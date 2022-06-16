Shopping

The 13 Best Father’s Day Care Packages and Subscription Boxes to Gift: Coffee, Snacks and More

By ETonline Staff
Father's Day is only a couple of days away -- while you're looking for the best Father's Day gifts, consider ordering a special Father's Day gift box or gift basket to show Dad or any father figure in your life you care.

While some of us still can't visit loved ones in person, a thoughtful Father's Day care package is a great idea for a unique Father's Day gift when you can't be with him. We selected some of the best Father's Day care packages and gift boxes you can order and have delivered straight to his door in time for June 19th. 

From food and drink favorites to beauty products for self-relaxation, there's a care package out there that any father would love that makes the perfect gift. Father's Day gift basket options include chocolate, plants, coffee and more of dad's favorite things to celebrate this special day. 

Celebrate dear old Dad and browse through ET Style's top Father's Day care package ideas. And don't forget to check out our comprehensive Father's Day gift guide full of more gift ideas and our favorite last minute personalized Father's Day gifts.

Beer Drop Monthly Membership
Beer Drop Monthly Membership
Beer Drop
Beer Drop Monthly Membership

The perfect Father's Day gift for the beer-loving dad. Beer Drop lets you customize the final box of beers based on dad's preferences. They offer different flavor options such as hoppy, sour, malty, and fruity.

$50 AND UP
Harry & David Father's Day Chalkboard Gift Crate
Harry & David Father's Day Chalkboard Gift Crate
Harry & David
Harry & David Father's Day Chalkboard Gift Crate

Fill Dad's pantry with delicious salty and sweet gourmet snacks from caramel popcorn to honey wheat pretzels. 

$100 AT HARRY & DAVID
Haus The Cocktail Kit
Haus The Sampler Kit
Haus
Haus The Cocktail Kit

Dad will love this sampler kit of four delicious apéritif flavors from Haus. Each 200ml bottle pours 8-12 drinks.

$50
Mouth The Coffee Fix
Mouth The Coffee Fix
Mouth
Mouth The Coffee Fix

Get your caffeine fix and satisfy your sweet tooth with Mouth's curated box of coffee and chocolate goodies, including chocolate espresso cookies, chocolate-covered espresso beans, whole bean mocha java, mocha caramels, chocolate-and-coffee caramel popcorn and cold brew bean bag.

$79 AND UP
Mrs. Fields Medley For Dad Box
Mrs. Fields Medley For Dad Box
Mrs. Fields
Mrs. Fields Medley For Dad Box

Dad's will love receiving this gourmet assortment of 18 Nibblers®, bite-sized cookies, 18 brownie bites, and 2 frosted mustache cookies. 

$45$34
Winc Wine Subscription Box
Winc Wine Box
Winc
Winc Wine Subscription Box

Surprise Dad this Father's Day with a subscription to Winc. He can get custom shipments of wine's that sure to satiate his palate.

$30 AND UP
Wolferman's Bakery Sweet and Savory Brunch
Wolferman's Bakery Sweet and Savory Brunch
Wolferman's Bakery
Wolferman's Bakery Sweet and Savory Brunch

If you can't see Dad in person yet for Father's Day brunch, consider ordering the Wolferman's Bakery Sweet and Savory Brunch basket! Dad can enjoy San Francisco-style sourdough English muffins, ready-to-bake sausage-and-cheese casserole and blueberry peach crisp over a Zoom brunch with you. Express two-day shipping is included with this gift box.

$80 AT WOLFERMAN'S BAKERY
Williams Sonoma Best of Beehive Cheese Hamper
Williams Sonoma Best of Beehive Cheese Hamper
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Best of Beehive Cheese Hamper

You don't have to be a foodie to appreciate this basket of gourmet cheese, meat and crackers. 

$150 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA
The Milk Bar Sampler
Milk Bar The Milk Bar Sampler
Milk Bar
The Milk Bar Sampler

Send a box of delicious cookies from the famous Milk Bar. The tin includes Birthday Truffles in vanilla and chocolate, a slice of Milk Bar Pie and six assorted cookies. 

$60 AT MILK BAR
Shari's Berries Gourmet Drizzled Strawberries
Shari's Berries Gourmet Drizzled Strawberries
Shari's Berries
Shari's Berries Gourmet Drizzled Strawberries

Who can resist chocolate covered strawberries? Gift this two-dozen basket of fresh fruit dipped and drizzled in gourmet chocolate. 

$40 AT SHARI'S BERRIES
Omaha Steaks Deluxe Father's Day Gift Package
Omaha Steaks Deluxe Father's Day Gift Package
Omaha Steaks
Omaha Steaks Deluxe Father's Day Gift Package

Gift dad with all of his summer BBQ favorites. This delicious package includes a variety of meats with a side of potatoes and a sweet caramel apple dessert. 

$242$100
The Sill Digital Gift Card
The Sill subscription
The Sill
The Sill Digital Gift Card

Does Dad have a green thumb? Give him a digital gift card to The Sill, an indoor plant delivery service that'll allow him to live his best plant dad life.

$25 AND UP AT THE SILL
Thrive Market Snack Kit
thrive market snacks
Thrive Market
Thrive Market Snack Kit

Thrive Market lets you save on high quality, organic groceries and wellness items and delivers them straight to your door. Get a membership for yourself and send Dad a box of yummy, healthy snacks. 

 

