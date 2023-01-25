Shopping

The 12 Best Electric Heated Blankets of 2023 to Keep You Warm and Cozy All Winter

By Rebecca Rovenstine
The Best Heated Blankets of 2023
Getty

Sometimes it feels impossible to warm up after spending time in the bitter cold. Sipping hot drinks and pulling on a pair of thick warm socks can only do so much. If you really want to be toasty despite winter temperatures, a heated blanket is a smart and cozy way to get there. 

Electric heated blankets typically plug into the wall and heat up from the inside creating what's essentially a warm hug you can curl up in. You can say goodbye to ice-cold toes because these electric blankets are fuzzy heroes in colder climates and seasons. You'll stay nice and cozy even if your home is a bit drafty. Sometimes heated throws get a bad wrap — see what we did there? — because people remember the dated versions they grew up with that did a sub-par job of padding stiff wires. But blanket technology (yes, that's a thing!) has advanced. These days, electric blankets are just as stylish and comfy as non-electric versions.

We've found heated blankets to match your decor while keeping you snug all evening. With adjusting heat levels on most options and timers on many, you won't wake up sweating after a nap with these electric blankets. Below, see ET's favorite electric heated blankets from around the web so you can go from shivering to swaddled.

UGG Dawson Faux Fur Heated Throw Blanket
UGG Dawson Faux Fur Heated Throw Blanket
Bed Bath & Beyond
UGG Dawson Faux Fur Heated Throw Blanket

The coziness of UGG slippers, but in blanket form? Sign us up! The heated faux fur blanket has nine different heat settings.

$130$91
L.L. Bean Wicked Cozy Heated Throw
L.L. Bean Wicked Cozy Heated Throw
L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean Wicked Cozy Heated Throw

Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars, this plush throw blanket gives even heat distribution so you won't have to worry about cold spots. Grab it in grey, blue or cream. 

$119
Duoduo Full-Size Electric Heated Blanket
Duoduo Full Size Electric Heated Blanket
Amazon
Duoduo Full-Size Electric Heated Blanket

Need an electric blanket that will cover your entire bed? This one with four different heat settings has an auto shut-off that stops after 10 hours so you can stay warm all night.

$48$39
WITH COUPON
Beautyrest Heated Oversized Faux Fur Throw
Beautyrest Heated Oversized Faux Fur Throw
Pottery Barn
Beautyrest Heated Oversized Faux Fur Throw

This strikingly soft oversized heated throw comes in eight gorgeous faux fur colors. It has three heat settings and an auto shut-off for peace of mind.

$79
Serta Fleece Sherpa Heated Throw
Serta Fleece Sherpa Heated Throw
Macy's
Serta Fleece Sherpa Heated Throw

Fleece on one side, sherpa on the other and heat radiating from the middle means you'll be warm and toasty using this Serta blanket that is offered in two sizes and multiple colors. 

$89$53
Beautyrest Heated Faux Fur Throw
Beautyrest Heated Faux Fur Throw
Pottery Barn
Beautyrest Heated Faux Fur Throw

With textured stripes built into the plush faux fur, this electric blanket stands out. The blanket uses advanced technology to measure your heat and the room's heat making adjustments as necessary. 

$84
JTE Electric Heated Blanket With Luxury Faux Fur
JTE Electric Heated Blanket With Luxury Faux Fur
Amazon
JTE Electric Heated Blanket With Luxury Faux Fur

You don't have to wait long for some warmth with this fast-heating electric blanket with fuzzy faux fur and sherpa guarding the wires so that all you feel is heated softness.  

$46
Yokimisu Heated Burrito Blanket
Yokimisu Heated Burrito Blanket
Amazon
Yokimisu Heated Burrito Blanket

Become a human burrito by wrapping up in this heated tortilla blanket. 

$40
Woolrich Heated Oversized Mink-to-Berber Throw
Woolrich Heated Oversized Mink-to-Berber Throw
Pottery Barn
Woolrich Heated Oversized Mink-to-Berber Throw

Prefer a print to a solid color? Then you'll want to check out these heated blankets at Pottery Barn that come in five different flannel patterns.

$79
Beautyrest Oversized Ogee Print Electric Throw
Oversized Ogee Print Electric Throw
Macy's
Beautyrest Oversized Ogee Print Electric Throw

Adjusting the heat settings based on the ambient temperature in your room, this electric blanket will keep you warm even on the coldest days. The ogee print comes in nine colors.

$117$58
Rujipo Faux Fur Heated Electric Throw Blanket
Rujipo Faux Fur Heated Electric Throw Blanket
Amazon
Rujipo Faux Fur Heated Electric Throw Blanket

For those who love an animal pattern, look no further than this snuggly leopard print heated blanket.

$50$43
Soganasa Heated Blanket
Soganasa Heated Blanket
Amazon
Soganasa Heated Blanket

Offered in three colorful patterns, these heated throws made of sherpa and fleece will have you feeling snug as a bug.

$43$39
WITH COUPON

