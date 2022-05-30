The 12 Best Deals on Home Essentials You Need From Parachute's Memorial Day Sale
Giving your bedroom a considerable upgrade at a decent price can be a hassle. Thankfully, the internet's favorite bedding brand, Parachute, is still boasting some major deals on home essentials at its Memorial Day Sale — with discounts on bedding and bath upgrades for a more comfortable home.
With the sale ending today, now is your last chance to take 20% off everything from bedding to loungewear and bathroom bundle sets. Since Parachute rarely ever holds sales, some colorways and size options are already selling out, so we suggest you hurry — these deals are way too good to miss, but they won't last much longer.
Parachute also has more home goods beyond its bedding and bath collections, and the Memorial Day sale features steep markdowns on scented candles, robes, rugs, and even bed frames. To help you upgrade your bedroom, bathroom and the rest of your house this summer, we've picked out an array of Parachute's top-rated products that are on sale right now.
Find best-selling favorites from the limited-time Parachute Memorial Day Sale below.
Made from the softest linen for a perfectly lived-in feel, this cover feels as good as it looks.
Get a better night's sleep and upgrade your mattress with the Parachute Eco Comfort Mattress. It's eco-friendly and made with super soft New Zealand wool.
This waffle-knit robe, inspired by the world's finest spas, is at the top of must-haves for every new mom. You'll appreciate the hint of luxury and utilitarian pockets when you're relaxing in this loungewear.
Pair this bed frame and footboard combo with your new mattress to really amplify your bedroom upgrade.
Sink into naturally soft sheets with Parachute's organic cotton set. Shoppers describe the set as "truly the softest" and "the best sheets and comforter I have ever had." Designed without a top sheet, it has a super-soft duvet cover, pillowcase, and fitted sheet to upgrade your bed. You can also add a top sheet to your set for a little extra.
Dress up your windows, and shop this curtain panel from the Jake Arnold x Parachute Collaboration.
This is just what you need when you want to sit back and relax for a movie night at home.
Treat your whole family to a bundle of Parachute's luxurious, ridiculously soft towels. This starter set comes with four bath towels, four hand towels, four washcloths and one tub mat.
You can't forget about your fluffy friend when you're shopping the Parachute Memorial Day Sale. The Canvas Bolster Dog Bed comes in three different sizes and gives your dog some comfortable support while they rest.
Give your mattress some extra cushioning with this cloud-like mattress topper.
Everyone needs a soft and cushioned pair of slippers to really relax during their days off.
The Parachute Pebble Wool Rug is perfect for decorating your entryway.
Wear this linen top as a sleep shirt or as a comfortable loungewear set along with Parachute's matching linen pants.
