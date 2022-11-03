Shopping

The 12 Best Beauty Deals to Shop at Nordstrom Ahead of Black Friday 2022

By Lauren Gruber‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Nordstrom's Holiday Beauty Deals event is here ahead of Black Friday 2022 and many of us are getting a head start on our holiday gift shopping. If you're on the hunt for early deals or want to stock up on your favorite products, Nordstrom is offering beauty deals up to 60% off top brands. From moisturizers and makeup palettes to serums and beauty tools, there's tons of products on sale to add to your beauty arsenal.

Even if you are not a cardholder, you can shop for the best beauty deals at the Nordstrom Holiday Sale. The Nordstrom sale is overflowing with beauty deals on cult-favorite brands like Olaplex, Kiehl's, Too Faced, Estee Lauder, and more. The Nordstrom Holiday Sale is one of the retailer's biggest sales of the year outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so shop now because the most popular products tend to sell out quickly. We've gathered the best deals you can snag below. 

Herbivore Botanicals Botanical Bath Ritual
Herbivore Botanicals Botanical Bath Ritual
Nordstrom
Herbivore Botanicals Botanical Bath Ritual

Unwind with heavenly scented bath salts, milk soak, and body polish from natural beauty brand Herbivore Botanicals.

$58$27
IT Cosmetics It's Day-to-Night Skin Love Moisturizer Set
IT Cosmetics It's Day-to-Night Skin Love Moisturizer Set
Nordstrom
IT Cosmetics It's Day-to-Night Skin Love Moisturizer Set

A moisturizer set complete with two full size products that replenishes your skin and delivers anti-aging benefits. This is perfect for the fall and upcoming winter season.

$75$45
Go Smile® Extreme Duo Teeth Whitening Set
Go Smile® Extreme Duo Teeth Whitening Set $72 Value
Nordstrom
Go Smile® Extreme Duo Teeth Whitening Set

Significantly whiten your teeth within a week using this Go Smile® Extreme Duo Teeth Whitening Set. The compact set comes with 14 whitening applicators to take on the go.

$55$39
Jack Black Two for the Road Set
Jack Black Two for the Road Set
Nordstrom
Jack Black Two for the Road Set

If you're looking for a holiday gift that won't break the bank, this Jack Black lip balm and hand cream set will make the perfect gift this season.

$19$14
Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultimate Shave Collection
KIEHL'S SINCE 1851 Ultimate Shave Collection USD $72 Value
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultimate Shave Collection

A limited-edition shaving set for men which leaves them with smoother-looking skin. 

$48$37
Too Faced Pumpkin Spice Second Helping Eye Shadow Palette
Too Faced Pumpkin Spice Second Helping Eye Shadow Palette
Nordstrom
Too Faced Pumpkin Spice Second Helping Eye Shadow Palette

If you love pumpkin spice, here's a Too Faced highly pigmented eyeshadow palette filled with 18 pumpkin spice–inspired shades.

$54$43
Jack Black It's the Balm Set
Jack Black It's the Balm Set $34 Value
Nordstrom
Jack Black It's the Balm Set

The colder seasons are notorious for drying out our skin, hands, and even lips. This Jack Black lip balm set features three intense lip therapy balms with SPF 25 to soothe and hydrate chapped and irritated lips.

$25$19
Midnight Paloma x BRUNETTE the Label Self Care Club Black Obsidian Gua Sha Face & Body Tool
Midnight Paloma x BRUNETTE the Label Self Care Club Black Obsidian Gua Sha Face & Body Tool
Nordstrom
Midnight Paloma x BRUNETTE the Label Self Care Club Black Obsidian Gua Sha Face & Body Tool

The Gua sha tool has become popular over the years providing multiple benefits for the skin and the body. This black obsidian Gua sha tool softens fine lines, lifts and gives the face an overall refreshed appearance. 

$26$16
slip Pure Silk White King Pillowcase Set
Slip Pure Silk White King Pillowcase Set
Nordstrom
slip Pure Silk White King Pillowcase Set

Decrease signs of aging signs and creasing while you sleep with slip's silk pillowcases that are now 30% off. 

$220$154
Dr. Dennis Gross Pro Facial Steamer & Hyaluronic Marine Oil-Free Moisture Cushion Set
Dr. Dennis Gross Pro Facial Steamer & Hyaluronic Marine Oil-Free Moisture Cushion Set
Nordstrom
Dr. Dennis Gross Pro Facial Steamer & Hyaluronic Marine Oil-Free Moisture Cushion Set

Hydrates and purify your skin with Dr. Dennis Gross' professional steamer and moisture cushion to reveal a dewy, soothed complexion.

$209$140
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Set
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Set
Nordstrom
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Set

This set will help brighten the look of dark circles under your eyes. Plus, it's 50% off.

$140$70
Anastasia Beverly Hills Deluxe Brow Kit
Anastasia Beverly Hills Deluxe Brow Kit
Nordstrom
Anastasia Beverly Hills Deluxe Brow Kit

This three-piece Anastasia Brow kit comes with the Brow Wiz Mechanical Brow Pencil, the Brow Definer and Clear Brow Gel. Everything you need to define your eyebrows.

$68$39

