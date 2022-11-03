The 12 Best Beauty Deals to Shop at Nordstrom Ahead of Black Friday 2022
Nordstrom's Holiday Beauty Deals event is here ahead of Black Friday 2022 and many of us are getting a head start on our holiday gift shopping. If you're on the hunt for early deals or want to stock up on your favorite products, Nordstrom is offering beauty deals up to 60% off top brands. From moisturizers and makeup palettes to serums and beauty tools, there's tons of products on sale to add to your beauty arsenal.
Even if you are not a cardholder, you can shop for the best beauty deals at the Nordstrom Holiday Sale. The Nordstrom sale is overflowing with beauty deals on cult-favorite brands like Olaplex, Kiehl's, Too Faced, Estee Lauder, and more. The Nordstrom Holiday Sale is one of the retailer's biggest sales of the year outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so shop now because the most popular products tend to sell out quickly. We've gathered the best deals you can snag below.
The Best Beauty Deals to Shop at Nordstrom's Holiday Sale
Unwind with heavenly scented bath salts, milk soak, and body polish from natural beauty brand Herbivore Botanicals.
A moisturizer set complete with two full size products that replenishes your skin and delivers anti-aging benefits. This is perfect for the fall and upcoming winter season.
Significantly whiten your teeth within a week using this Go Smile® Extreme Duo Teeth Whitening Set. The compact set comes with 14 whitening applicators to take on the go.
If you're looking for a holiday gift that won't break the bank, this Jack Black lip balm and hand cream set will make the perfect gift this season.
A limited-edition shaving set for men which leaves them with smoother-looking skin.
If you love pumpkin spice, here's a Too Faced highly pigmented eyeshadow palette filled with 18 pumpkin spice–inspired shades.
The colder seasons are notorious for drying out our skin, hands, and even lips. This Jack Black lip balm set features three intense lip therapy balms with SPF 25 to soothe and hydrate chapped and irritated lips.
The Gua sha tool has become popular over the years providing multiple benefits for the skin and the body. This black obsidian Gua sha tool softens fine lines, lifts and gives the face an overall refreshed appearance.
Decrease signs of aging signs and creasing while you sleep with slip's silk pillowcases that are now 30% off.
Hydrates and purify your skin with Dr. Dennis Gross' professional steamer and moisture cushion to reveal a dewy, soothed complexion.
This set will help brighten the look of dark circles under your eyes. Plus, it's 50% off.
This three-piece Anastasia Brow kit comes with the Brow Wiz Mechanical Brow Pencil, the Brow Definer and Clear Brow Gel. Everything you need to define your eyebrows.
