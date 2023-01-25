The 12 Best Electric Heated Blankets of 2023 to Keep You Warm and Cozy All Winter
Sometimes it feels impossible to warm up after spending time in the bitter cold. Sipping hot drinks and pulling on a pair of thick warm socks can only do so much. If you really want to be toasty despite winter temperatures, a heated blanket is a smart and cozy way to get there.
Electric heated blankets typically plug into the wall and heat up from the inside creating what's essentially a warm hug you can curl up in. You can say goodbye to ice-cold toes because these electric blankets are fuzzy heroes in colder climates and seasons. You'll stay nice and cozy even if your home is a bit drafty. Sometimes heated throws get a bad wrap — see what we did there? — because people remember the dated versions they grew up with that did a sub-par job of padding stiff wires. But blanket technology (yes, that's a thing!) has advanced. These days, electric blankets are just as stylish and comfy as non-electric versions.
We've found heated blankets to match your decor while keeping you snug all evening. With adjusting heat levels on most options and timers on many, you won't wake up sweating after a nap with these electric blankets. Below, see ET's favorite electric heated blankets from around the web so you can go from shivering to swaddled.
The coziness of UGG slippers, but in blanket form? Sign us up! The heated faux fur blanket has nine different heat settings.
Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars, this plush throw blanket gives even heat distribution so you won't have to worry about cold spots. Grab it in grey, blue or cream.
Need an electric blanket that will cover your entire bed? This one with four different heat settings has an auto shut-off that stops after 10 hours so you can stay warm all night.
This strikingly soft oversized heated throw comes in eight gorgeous faux fur colors. It has three heat settings and an auto shut-off for peace of mind.
Fleece on one side, sherpa on the other and heat radiating from the middle means you'll be warm and toasty using this Serta blanket that is offered in two sizes and multiple colors.
With textured stripes built into the plush faux fur, this electric blanket stands out. The blanket uses advanced technology to measure your heat and the room's heat making adjustments as necessary.
You don't have to wait long for some warmth with this fast-heating electric blanket with fuzzy faux fur and sherpa guarding the wires so that all you feel is heated softness.
Become a human burrito by wrapping up in this heated tortilla blanket.
Prefer a print to a solid color? Then you'll want to check out these heated blankets at Pottery Barn that come in five different flannel patterns.
Adjusting the heat settings based on the ambient temperature in your room, this electric blanket will keep you warm even on the coldest days. The ogee print comes in nine colors.
For those who love an animal pattern, look no further than this snuggly leopard print heated blanket.
Offered in three colorful patterns, these heated throws made of sherpa and fleece will have you feeling snug as a bug.
RELATED CONTENT:
Shop Cozy Deals on Barefoot Dreams Blankets and Pajamas at Amazon
The 12 Best Fleece-Lined Leggings and Joggers to Keep Warm This Winter
UGG Boots and Slippers Are on Sale Now to Keep Cozy All Winter Long
Shop Amazon's Best Beauty Products Under $35 for Winter 2023
Get Up to 50% Off The North Face, Patagonia, and Sorel at Backcountry
The Best Deals To Shop Before Abercrombie's Winter Sale Ends Tonight
Shop Amazon's Best Beauty Products Under $35 for Winter 2023
Kate Middleton’s Go-To Sneakers Are On Sale for $41 Right Now