick to your workout goals.

ProForm Carbon HIIT H7 Elliptical Best Buy ProForm Carbon HIIT H7 Elliptical This compact ProForm Carbon HIIT H7 doesn't just function as an elliptical. It also works as a stepper. This multifaceted exercise equipment also comes with a CoolAire fan to keep you from overheating during the toughest parts of your workout. $2,000 $1,000 Buy Now

Cubii GO Compact Seated Elliptical Best Buy Cubii GO Compact Seated Elliptical Are you busy at your desk 24/7, but you still want to grind through your New Year's fitness resolutions? Then, Cubii's GO Compact Seated Elliptical is made for you. This elliptical is perfect for cycling while you send emails. We'd like to think it takes some of the monotony out of desk jobs. $330 $260 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Fitness Trackers and Smartwatches for Your 2022 Health Goals

We Tried the MYX Exercise Bike: Start the New Year with $150 Off

This Exercise Bike Is A Peloton Dupe for Less Than Half The Price

The Best Celeb Workout Classes to Up Your At-Home Fitness Game in 2022

Rebel Wilson Flexes Muscles During Workout in Front of the Sydney Opera House