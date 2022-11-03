Nordstrom's Holiday Beauty Deals event is here ahead of Black Friday 2022 and many of us are getting a head start on our holiday gift shopping. If you're on the hunt for early deals or want to stock up on your favorite products, Nordstrom is offering beauty deals up to 60% off top brands. From moisturizers and makeup palettes to serums and beauty tools, there's tons of products on sale to add to your beauty arsenal.

Shop Nordstrom's Beauty Deals

Even if you are not a cardholder, you can shop for the best beauty deals at the Nordstrom Holiday Sale. The Nordstrom sale is overflowing with beauty deals on cult-favorite brands like Olaplex, Kiehl's, Too Faced, Estee Lauder, and more. The Nordstrom Holiday Sale is one of the retailer's biggest sales of the year outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so shop now because the most popular products tend to sell out quickly. We've gathered the best deals you can snag below.

The Best Beauty Deals to Shop at Nordstrom's Holiday Sale

