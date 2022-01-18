The 12 Best Treadmill and Elliptical Deals for Your 2022 Home Workouts
We're already a couple of weeks into the new year. Terrifying, isn't it? The only thing scarier than starting a new year is keeping up with your New Year's resolutions. The ongoing pandemic complicated all our 2022 gym plans -- thanks Omicron variant. Even if you're avoiding your local gym, that doesn't mean you can't show off your adorable Alo Yoga leggings at your home gym.
Working out in the comfort of your home is, well, a lot more comfortable than going to the gym. You get to take as many breaks between reps as you want, and nobody cares if your athleisure wear doesn't match -- except for maybe your cat, but he's always judgey. You don't have to create an elaborate home gym to work out at home. Instead, you can start small with a treadmill or an elliptical.
We can already guess what you're thinking. Ellipticals take up too much space! And treadmills are noisy. However, fitness equipment has evolved a lot over the last several years. Ellipticals and treadmills especially have become a lot quieter, more compact, and even smarter. With ever-evolving smart technology, some brands of treadmills and ellipticals even track your exercise trends to create personalized workout regimens.
Of course, every treadmill or elliptical has its pros and cons. Don't worry: We've done all the heavy lifting in the research department. Whether you need an elliptical you can use with your knee pain, or you need a treadmill that can slide under your sofa when you aren't using it, ET has you covered.
Below, find all the treadmill and elliptical deals worth checking out for your 2022 workouts.
Treadmill Deals
Elliptical Deals
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Fitness Trackers and Smartwatches for Your 2022 Health Goals
We Tried the MYX Exercise Bike: Start the New Year with $150 Off
This Exercise Bike Is A Peloton Dupe for Less Than Half The Price
The Best Celeb Workout Classes to Up Your At-Home Fitness Game in 2022
Rebel Wilson Flexes Muscles During Workout in Front of the Sydney Opera House