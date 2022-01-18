We're already a couple of weeks into the new year. Terrifying, isn't it? The only thing scarier than starting a new year is keeping up with your New Year's resolutions. The ongoing pandemic complicated all our 2022 gym plans -- thanks Omicron variant. Even if you're avoiding your local gym, that doesn't mean you can't show off your adorable Alo Yoga leggings at your home gym.

Working out in the comfort of your home is, well, a lot more comfortable than going to the gym. You get to take as many breaks between reps as you want, and nobody cares if your athleisure wear doesn't match -- except for maybe your cat, but he's always judgey. You don't have to create an elaborate home gym to work out at home. Instead, you can start small with a treadmill or an elliptical.

We can already guess what you're thinking. Ellipticals take up too much space! And treadmills are noisy. However, fitness equipment has evolved a lot over the last several years. Ellipticals and treadmills especially have become a lot quieter, more compact, and even smarter. With ever-evolving smart technology, some brands of treadmills and ellipticals even track your exercise trends to create personalized workout regimens.

Of course, every treadmill or elliptical has its pros and cons. Don't worry: We've done all the heavy lifting in the research department. Whether you need an elliptical you can use with your knee pain, or you need a treadmill that can slide under your sofa when you aren't using it, ET has you covered.

Below, find all the treadmill and elliptical deals worth checking out for your 2022 workouts.

Treadmill Deals

Bowflex Treadmill 22 Amazon Bowflex Treadmill 22 Bowflex's T22 includes a 1-Year JRNY membership that creates custom workouts personalized to your unique capabilities, and provides coaching and feedback that guides you through your workouts – all from the built-in touchscreen. You can also watch Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video on the 22" console while you work out. $3,599 $2,699 Buy Now

Bowflex Treadmill 7 Best Buy Bowflex Treadmill 7 A gym-quality treadmill that delivers personalized coaching and media streaming with the included one-year JRNY membership ($149 value). The bluetooth speakers surround you with sound while you collect mile after mile. $2,400 $1,499 Buy Now

Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill Amazon Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill This Superfit treadmill with an under-the-desk design has 2 modes to meet your different sports needs. When the riser is folded, it can be used as a jogging machine, so you can do other things while walking. When the handrail is raised, you can run to reach your fitness goal. $500 $380 Buy Now

Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill Best Buy Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill The BXT6 features a calorie-focused Burn Rate display and creates daily adaptive workouts that adjust as you improve. $1,799 $899 Buy Now

ProForm Carbon T7 Treadmill Best Buy ProForm Carbon T7 Treadmill Technology meets comfort on the Carbon T7 treadmill by ProForm. Experience immersive training with elite personal trainers with the included 30-day iFIT membership and smart HD touchscreen. $1,000 $650 Buy Now

Sunny Health & Fitness ASUNA Slim Folding Treadmill Amazon Sunny Health & Fitness ASUNA Slim Folding Treadmill This light-weight treadmill model comes with wheels and the ability to fold. If you have a small apartment, or just don't want your exercise equipment taking up space all the time, we think this Sunny Health & Fitness treadmill is perfect for you. You just fold the handrails down, then you can wheel the treadmill under your bed and out of sight. $700 $600 Buy Now

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T7515 Smart Treadmill Amazon Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T7515 Smart Treadmill If you're looking for another foldable Sunny Health & Fitness treadmill with even more features, then this SF-T7515 model could be the treadmill for you. This smart treadmill comes with an auto include feature, which increases the amount of calories you burn. The digital monitor also lets you keep track of your progress. Plus, the handrails have programmable quick buttons. $529 $500 Buy Now

Elliptical Deals

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-E905 Elliptical Amazon Sunny Health & Fitness SF-E905 Elliptical If you live in a small apartment or you're just tight on space, this is the ideal elliptical for you. At just 28" long, 17" wide, and 57" tall, this Sunny Health & Fitness elliptical model is really compact. This elliptical model comes with 8 resistance levels and a digital pulse monitor. Although it's small, this machine is sturdy thanks to its built-in stabilizer, which keeps it from tipping over mid-workout. Did we mention that this machine is also budget-friendly? $179 $125 Buy Now

Schwinn Fitness 411 Compact Elliptical Amazon Schwinn Fitness 411 Compact Elliptical This Schwinn elliptical is great for low-impact exercises. If you have bad knees or knee pain, this machine won't stress your joints. This elliptical also has 16 resistance levels and 20 different training programs, which will keep your workout routine fresh and interesting. $800 $549 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Fitness Trackers and Smartwatches for Your 2022 Health Goals

We Tried the MYX Exercise Bike: Start the New Year with $150 Off

This Exercise Bike Is A Peloton Dupe for Less Than Half The Price

The Best Celeb Workout Classes to Up Your At-Home Fitness Game in 2022

Rebel Wilson Flexes Muscles During Workout in Front of the Sydney Opera House